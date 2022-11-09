Unfortunately for Democrat Beto O'Rourke, it's the same headline for the third time in five years- another campaign loss. In 2018, Beto was a little-known congressman from El Paso when he took on Ted Cruz for a position in the Texas Senate. He surprised many by getting to within 3 percent of his Republican opponent, the closest any Democrat has come. Then, believing he had some momentum, Beto ran for the Democrat Presidential nomination in 2020 but bowed out on November 2019.

