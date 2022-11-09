ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Philly moviegoers react to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The warriors of Wakanda are back in theaters right now. The highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, opened Friday.The latest Marvel film picks up with Black Panther's death, while also paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman who died of colon cancer in 2020.CBS3 caught up with people leaving a showing in North Philadelphia Friday afternoon for their reaction. Don't worry, no spoilers included."It kind of made me emotional and sad," a moviegoer said. When asked if it was because of Boeseman's passing, the moviegoer said, "Yeah, because they had a lot of moments of silence for him in the movie. It was a lot of action. It was pretty good. It was pretty good."A couple of moviegoers CBS3 spoke with said they liked the sequel more than the original.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
xpn.org

Anita Baker announces 2023 tour, her first in 28 years

Baker will play the hits and along with some new material. R&B legend and Grammy Award-winning artist Anita Baker is touring again for the first time since the 90s. As she documented on Twitter, Baker recently won back the rights to her masters after a hard-fought battle over artist contracts. “All My Children Are Coming Home” she shared.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
woodworkingnetwork.com

Wharton Esherick's ingenious trap door

Wharton Esherick was famous for his handcrafted furniture often featuring natural edges and sculpted details. The Pennsylvania-based artist built his studio, its furniture, and objects down to the utensils, by hand over a 40-year period starting in 1926. A new program by Craft in America takes you inside his home and studio.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Black Enterprise

This Black Engineering Leader Left His Role at Comcast To Pursue His Music Passion

Michael Winslow, a Philadelphia-based engineer and former leader of the Comcast BENgineers, has ended his tenure to bridge together his passions for tech and music. According to Technical.ly, Winslow discovered a lack of Black technologists participating onstage and in panels at tech conferences while working at the telecommunications company Comcast. He linked up with BENgineers, a Black employee resource group for engineers, and committed to creating opportunities to resolve the problem.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia World War II veteran tells story of his two loves

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Veterans Day is being celebrated Friday and we have a special story from a man who served our country during World War II. "It's a love story of Philadelphia," Roland Scarinci said. "She was 17, the most beautiful girl I'd ever seen."Scarinci, a World War II veteran, tells CBS3 about how he met his wife, Gloria. "It was instant love, I asked her if she would save a dance for me. When I went there, we danced all night," Roland said.He married Gloria Teti on January 31, 1945, three months after he returned home from fighting in World War...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

South Philly’s Roxanne BYOB blurs the line between fine dining and fun

Nestled into the ground floor of a South Philly rowhome, Roxanne BYOB is the latest entry in Philadelphia’s flourishing crop of restaurants serving laid-back tasting menus. Chef Alexandra Holt’s restaurant, located in the former Sabrina’s Cafe space near the Italian Market, offers playfully plated courses that walk the line between “fine dining” and “fun dining.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Where are South Philly's Best Tacos and Taqueria

Philly is becoming a taco town. Amongst the authentic, mom-and-pop taquerias of South Philly, tried-and-true tequila bars, roving food trucks, and the newest crop of Mexican joints, there is genuinely a taco for everyone in Philly. Here is where to find a great Mexican in South Philadelphia. Best of South...
Marilyn Johnson

A Guide to the 2022 Holiday Season in Greater Philadelphia

Greater Philadelphia is bursting with spirit this holiday season as it welcomes back many storied traditions and brand-new festive offerings. The iconic celebrations include the beloved 6abc/Dunkin’ Donuts Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade, Macy’s Christmas Light Show, Philadelphia Ballet’s The Nutcracker, and newer traditions, like Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center and the Visit Philadelphia Holiday Parade in Center City.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Tropical Storm Nicole to bring heavy rain to Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia region has had some beautiful afternoons the last few days, but are you ready for some wet weather? While the news department has been focused on the polls, the CBS3 Next Weather Team is focused on the tropics. Yes, it may be late in the season, but Tropical Storm Nicole, soon to be Hurricane Nicole, is making its way toward Florida and will eventually move through the Delaware Valley. As we head into the heart of Wednesday, Nicole continues to strengthen off the East Coast of Florida. Landfall is expected by Thursday morning, with category 1 force winds...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Khaliyl Gilbert wanted to be a Philly cop. His murder is still unsolved

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- At 22, Khaliyl Gilbert was making a difference.The young man, a Strawberry Mansion High School graduate with a huge smile, was already a pillar in his community and was on track to become a police officer. He got accepted to a police training program. There were 100 graduates, and he was supposed to be one of them. "He was supposed to be in that class," mom Jeanine Gilbert told CBS3.But somebody shot Gilbert on Oct. 9, 2021, outside a fast food restaurant near Broad Street and Germantown Avenue in North Philadelphia.When Jeanine Gilbert first heard what happened,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

