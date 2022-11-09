Read full article on original website
Related
How to watch ‘Reindeer Games Homecoming’ movie premiere: Time, Lifetime channel, free live stream
“Reindeer Games Homecoming,” a new Christmas Lifetime movie premiering tonight, Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m., stars Sarah Drew, Justin Bruening and Brian Sills. The movie follows MacKenzie “Mac” Graves, a Biology teacher in Vermont who’s carrying on her father’s memory through the town’s fundraising tradition, The Reindeer Games. He was a beloved fire chief and the heart of these festivities, so every year since his death Mac and her father’s former team compete to win the games.
‘SNL’: Dave Chappelle Celebrates ‘House Of The Dragon’ Diversity With Season 2 Sneak Peek Spoof
Back from a commercial break, Dave Chappelle returned to the Saturday Night Live stage to address the audience and asked if they were watching House of the Dragon before introducing a spoof sneak peek of the HBO series. “I am the biggest Game of Thrones fan, I love the new show,” he said. “And I gotta tell you, I love that they are including Black characters but, to be honest, the Black characters — they take me out a little bit with the old time accents, it’s a little jarring like where are these people from.” Chappelle then says that Lorne Michaels...
We Want To Know What Your Most Humiliating Childhood Moment Ever Was, Whether You Were A Child Or A Teenager
We all have at least one...so it's time to spill the beans.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
191K+
Followers
81K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0