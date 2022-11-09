Police are searching for a suspect they’ve identified in a shooting that left a man dead in Pittsburgh in September, according to a story from KDKA. Police were called to the 600 block of N. St. Clair Street in the East Liberty neighborhood on Sept. 29 for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim, who was later identified as Rayvaughn Perkins Jr., laying in the street. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO