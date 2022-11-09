ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

9-month-old fatally shot while in stroller in California

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — A 9-month-old boy sitting in a stroller being pushed by his mother on a central California sidewalk was shot and killed when someone opened fire from a car, police said. The mother was walking Wednesday with her boyfriend on a street in Merced when a...
MERCED, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy