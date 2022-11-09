Read full article on original website
Hardy + Lainey Wilson Bring Haunting ‘Wait in the Truck’ to 2022 CMA Awards
Lainey Wilson and Hardy took the CMA Awards stage for their first televised performance of their rising hit "Wait in the Truck" on Wednesday night (Nov. 9) in Nashville. And let's just say it was worth the wait, because these two killed it. With a set that brought everyone back...
Ashley McBryde Delivers Powerful Live Performance Of Linda Ronstadt Classic
She was joined by Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti and John Osborne onstage at the CMA Awards.
The War and Treaty, Brothers Osborne’s CMAs Collab Is a ‘Testimony to the Family Atmosphere’
Rising act The War and Treaty and country mainstay Brothers Osborne are both duos, and on the surface, that's just about all they seem to have in common. One is a husband-and-wife pair, while the other consists of two brothers; one draws comparison to Ike and Tina Turner, while the other is country music's very own jam band.
The Daily South
Ree Drummond Convinced Ben And Erin Napier To Star In Upcoming Christmas Movie
Ben and Erin Napier’s holiday movie premieres in just a few days, and the HGTV couple is sharing some fascinating tidbits about what fans can expect from their film debut. Speaking with the Mississippi Clarion Ledger this week, the Napiers discussed how A Christmas Open House came to be, what it was like filming a Christmas movie in the middle of summer, and what audiences should keep an eye out for.
Carly Pearce Stuns With Performance Of “Dear Miss Loretta” At CMA Awards
DAMN. Carly Pearce gave what is easily already one of the best performances of the night at the CMA Awards, singing her tribute to the late, great Loretta Lynn “Dear Miss Loretta.” Joined by the great Ricky Skaggs and Sonya Isaacs on stage in Nashville, she also wore a dress very reminiscent of Mrs. Loretta’s 1972 look she wore when she became the first women to win the CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year. Carly actually debuted this song at […] The post Carly Pearce Stuns With Performance Of “Dear Miss Loretta” At CMA Awards first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Cody Johnson Gets a Not-So-Rude Awakening from His Wife: He's a CMA Winner!
Cody Johnson was briefly miffed that his wife, Brandi, woke him up on Wednesday morning before his alarm went off. And then he found out why she'd done it: She had to tell him he'd just won his first CMA award, for music video of the year. "It was so...
Nick Carter Skips Backstreet Boys Interview for ‘Family Reasons’ in the Wake of Brother Aaron Carter’s Death
Taking a reprieve. Nick Carter missed an appearance with the Backstreet Boys following the death of his little brother, Aaron Carter. The boy band were scheduled as guests on the Friday, November 11, episode of the British talk show This Morning to chat about their new Christmas album and upcoming 30th anniversary. The Florida native, […]
