Tulsa, OK

Gary Garrett
3d ago

Not only did you get caught stealing the merchandise,you were arrested,put in jail.Have to spend money for court and an attorney,your car was impounded and you've four flat tires.Which now altogether this will cost you over ten thousand dollars,that could've all been avoided....

kfdi.com

Former Oklahoma fire captain sentenced on bank robbery charges

A former fire captain in Tulsa, Oklahoma is headed to prison for robbing two banks and staging his own disappearance. Jerry Brown was sentenced to more than four years in prison, and he will have to pay 260-thousand-dollars in restitution. Brown pleaded guilty to robbing banks in Skiatook and Sperry, Oklahoma in 2020.
News On 6

Tulsa Police Arrest Suspect Accused Of Multiple Robberies

One man robbed employees of a Tulsa cell phone store, a delivery driver, and took packages off porches, police said. Police tied it together because of clear video and easy to spot clothing on the suspect. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live at the jail with more.
News On 6

Tulsa Police: Woman Killed In Shooting, 1 Person In Custody

--- Several agencies are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in her twenties on Sunday. Police are on the scene in the parking lot of the Marina Shopping Center at 21st and I-44. Officers confirmed the woman was shot and she is still alive, but there are still a...
KTUL

Tulsa police seize 39 grams of fentanyl, 91 grams of methamphetamine

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division is continuing to work to get fentanyl off the streets of Tulsa. On Friday, TPD said officers recovered 91.4 grams of methamphetamine, 39 grams of Fentanyl (approximately 20,000 doses), and $16,000 in drug proceeds/cash. Officers said due to...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Deadly crash under investigation in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — UPDATE (11/11; 9:54) — FOX23 has learned the name of the man who died in a car crash in Broken Arrow Thursday night. Broken Arrow Police said Friday night that 57-year-old Patrick Ray was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident after he crashed into an eastbound car turning left.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Child hit by car in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a child is in the hospital after she was hit by a car Thursday evening in north Tulsa. Officers were called to East 32nd Street North and North Garrison Avenue around 6 p.m., where they said an elementary-aged girl was hit by an elderly woman driving northbound on Garrison.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fire in Foyil under investigation

FOYIL, Okla. — Firefighters responded to a large fire in Foyil. The fire was reported Friday morning near Third Street and Hwy 66. The Foyil Fire Department and Chelsea Fire Department worked to put out the fire. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. There were no...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Body with gunshot found in search for Tulsa massacre victims

A second body of a possible victim of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has been found to have a gunshot wound, according to the city. “Forensic anthropologist Dr. Phoebe Stubblefield discovered that one of the three sets of remains exhumed last week contained one victim with a gunshot wound,” according to a statement late Friday from city spokesperson Carson Colvin.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa woman arrested for attacking McDonald’s employee

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman was arrested after she attacked a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). Amresha Frazier is charged with assault and battery, conjoint robbery and aggravated assault and battery after police said she and five juveniles attacked a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee.
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for alleged storage unit burglars

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Burglary Detectives are trying to identify the person pictured. Officers say this man is suspected of stealing from a storage unit. TPD reports the burglary happened on Nov.2 at a facility near 31st and 129th East Avenue. The suspects entered the...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man injured following explosion at north Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said a man was injured in a house fire and explosion on north Phoenix Avenue. Fire Captain Jacob McDaniel said police officers were the first to respond after hearing a loud boom and seeing a plume of smoke. “There does appear...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police say storage unit theft was a crime of opportunity

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a man with a distinctive tattoo following a bizarre robbery. Investigators say the man burglarized several storage units at Briarglen Mini Storage near 31st and 129th East Avenue. They say the thief forced the facility’s gate open and drove his mid-2000s Chevy truck through it.
KTUL

Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office warns of mail scam

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office warns of a scam being sent out through the mail. The mail tells citizens that there is a warrant out for their arrest due to non-payment of debt. OCSO says neither the form of the document nor the phrasing is...
