ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Police searching for suspect in deadly East Liberty shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are searching for a suspect they've identified in a shooting that left a man dead in East Liberty in September. On September 29, police were called to the 600 block of N. St. Clair Street for a shooting and when they arrived, they found the victim who was later identified as Rayvaughn Perkins Jr., laying in the street. He was taken to the hospital where he ultimately died.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Police searching for suspect in deadly Pa. shooting: report

Police are searching for a suspect they’ve identified in a shooting that left a man dead in Pittsburgh in September, according to a story from KDKA. Police were called to the 600 block of N. St. Clair Street in the East Liberty neighborhood on Sept. 29 for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim, who was later identified as Rayvaughn Perkins Jr., laying in the street. He was taken to a hospital where he died.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. police officers assigned to funeral where shooting occurred never showed up: report

Two police officers who were supposed to guard a funeral where gunmen opened fire last month are now facing disciplinary action, according to a story from WPXI. Six people were injured on Oct. 28 when gunfire erupted outside of a service in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Brighton Heights for John James Hornezes Jr., who had been shot and killed about two weeks before.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wisr680.com

Prospect Corner Store Robbed At Gunpoint

Police are asking for help after an armed robbery that happened yesterday evening at the Prospect Corner Store. According to police, an unknown person entered the store around 6:45 brandishing a firearm and demanded money from the cash register. The person was wearing black sweatpants with red writing, black tennis...
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

Suspect arrested in fatal Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police announced Wednesday night they had arrested a man in connection to an October shooting in Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood. Deashawn Watson, 20, of Braddock is being charged with criminal homicide, illegally carrying a firearm and other related charges. The deadly shooting happened Oct. 25 in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Taco Bell manager arrested for shooting death of employee at nearby Pa. business

An arrest has been made following a shooting in Allegheny County that left one man dead. The shooting took place on Nov. 9 in Scott Township, where authorities reported that a man followed another into a Northwestern Mutual building and shot him in the lobby. The shooting led to the lockdown of nearby businesses and schools, closures of roads and a heavy police response.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pet python named ‘Chompers’ saves owner during armed robbery

HOUSTON — A teenager is facing charges after he allegedly tried to rob a woman at gunpoint, but was foiled by the woman’s pet snake. The Houston Police Department shared video of two people allegedly involved in the robbery, which allegedly happened when a woman arranged to meet up with another woman to sell her pet snake. Houston police said the two women spoke on an app and agreed to meet in an apartment complex.
HOUSTON, PA
Tribune-Review

Harrison man shot to death inside Scott business; suspect turns himself in

A Taco Bell manager fought with an employee at work before he followed him to a Scott Township business and fatally shot him Wednesday afternoon, police said. Police responded to the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance office at the intersection of Cochran and Greentree roads at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday, after receiving reports of shots being fired there, Allegheny County Police Superintendent Chris Kearns said.
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police break up catalytic converter theft ring in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Westmoreland County say they broke up a catalytic converter theft ring. Investigators say the four suspects hit various businesses in the area and allegedly stole tens of thousand of dollars worth of the valuable car exhaust parts. According to state police, Debbra McAdams, Steven Aukerman, Vince Skillings and a man investigators identify as William Glover III stole prized exhaust system parts at various places including Hilltop Motors in Hempfield Township and the Valero RV dealership on State Route 66 in Salem Township. Investigators said a man who was near the Valero RV center told...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy