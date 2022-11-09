ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denham Springs, LA

wbrz.com

Teen dead after overnight shooting in Gonzales, police say

GONZALES - A teenager died in the hospital after being shot in Ascension Parish late Friday night. The Gonzales Police Department said 17-year-old Mekhi Darville of Sorrento was found shot on S Burnside Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Darville was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said on Saturday.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

WAFB

fox8live.com

Mother, teen daughter dead after double shooting in Hammond home

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A mother and her 17-year-old daughter died early Saturday (Nov. 12) after being shot inside a home on Stephenson Lane in Hammond, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Chief Jimmy Travis identified the victims as 37-year-old Brandy Smith and her daughter Raven Smith. The mother...
HAMMOND, LA
wbrz.com

Bank robber arrested after October heist on Bluebonnet Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man accused of stealing an unknown amount of money from a bank on Bluebonnet Boulevard in October. The robbery unfolded just before 4 p.m. at the Regions Bank near the intersection of Bluebonnet and Perkins Road. Kyrek Webster reportedly walked into the bank and passed the teller a note reading "Give Me All Hundreds in the drawer, I have a gun."
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Abandoned car set on fire ruled arson by Baton Rouge investigators

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An investigation is underway after an abandoned car in was set on fire. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the car in flames was found left in a field next to a house on Cedar Avenue. Investigators have ruled the fire as arson. No further details were released.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Shooting investigation leads to one arrest; four more, including juvenile, wanted for possession of fentanyl

INDEPENDENCE - Deputies arrested one man for attempted second-degree murder after a shooting in Independence on Monday, but the investigation led to more than just an arrest. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Darryl Dryer, 24, on Thursday for attempted second-degree murder and other charges, deputies said. One person was injured in the shooting that happened near the corner of Highway 40 and Jones Road around 1 p.m. Monday, November 7.
INDEPENDENCE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating deadly shooting at hotel in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting a little before 2:55 a.m. on Thursday, November 10. Officers arrived at the FairBridge Inn Express Baton Rouge and found one shooting victim. The victim was a man who later died from the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Woman crashes into roof of Zachary home, officials say

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — A car crashed into the roof of a home in Zachary on Friday evening. According to Chief David McDavid, first responders were called to a Zachary home in the 2300 block of Rita Street. When officials arrived at the scene, they discovered a vehicle was stuck on the roof of the home. The driver of the vehicle allegedly has a medical condition, which caused her to drive in a ditch, hit a tree, become airborne, and landed through the roof. The home was occupied by two teenagers, who managed to evacuate safely.
ZACHARY, LA

