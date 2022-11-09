Read full article on original website
Related
Favorites to Win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Golden Boot in Qatar
Here are the favorites to win the World Cup, Golden Boot in Qatar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s almost time for World Cup soccer. We are just over one week away from kickoff of the opening 2022 World Cup match between Ecuador and host nation Qatar at Al Bayt Stadium.
Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay Confirm Joint 2030 World Cup Bid
Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay confirmed a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup when their government officials signed documents in Santiago on Friday to present to FIFA. “This is the first legal step we need to take to bid at FIFA,” said Pablo Milad, president of the Chilean...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
80K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0