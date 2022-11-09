ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What impacts can the Panhandle expect from Hurricane Nicole?

By Ross Whitley
PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Panhandle will see a diverse range of impacts from Hurricane Nicole with some counties in the east getting wind and rain while others see nothing of note.

Most of the rain will fall in a 5-hour window with just lingering showers late Thursday night. Rain totals will be a quarter of an inch on the west side of the Panhandle to up to two inches on the east side. Most areas will see between half an inch to an inch of rain.

Winds will be higher as the storm approaches thanks to a weakening system and a reduced pressure gradient. Winds will likely increase until about 3 p.m. Thursday with peak winds from 3 to 5 p.m. CST.

Winds will weaken through the evening into Friday morning. The highest winds in the Panhandle will be 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45. Most of the day will feature winds in the 15 to 25 MPH range.

Liberty and Franklin are under tropical storm warnings for winds that could reach 20 to 30 mph with a few gusts up to 50. The rest of the area should see lower winds.

Overall we will be on the west side of the storm so no concern of surge or severe storms. Just a windy and potentially rainy day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18pdpK_0j52Ayy700

Tropical storm conditions will be possible in Franklin and Liberty counties, for the most part, conditions will be below tropical storm force but there is a brief window where winds could reach 20 to 30 mph sustained, and gusts up 50 will be possible. Rain totals here will be under 2 inches with most seeing around 1 inch of rain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G8xYY_0j52Ayy700

Our central counties will be track-dependent, if anything farther east than the current forecast were to verify we would see rain totals here be reduced the opposite is true with anything that is farther west rain totals could go up. In these counties, conditions will be less than tropical storm force but could still see a period of gusty winds and heavy rain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wnt54_0j52Ayy700

The western counties should see minimal issues with wind and rain totals here will be far less some in Walton county could even end up with no rain as the system pivots around the area.

