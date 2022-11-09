Read full article on original website
What's Next for Beto O'Rourke After Devastating Third Straight Loss?
"I just don't see a path for Beto. At some point the donor base says we reached in our pockets deeply three times for you and it's time to move on."
Latina 1st woman, 1st Republican to win South Texas border congressional seat
Republican immigration hard-liner Monica De La Cruz proved that voters on the South Texas border want change and tougher immigration laws as she beat Democratic challenger Michelle Vallejo on Tuesday to claim the Texas’ 15th Congressional District border seat in a nationally-watched race.
KSAT 12
Congressman Henry Cuellar wins reelection in South Texas despite shadow of FBI raid
LAREDO — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a moderate Laredo Democrat, won reelection in South Texas’ 28th District after knocking off Republican challenger Cassy Garcia, according to Decision Desk HQ. Cuellar secured his 10th term in office amid the most politically challenging year of his career, which saw his home and office raided by the FBI in the weeks before his primary election. He has not been charged and has denied wrongdoing.
Gonzales wins Texas border district, eyes holding White House accountable on immigration
One of the harshest critics of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies was elected to a second term in Congress on Tuesday.
Arizona refuses Biden administration demand to remove shipping containers along border
Arizona on Wednesday refused a demand from the Biden administration to take down shipping containers that are being used to fill in a portion of a wall on the state’s border with Mexico. The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs sent a letter Tuesday to the U.S. Bureau...
Do You Know Who Owns More of Texas Than Anyone Else?
You probably have passed by a huge parcel of land that just goes on as far as the eye can see and wondered who owns it. It's a question that many of us ask. According to a recent report, only a handful of people own most of the land in Texas and around the country.
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other May
AsBeto O’Rourke is considering his next step after losing to Governor Greg Abbott for Texas Governor, he hinted his wife may be the next one to enter politics. While talking to supporters as the results were announced in El Paso, O’Rourke said:
Washington Examiner
Troops from 25 states across the country sent to border at Biden's request
Military troops from 25 states and U.S. territories across the nation have deployed to the southern border at the request of the Biden administration. The Biden administration has chosen to keep several thousand soldiers on the U.S.-Mexico border amid the worst illegal immigration crisis in national history. The decision by...
Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamation
With the race for Texas Governor over, the next battle for Beto O'Rouke is court. Earlier this year, Kelcy Warren, the Dallas pipeline tycoon with a net worth of $5 billion, sued Beto over his criticism of Warren's company's profits after the 2021 winter storm. Soon after the storm, Warren made a $1 million donation to Greg Abbott. Beto called this a quid pro quo and referenced the donation several times during his run for Texas Governor. Beto also alleged that Abbott and Warren conspired to leave the Texas power grid vulnerable in order to profit from the event.
Abbott: If Republicans in Congress don’t secure border as promised, Texas will
After winning his third term in office on Tuesday night, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reiterated a promise he made earlier in the week that the Lone Star state would ratchet back its border security operations if Republicans control Congress and implement immigration reforms.
Arizona’s governor is stacking shipping containers along the border and defying a federal request to remove them
Gaps in fencing along the US-Mexico border can be a dramatic -- and sometimes puzzling -- sight. The post Arizona’s governor is stacking shipping containers along the border and defying a federal request to remove them appeared first on KYMA.
Gov. Abbott Re-Elected in Texas, Beating O’Rourke in Race Centering on Guns, Uvalde
Greg Abbott notched a decisive victory Tuesday night to earn a third term as Texas governor. The win secures the GOP trifecta in Austin that, over the last several years, has fought COVID-19 restrictions, enacted classroom censorship policies and blocked gun safety measures after the elementary school mass shooting in Uvalde. The Associated Press called […]
‘We brought the U.S. Flag’ migrants after marching across the Rio Grande with flags
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On October 31, around 12:20 p.m. a group of migrants marched across the Rio Grande from Juarez to El Paso carrying flags. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says an agent was assaulted with a flag pole and agents then initiated crowd control measures. “These measures included the use of the […]
Why did 11 million eligible Texans choose not to vote in the midterms
"A state record 9.6 million registered voters did not vote, breaking the previous mark of 9.3 million set in 2014. Combined with the estimated 1.4 million Texans who are eligible to vote but aren't registered, almost 11 million Texans who could have voted didn't." Texas Election Source.
Abbott says, "as Biden does nothing, Texas will continue taking unprecedented action to relieve our overwhelmed border"
"The 300th Texas bus of migrants just left for Chicago. As Biden does nothing, Texas will continue taking unprecedented action to relieve our overwhelmed border communities & secure the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Beto loses for the third time. Where to next for him?
Unfortunately for Democrat Beto O'Rourke, it's the same headline for the third time in five years- another campaign loss. In 2018, Beto was a little-known congressman from El Paso when he took on Ted Cruz for a position in the Texas Senate. He surprised many by getting to within 3 percent of his Republican opponent, the closest any Democrat has come. Then, believing he had some momentum, Beto ran for the Democrat Presidential nomination in 2020 but bowed out on November 2019.
DOJ: Lubbock man was ‘on his way’ to becoming Anna Delvey
A judge accepted a plea deal on Wednesday for a Lubbock man who admitted to defrauding several victims for a "lavish lifestyle," according to the United States Department of Justice.
Democrat Cisco Aguilar wins top Nevada elections post over election denier
Democrat Cisco Aguilar is elected as Nevada's secretary of state, winning the post over Republican Jim Marchant, who pushed to scrap voting machines.
KXAN
Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.
Homeless migrants spilling onto the streets of Reynosa, Mexico, volunteer says
Thousands of migrants are living in crowded shelters and in a makeshift river camp in Reynosa, Mexico. The leader of an NGO helping them spoke with Border Report and shared photos and videos of what's going on.
