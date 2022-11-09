Read full article on original website
Related
Kamala Harris allies leak fresh Biden, Buttigieg gripes to CNN
A new CNN report reveals a set of gripes that Harris' allies have when it comes to her utilization on the campaign trail.
'If we lose the House and Senate, it's going to be a horrible two years,' says Biden
President Biden says if the democrats lose the House and Senate, the next two years are going to be horrible. President of the United States, Joe Biden.Chip Somodevilla / Gallo Images.
How the White House is bracing for potential charges against Hunter Biden
If Hunter Biden is indicted, "the best thing politically" for his father would be for Hunter to plead guilty, one communications expert told Insider.
Click2Houston.com
On ‘The View,’ Ted Cruz refuses to acknowledge that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Nearly two years after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and delayed certification of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz still won’t say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected.
Biden Loses Temper With Zelenskyy
President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have been speaking by phone routinely at this point. However, one very specific phone call between the two leaders back in June played out significantly differently from previous ones.
Biden Verbally Fumbles, Twice, During Campaign Trip in Florida
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — President Joe Biden verbally fumbled during a campaign swing in Florida on Tuesday, confusing the U.S. war in Iraq with the Russian war in Ukraine, and then he fumbled again while he tried to correct himself, misstating how his son Beau died in 2015.
Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?
Republicans could win a majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterms as voters grow frustrated over rising inflation and gas prices under Joe Biden’s leadership.If the GOP were to gain the House, Democratic priorities such as access to abortion, cutting carbon emissions, and a renewed assault weapons ban are likely to be sidelined.Trump loyalists could find themselves in power, such as far-right member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.Here’s what a GOP House could mean for Mr Biden.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midtermsWhat are the US midterm elections and when are they due?Jeremy Hunt calls on families to ‘balance books’ as Bank hikes interest rates
straightarrownews.com
Biden is the most engaged president of the last 13 years
Is President Joe Biden a great president or an utter failure? With less than a week before the midterm elections, a CNN poll has his approval rating among likely voters at 42%. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 40% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance. But while his poll numbers are low and Democrats are now predicted to lose their House majority, Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan argues Biden’s record and performance as president are more complex. While he doesn’t necessarily agree with Biden’s economic policies, Zeihan believes Biden’s wisdom, government experience and degree of humility help make him the most engaged president of the last 13 years.
Midterm polls – live: Dr Oz gains two-point lead as Biden, Obama and Bernie Sanders head to Pennsylvania
A new poll in Pennsylvania has put Dr Mehmet Oz, the Republicans’ Senate nominee, two points ahead of his Democratic rival, John Fetterman. The survey from Emerson College Polling pegged the celebrity physician at 48 per cent to Mr Fetterman’s 46; crucially, the data was gathered after the two men’s recent debate, which saw Mr Fetterman sometimes struggling to speak.In a sign of how seriously Democrats are taking the prospect of an Oz victory, both Joe Biden and Barack Obama will be campaigning in Pennsylvania in the coming days, with the two running mates appearing together at a rally...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Impeaching Joe Biden 'Will Be Easy'
"We will impeach Biden with proof. It will be easy," the Georgia Republican wrote in a tweet.
eenews.net
How long will Biden’s climate Cabinet stick around?
How long will President Joe Biden’s top energy and environmental officials keep their jobs?. It’s a question energy and climate insiders are quietly discussing ahead of an election that could tilt partisan power on Capitol Hill. If Republicans win control of either chamber of Congress, it would dramatically change the day-to-day jobs of top Biden administration officials, who would be forced into defensive mode by congressional Republicans eager to call them in for hearings and target their climate policies.
Cortez Masto wins Nevada Senate race, clinching Democratic control of Senate
PHOENIX, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has won re-election in Nevada, Edison Research projected on Saturday in a victory that guarantees the Senate will be controlled by Democrats in 2023.
Biden predicts Democrat midterms win, says economy improving
CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden, battling to show restive voters he has boosted the economy, touted his economic policies on Friday and said he is planning a talk with oil companies, as he predicted Democrats will prevail in Tuesday's midterm elections despite polls showing Republican gains.
President Biden Says Democrats Campaigned in 54 States
In a speech on Friday night ahead of the midterm elections taking place next week, United States President Joe Biden appeared to make a gaffe by saying that Democrats campaigned in 54 states in 2018, according to Fox News.
Some Democrats wish the 'unpopular Biden' had just stayed out of the campaign altogether
There are some democratic voters who wish that the 'unpopular' President Biden had stayed out of campaign trails altogether, especially for stops such as New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Ozarks First.com
Veterans ‘best of America,’ VP Harris says in laying wreath
WASHINGTON (AP) — Under gray clouds and pouring rain at Arlington National Cemetery, Vice President Kamala Harris told the nation’s veterans Friday their work makes America stronger, as the administration announced new support for children who live with wounded service members. “Every day, through your life’s work and...
Live Results: Democrats hold US Senate with win in Nevada
The race between Adam Laxalt and Catherine Cortez Masto was called Saturday evening, deciding the fate of Senate control for the next two years.
Biden vows to 'free Iran' in West Coast campaign speech
OCEANSIDE, Calif., Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday vowed to "free" Iran, and said that demonstrators working against the country's government would soon succeed in freeing themselves.
Progressives launch campaign to stop Biden from running in 2024
Progressives launch campaign to stop Biden from running in 2024 Progressives launch campaign to stop Biden from running in 2024 Progressives launch campaign to stop Biden from running in 2024
Gluesenkamp Perez wins for Democrats in Washington’s 3rd
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez has been elected to the U.S. House from southwestern Washington, capturing a district that has long eluded her party.She defeated Donald Trump-backed Republican Joe Kent to prevail in the 3rd District.The incumbent, long-time Republican U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, lost in the primary. She was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Gluesenkamp Perez — who co-owns an auto shop with her husband just across the Columbia River in Portland, Oregon — said that as a small business owner who lives in a...
Comments / 0