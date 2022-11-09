Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes open regular season with 91-53 win over Robert MorrisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
State police looking for person accused of armed robbery at Butler County store
PROSPECT BOROUGH, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a person they say robbed a Butler County store and brandished a firearm. According to police, the person went to the Prospect Corner Store at 400 Main St. in Prospect Borough on Nov. 11 at around 6:41 p.m. Police...
CBS News
Police searching for suspect in deadly East Liberty shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are searching for a suspect they've identified in a shooting that left a man dead in East Liberty in September. On September 29, police were called to the 600 block of N. St. Clair Street for a shooting and when they arrived, they found the victim who was later identified as Rayvaughn Perkins Jr., laying in the street. He was taken to the hospital where he ultimately died.
Police searching for suspect in deadly Pa. shooting: report
Police are searching for a suspect they’ve identified in a shooting that left a man dead in Pittsburgh in September, according to a story from KDKA. Police were called to the 600 block of N. St. Clair Street in the East Liberty neighborhood on Sept. 29 for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim, who was later identified as Rayvaughn Perkins Jr., laying in the street. He was taken to a hospital where he died.
Pa. police officers assigned to funeral where shooting occurred never showed up: report
Two police officers who were supposed to guard a funeral where gunmen opened fire last month are now facing disciplinary action, according to a story from WPXI. Six people were injured on Oct. 28 when gunfire erupted outside of a service in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Brighton Heights for John James Hornezes Jr., who had been shot and killed about two weeks before.
Pittsburgh police officer involved in overnight crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Overnight, a Pittsburgh Police cruiser was left pretty banged up after a crash.It happened just before midnight along the Fort Pitt Bridge near West Carson Street.We're working to learn the condition of the officer, who was driving, and what led to the wreck.
wisr680.com
Prospect Corner Store Robbed At Gunpoint
Police are asking for help after an armed robbery that happened yesterday evening at the Prospect Corner Store. According to police, an unknown person entered the store around 6:45 brandishing a firearm and demanded money from the cash register. The person was wearing black sweatpants with red writing, black tennis...
wtae.com
Suspect arrested in fatal Pittsburgh shooting
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police announced Wednesday night they had arrested a man in connection to an October shooting in Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood. Deashawn Watson, 20, of Braddock is being charged with criminal homicide, illegally carrying a firearm and other related charges. The deadly shooting happened Oct. 25 in...
Police investigate 2 incidents overnight in Allegheny County; At least 1 injured
Officers were seen investigating two Allegheny County locations about a mile from each other overnight. They were first called to Blondies Food and Spirits on Allegheny Boulevard in Verona around 11 p.m. Thursday. We saw investigators uncover a bullet shell casing at that location, and emergency dispatchers tell us one...
Drug sting in Apollo leads to arrest of Vandergrift, West Deer suspects accused of selling meth
Two people who were the target of a drug investigation this summer by Apollo police and the Armstrong County Drug Task Force face felony charges for allegedly selling methamphetamine. Curtis John Hepler, 63, of the 100 block of Hamilton Avenue in Vandergrift was charged with four felony counts of possession...
Witnesses: Man steals car from repossession lot in McKeesport, pulls employee from vehicle
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A scary scene at a repo lot Friday afternoon in McKeesport. Workers say a man showed up intent on getting his car back or die trying. The entire ordeal was caught on surveillance video obtained exclusively by Channel 11. Melanie Pierce has worked at the business,...
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Butler County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Butler County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on Glade Mill Road west of Kennedy Lane in Clinton Township on Nov. 10 at around 4:19 p.m. Police said 36-year-old Roy Herr Jr., from Wampum,...
Sources: 2 officers assigned to Brighton Heights funeral before shooting suspended
PITTSBURGH — The two officers who were supposed to keep an eye on a funeral in Brighton Heights where gunmen opened fire last month are now facing disciplinary action, sources confirmed to Target 11. Target 11 investigator Rick Earle broke the story that police were requested to guard the...
Taco Bell manager arrested for shooting death of employee at nearby Pa. business
An arrest has been made following a shooting in Allegheny County that left one man dead. The shooting took place on Nov. 9 in Scott Township, where authorities reported that a man followed another into a Northwestern Mutual building and shot him in the lobby. The shooting led to the lockdown of nearby businesses and schools, closures of roads and a heavy police response.
Pet python named ‘Chompers’ saves owner during armed robbery
HOUSTON — A teenager is facing charges after he allegedly tried to rob a woman at gunpoint, but was foiled by the woman’s pet snake. The Houston Police Department shared video of two people allegedly involved in the robbery, which allegedly happened when a woman arranged to meet up with another woman to sell her pet snake. Houston police said the two women spoke on an app and agreed to meet in an apartment complex.
Canonsburg remembers Scott Bashioum, officer killed 6 years ago while responding to domestic dispute
Six years ago today, Canonsburg Police Officer Scott Bashioum was killed in the line of duty. Bashioum and Officer James Saieva were ambushed when they responded to a domestic dispute call. Saieva survived. The gunman, who had shot and killed his pregnant wife, Dalia Sabae, took his own life. The...
Harrison man shot to death inside Scott business; suspect turns himself in
A Taco Bell manager fought with an employee at work before he followed him to a Scott Township business and fatally shot him Wednesday afternoon, police said. Police responded to the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance office at the intersection of Cochran and Greentree roads at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday, after receiving reports of shots being fired there, Allegheny County Police Superintendent Chris Kearns said.
Women arrested for allegedly stealing perfume worth over $22,900 from Pittsburgh-area mall
Two women were arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing perfume worth more than $22,900 from a mall. Stephanie Hopkins, of Pittsburgh, and De Siree Riley, of McKees Rocks, were taken into custody after allegedly taking 76 bottles of perfume from Nordstrom at Ross Park Mall. Ross Township police were called around...
wtae.com
Neighbors see rash of car break-ins in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Neighbors in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood say they are seeing a rash of car break-ins. Sam Shoemaker lives on Norton Street in Mount Washington, an area that was targeted overnight. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 talked to three victims on that street alone. Shoemaker showed us...
Man charged in 2019 Greensburg hit-and-run crash sentenced to prison
A former Jeannette man was sentenced Thursday to serve up to seven years in prison for a hit-and-run crash nearly three years ago in Southwest Greensburg that left a pedestrian severely injured. Justin L. Hudspath, 40, pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault by a vehicle, driving with a suspended...
Police break up catalytic converter theft ring in Westmoreland County
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Westmoreland County say they broke up a catalytic converter theft ring. Investigators say the four suspects hit various businesses in the area and allegedly stole tens of thousand of dollars worth of the valuable car exhaust parts. According to state police, Debbra McAdams, Steven Aukerman, Vince Skillings and a man investigators identify as William Glover III stole prized exhaust system parts at various places including Hilltop Motors in Hempfield Township and the Valero RV dealership on State Route 66 in Salem Township. Investigators said a man who was near the Valero RV center told...
Comments / 2