Volunteers in Police Support group to meet here Thursday News Staff Wed, 11/09/2022 - 16:12 ImageBody

The Fredericksburg Volunteers in Police Support Inc. (FVPS) will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Law Enforcement Center (LEC), located at 1601 East Main St., for its annual covered dish meal and election of officers meeting.

Alumni graduates from any of the 18 previously held Fredericksburg Citizen Police Academies are invited to the meeting.

FVPS Volunteers are encouraged to either sign up at the meeting or call Brenda at the LEC to help with traffic control at the Friday, Dec. 2 Light the Night Christmas Parade event, with updating the Business Identification and Emergency Contact Database (which provides Fredericksburg Police Department officers with business owner name and contact information in the event of an emergency), downtown foot patrol, perform vacation residence checks using the marked volunteer car, or to do clerical tasks for the FPD at the Law Enforcement Center and Substation.

The FVPS organization partners with and supports local law enforcement agencies to provide valuable opportunities for civic-minded citizens to give back to the community as volunteers.

For information about joining FVPS or registering for the next Citizen Police Academy, contact the Law Enforcement Center Monday through Friday at 830-997-7585 or visit www.fbgtx.org, click on Departments and then on Police Department.