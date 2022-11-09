ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne Is Just Bursting to Talk About His Soon-to-Be Dad Status

Just hours before the 2022 CMA Awards, Brothers Osborne's John Osborne had a big announcement to share: His wife, singer-songwriter Lucie Silvas, is pregnant with twins. In their announcement, the couple shared that they'd gone through a long and difficult IVF journey to get to this point, and once they finally decided to share their news with the world, Osborne was ready to shout it from the rooftops. So, when he and his brother and band mate T.J. Osborne got up onstage to accept their Vocal Duo of the Year trophy at the CMAs, he leaned into the microphone to tell the news to the crowd.
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Jimmie Allen Drops Out of CMAs Performance Alongside Zac Brown Band and Marcus King Due to Illness

Allen, Zac Brown Band and King were set to perform "Out in the Middle" Jimmie Allen won't be making his scheduled appearance at the 2022 CMA Awards. Hours before the awards show is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET in Nashville, the country singer announced he's feeling sick and will no longer be performing with Zac Brown Band and Marcus King as previously announced. "I was looking forward to performing with my friends @zacbrownband and @realmarcusking at the @CountryMusic Awards, unfortunately I'm under the weather and won't...
NASHVILLE, TN
extratv

Kelsea Ballerini & Morgan Evans Reach Divorce Settlement

More than two months after she filed for divorce, country singer Kelsea Ballerini has reached a settlement agreement with Morgan Evans. In court documents obtained by People magazine, they have come to an understanding on all issues regarding their divorce. The agreement revealed that Kelsea and Morgan have “vacated the...
ABC News

Bruce Willis and his wife, Emma Heming Willis, celebrate Demi Moore on her birthday

Bruce Willis and his wife, Emma Heming Willis, wished actress Demi Moore happy birthday on Friday on Instagram. In her Instagram story, Heming Willis shared a photo of her and her husband holding Moore's book, "Inside Out," with text on the bottom that read, "Happy Birthday, @demimoore. We love you inside and out."
The Daily South

Ree Drummond Convinced Ben And Erin Napier To Star In Upcoming Christmas Movie

Ben and Erin Napier's holiday movie premieres in just a few days, and the HGTV couple is sharing some fascinating tidbits about what fans can expect from their film debut. Speaking with the Mississippi Clarion Ledger this week, the Napiers discussed how A Christmas Open House came to be, what it was like filming a Christmas movie in the middle of summer, and what audiences should keep an eye out for.
GEORGIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Carly Pearce Stuns With Performance Of “Dear Miss Loretta” At CMA Awards

DAMN. Carly Pearce gave what is easily already one of the best performances of the night at the CMA Awards, singing her tribute to the late, great Loretta Lynn “Dear Miss Loretta.” Joined by the great Ricky Skaggs and Sonya Isaacs on stage in Nashville, she also wore a dress very reminiscent of Mrs. Loretta’s 1972 look she wore when she became the first women to win the CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year. Carly actually debuted this song at […] The post Carly Pearce Stuns With Performance Of “Dear Miss Loretta” At CMA Awards first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
People

People

