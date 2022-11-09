Read full article on original website
Ryan Long, son joining us for 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade
As always, stars from all walks of fame will join us for the party on the Parkway, and a Philadelphia Jeopardy! champion will get his own float.
Philly moviegoers react to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The warriors of Wakanda are back in theaters right now. The highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, opened Friday.The latest Marvel film picks up with Black Panther's death, while also paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman who died of colon cancer in 2020.CBS3 caught up with people leaving a showing in North Philadelphia Friday afternoon for their reaction. Don't worry, no spoilers included."It kind of made me emotional and sad," a moviegoer said. When asked if it was because of Boeseman's passing, the moviegoer said, "Yeah, because they had a lot of moments of silence for him in the movie. It was a lot of action. It was pretty good. It was pretty good."A couple of moviegoers CBS3 spoke with said they liked the sequel more than the original.
xpn.org
Anita Baker announces 2023 tour, her first in 28 years
Baker will play the hits and along with some new material. R&B legend and Grammy Award-winning artist Anita Baker is touring again for the first time since the 90s. As she documented on Twitter, Baker recently won back the rights to her masters after a hard-fought battle over artist contracts. “All My Children Are Coming Home” she shared.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Wharton Esherick's ingenious trap door
Wharton Esherick was famous for his handcrafted furniture often featuring natural edges and sculpted details. The Pennsylvania-based artist built his studio, its furniture, and objects down to the utensils, by hand over a 40-year period starting in 1926. A new program by Craft in America takes you inside his home and studio.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Bonnie Sweeten’s Back, John Fetterman’s Clothes, and Much More
Plus, control of the state House could come down to a race currently separated by just two votes in Bucks County. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of...
This Black Engineering Leader Left His Role at Comcast To Pursue His Music Passion
Michael Winslow, a Philadelphia-based engineer and former leader of the Comcast BENgineers, has ended his tenure to bridge together his passions for tech and music. According to Technical.ly, Winslow discovered a lack of Black technologists participating onstage and in panels at tech conferences while working at the telecommunications company Comcast. He linked up with BENgineers, a Black employee resource group for engineers, and committed to creating opportunities to resolve the problem.
Take a trip into Lot M, Philadelphia's Tailgate Town
Fans take over Lot M in South Philadelphia before Phillies games and transform the tarmac into a tailgate to remember.
Parx Casino Addresses the Burning Issue of Gamblers Who Wish to Smoke during Play
A Bucks County casino is just one of many in the Philadelphia area that has made a decision on smoking options inside its building. Tracy Tully wrote about the health v. hospitality conundrum in The New York Times. Parx Casino, located in Bensalem, worked to keep operations going during the...
Where everybody knows your name: Checking out top neighborhood bars in Philadelphia
With so many bars to choose from in Philadelphia, it's nearly impossible to make a list that everyone can agree on - but Jessica Boyington is going to try!
Philadelphia World War II veteran tells story of his two loves
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Veterans Day is being celebrated Friday and we have a special story from a man who served our country during World War II. "It's a love story of Philadelphia," Roland Scarinci said. "She was 17, the most beautiful girl I'd ever seen."Scarinci, a World War II veteran, tells CBS3 about how he met his wife, Gloria. "It was instant love, I asked her if she would save a dance for me. When I went there, we danced all night," Roland said.He married Gloria Teti on January 31, 1945, three months after he returned home from fighting in World War...
JWH Boutique brings the best of Beverly Hills to the Main Line
She personally curates her collection from shows around the world and has access to designers such as Project Runway's Caycee Black for exclusives.
billypenn.com
South Philly’s Roxanne BYOB blurs the line between fine dining and fun
Nestled into the ground floor of a South Philly rowhome, Roxanne BYOB is the latest entry in Philadelphia’s flourishing crop of restaurants serving laid-back tasting menus. Chef Alexandra Holt’s restaurant, located in the former Sabrina’s Cafe space near the Italian Market, offers playfully plated courses that walk the line between “fine dining” and “fun dining.”
PhillyBite
Where are South Philly's Best Tacos and Taqueria
Philly is becoming a taco town. Amongst the authentic, mom-and-pop taquerias of South Philly, tried-and-true tequila bars, roving food trucks, and the newest crop of Mexican joints, there is genuinely a taco for everyone in Philly. Here is where to find a great Mexican in South Philadelphia. Best of South...
Philly Rapper Tierra Whack Brought Loaded Gun To Airport: Reports
Rapper and Philadelphia native Tierra Whack was cited for disorderly conduct after bringing a loaded gun into the city's airport, according to a report by 6ABC. Law enforcement sources told TMZ the weapon was discovered by X-ray booths in the security line. Whack is licensed to carry a firearm in...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: You’d Be Surprised How Many People Show Up at Airports With Loaded Guns
Local rapper Tierra Whack, who was arrested this week after she allegedly brought a loaded gun to the Philadelphia airport, is just one of many. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for...
DIY Network Cancelled Exton-Based Craftsman, but His New Career Hasn’t Left Him Pining
Although it has been over a year since DIY Network canceled the Jeff Devlin reality series Stone House Revival, the proprietor of SchoolHouse Woodworking in Exton hasn’t been sitting around gathering (saw)dust. Lisa Arnett reported on Devlin’s career renovation for HGTV. Stone House Revival was a fix-it show...
A Guide to the 2022 Holiday Season in Greater Philadelphia
Greater Philadelphia is bursting with spirit this holiday season as it welcomes back many storied traditions and brand-new festive offerings. The iconic celebrations include the beloved 6abc/Dunkin’ Donuts Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade, Macy’s Christmas Light Show, Philadelphia Ballet’s The Nutcracker, and newer traditions, like Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center and the Visit Philadelphia Holiday Parade in Center City.
Tropical Storm Nicole to bring heavy rain to Philadelphia region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia region has had some beautiful afternoons the last few days, but are you ready for some wet weather? While the news department has been focused on the polls, the CBS3 Next Weather Team is focused on the tropics. Yes, it may be late in the season, but Tropical Storm Nicole, soon to be Hurricane Nicole, is making its way toward Florida and will eventually move through the Delaware Valley. As we head into the heart of Wednesday, Nicole continues to strengthen off the East Coast of Florida. Landfall is expected by Thursday morning, with category 1 force winds...
Pennsylvania man says he ate a rotisserie chicken for 40 straight days; Hundreds watch the achievement
A man in Pennsylvania went viral after he said he consequently ate a whole rotisserie chicken for 40 straight days. Alexander Tominsky, 31 has been documenting his rotisserie chicken adventure on his Twitter account and decided for his 40th day he was going to invite the city of Philadelphia. Tominsky posted flyers around the city […]
Khaliyl Gilbert wanted to be a Philly cop. His murder is still unsolved
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- At 22, Khaliyl Gilbert was making a difference.The young man, a Strawberry Mansion High School graduate with a huge smile, was already a pillar in his community and was on track to become a police officer. He got accepted to a police training program. There were 100 graduates, and he was supposed to be one of them. "He was supposed to be in that class," mom Jeanine Gilbert told CBS3.But somebody shot Gilbert on Oct. 9, 2021, outside a fast food restaurant near Broad Street and Germantown Avenue in North Philadelphia.When Jeanine Gilbert first heard what happened,...
