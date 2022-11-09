Read full article on original website
Gary Garrett
3d ago
Not only did you get caught stealing the merchandise,you were arrested,put in jail.Have to spend money for court and an attorney,your car was impounded and you've four flat tires.Which now altogether this will cost you over ten thousand dollars,that could've all been avoided....
Former Oklahoma fire captain sentenced on bank robbery charges
A former fire captain in Tulsa, Oklahoma is headed to prison for robbing two banks and staging his own disappearance. Jerry Brown was sentenced to more than four years in prison, and he will have to pay 260-thousand-dollars in restitution. Brown pleaded guilty to robbing banks in Skiatook and Sperry, Oklahoma in 2020.
Federal Jury Convicts Muskogee Man For Setting Porter Dollar General On Fire
A federal jury has convicted a Muskogee man of arson for setting a fire inside of a Porter Dollar General where he was working. According to federal prosecutors, the building suffered at least $1 million in damage. Prosecutors say Daniel Moon was a disgruntled employee. Surveillance video from the store...
News On 6
Tulsa Police Arrest Suspect Accused Of Multiple Robberies
One man robbed employees of a Tulsa cell phone store, a delivery driver, and took packages off porches, police said. Police tied it together because of clear video and easy to spot clothing on the suspect. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live at the jail with more.
News On 6
Tulsa Police: Woman Killed In Shooting, 1 Person In Custody
--- Several agencies are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in her twenties on Sunday. Police are on the scene in the parking lot of the Marina Shopping Center at 21st and I-44. Officers confirmed the woman was shot and she is still alive, but there are still a...
KTUL
Tulsa police seize 39 grams of fentanyl, 91 grams of methamphetamine
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division is continuing to work to get fentanyl off the streets of Tulsa. On Friday, TPD said officers recovered 91.4 grams of methamphetamine, 39 grams of Fentanyl (approximately 20,000 doses), and $16,000 in drug proceeds/cash. Officers said due to...
Child Hit By Car In Tulsa, Police Investigating
A child was hit by a car near East 43rd Street North and North Garrison Avenue in Tulsa on Thursday night, police said. Police said the driver was an elderly woman who was driving northbound when the child may have ran into unseen traffic. The driver's vehicle had working headlights...
Tulsa Crime Stoppers helps investigators identify person of interest in murder case
TULSA, Okla. — Fedro Gives was only 18 when he was gunned down outside of the Echo Trail Apartments in September. The affidavit says witnesses told police that two people walked up to Givens and asked if he knew someone. He was shot in the chest when he replied.
KTUL
TPD seeking help identifying man suspected of depositing stolen check, withdrawing money
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is trying to identify the person of interest pictured. Police say this individual is suspected of depositing a stolen check into an account and withdrawing the money at an ATM before the bank is notified. Anyone with information on...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Deadly crash under investigation in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — UPDATE (11/11; 9:54) — FOX23 has learned the name of the man who died in a car crash in Broken Arrow Thursday night. Broken Arrow Police said Friday night that 57-year-old Patrick Ray was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident after he crashed into an eastbound car turning left.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Child hit by car in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a child is in the hospital after she was hit by a car Thursday evening in north Tulsa. Officers were called to East 32nd Street North and North Garrison Avenue around 6 p.m., where they said an elementary-aged girl was hit by an elderly woman driving northbound on Garrison.
I’m Trying to Figure Out How These Two Stole $1,200 Worth of Stuff from a Dollar General in Oklahoma
A lot of people sleep on Dollar General. I'm telling you, if you need to grab something quick and get it cheap. Check out Dollar General. I hate walking through some of those big box stores for one damn thing. Let me get in and get out quick. Well it looks like some folks tried to use the old five finger discount at a Dollar General in Tulsa.
Man sentenced for firing gun at Oklahoma deputies
A man who fired a gun at deputies in Cherokee County will spend decades in federal prison.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Fire in Foyil under investigation
FOYIL, Okla. — Firefighters responded to a large fire in Foyil. The fire was reported Friday morning near Third Street and Hwy 66. The Foyil Fire Department and Chelsea Fire Department worked to put out the fire. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. There were no...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Body with gunshot found in search for Tulsa massacre victims
A second body of a possible victim of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has been found to have a gunshot wound, according to the city. “Forensic anthropologist Dr. Phoebe Stubblefield discovered that one of the three sets of remains exhumed last week contained one victim with a gunshot wound,” according to a statement late Friday from city spokesperson Carson Colvin.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa woman arrested for attacking McDonald’s employee
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman was arrested after she attacked a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). Amresha Frazier is charged with assault and battery, conjoint robbery and aggravated assault and battery after police said she and five juveniles attacked a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee.
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for alleged storage unit burglars
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Burglary Detectives are trying to identify the person pictured. Officers say this man is suspected of stealing from a storage unit. TPD reports the burglary happened on Nov.2 at a facility near 31st and 129th East Avenue. The suspects entered the...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Man injured following explosion at north Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said a man was injured in a house fire and explosion on north Phoenix Avenue. Fire Captain Jacob McDaniel said police officers were the first to respond after hearing a loud boom and seeing a plume of smoke. “There does appear...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa police say storage unit theft was a crime of opportunity
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a man with a distinctive tattoo following a bizarre robbery. Investigators say the man burglarized several storage units at Briarglen Mini Storage near 31st and 129th East Avenue. They say the thief forced the facility’s gate open and drove his mid-2000s Chevy truck through it.
KTUL
Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office warns of mail scam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office warns of a scam being sent out through the mail. The mail tells citizens that there is a warrant out for their arrest due to non-payment of debt. OCSO says neither the form of the document nor the phrasing is...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Cherokee County man sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting at deputies
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A Cherokee County man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison this week for shooting at four law enforcement officers in July, according to court records. Deputies with the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service were serving a warrant to Bradley Mouse when Mouse shot at...
Comments / 8