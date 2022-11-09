Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Teen dead after overnight shooting in Gonzales, police say
GONZALES - A teenager died in the hospital after being shot in Ascension Parish late Friday night. The Gonzales Police Department said 17-year-old Mekhi Darville of Sorrento was found shot on S Burnside Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Darville was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said on Saturday.
brproud.com
Gonzales Police investigate overnight shooting, one dead
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — The Gonzales Police Department is investigating a shooting from Friday evening. According to Gonzales Police Department, officers were responding to a call in the 1800 block of S. Burnside Avenue. When officers arrived, they found one individual with a single gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as a 17-year-old male from Sorrento, who later died from his injuries.
1 killed in Gonzales shooting, police say
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 9:40 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. According to police, the shooting happened on South Burnside Avenue near W. Orice Roth Road. Investigators said Mekhi Darville, 17, was found with a gunshot wound and later...
fox8live.com
Mother, teen daughter dead after double shooting in Hammond home
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A mother and her 17-year-old daughter died early Saturday (Nov. 12) after being shot inside a home on Stephenson Lane in Hammond, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Chief Jimmy Travis identified the victims as 37-year-old Brandy Smith and her daughter Raven Smith. The mother...
brproud.com
Man arrested after allegedly dropping off, abandoning dog at Denham Springs smoke shop
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Man arrested after allegedly abandoning a dog at a Denham Springs smoke shop. The Denham Springs Police Department said officers found what they described as a “loose, abandoned” dog early Nov. 9 at Adams Smoke Shop. Footage obtained by investigators showed a...
theadvocate.com
Man stabbed in parking lot of The Bulldog early Friday, Baton Rouge police say
A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed in a parking lot of a popular bar on Perkins Road early Friday morning, Baton Rouge police said. Authorities say the stabbing happened around 1:30 a.m. outside of The Bulldog, located at 485 Perkins Road (map) Baton Rouge EMS spokesman...
WAFB.com
24-year-old shot and killed at hotel identified, police say
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man who allegedly robbed a Baton Rouge bank in late October. Dozens of people had serious hand injuries caused by portable generators, and the lights on some SUVs may make it harder for you to see.
wbrz.com
Teenager, mother dead after both were found shot inside home Saturday
HAMMOND - A teenager and her mother are both dead after being found shot in their home off Old Baton Rouge Highway early Saturday morning. Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies said the two victims were found by a family member who came to the home and then called 911 at 2:30 a.m.
wbrz.com
Bank robber arrested after October heist on Bluebonnet Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man accused of stealing an unknown amount of money from a bank on Bluebonnet Boulevard in October. The robbery unfolded just before 4 p.m. at the Regions Bank near the intersection of Bluebonnet and Perkins Road. Kyrek Webster reportedly walked into the bank and passed the teller a note reading "Give Me All Hundreds in the drawer, I have a gun."
wbrz.com
Police: Man arrested after he took neighbor's dog, set it loose in parking lot
DENHAM SPRINGS - Police say a man took his neighbor's dog and set it loose outside a business because he was fed up with the animal coming onto his property. The dog was identified as two-year-old Tarzan. For three weeks, a family has been fostering the chocolate Lab. They say he got out on Sunday by accident.
NOLA.com
Mom arrested after teens take part in 'reckless' rolling shootout on busy Kenner street
Kenner police say a mother armed her 15-year-old son and drove him around in search of a classmate who had earlier threatened him with a gun, leading to a rolling shootout near a busy Williams Boulevard intersection. No one was injured in the gunfire, which occurred Sunday afternoon on 32nd...
brproud.com
Abandoned car set on fire ruled arson by Baton Rouge investigators
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An investigation is underway after an abandoned car in was set on fire. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the car in flames was found left in a field next to a house on Cedar Avenue. Investigators have ruled the fire as arson. No further details were released.
57-Year-Old Janie Blouin Died In A Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash On LA Hwy 22 (Tangipahoa Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troop L responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 22 in Tangipahoa Parish around 6:30 p.m. The victim was identified as Janie Blouin, 57, of Norco.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man arrested after stolen gun, money and more found during traffic stop
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Tuesday, November 8. The traffic stop took place after a detective noticed that the driver of an Infiniti sedan was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the vehicle was Reiquawhn Allikke Washington,...
Four of five suspects arrested in Morgan City shooting
Four of five suspects who allegedly opened fire in Morgan City and injured one have been arrested according to the Morgan City Police Department (MCPD).
wbrz.com
Shooting investigation leads to one arrest; four more, including juvenile, wanted for possession of fentanyl
INDEPENDENCE - Deputies arrested one man for attempted second-degree murder after a shooting in Independence on Monday, but the investigation led to more than just an arrest. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Darryl Dryer, 24, on Thursday for attempted second-degree murder and other charges, deputies said. One person was injured in the shooting that happened near the corner of Highway 40 and Jones Road around 1 p.m. Monday, November 7.
Louisiana State Police: 39-year-old killed, three others injured in head-on crash
According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), a Friday night wreck involving a head-on collision between two vehicles left one person dead and three others wounded.
Woman Injured In A Car Crash In Zachary (Zachary, LA)
Officials responded to a car crash on Friday evening into the roof of a home in Zachary that injured a woman. The crash happened at the 2300 block of Rita Street. According to Chief David McDavid, officials found a vehicle that was struck on the roof of the home.
brproud.com
BRPD investigating deadly shooting at hotel in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting a little before 2:55 a.m. on Thursday, November 10. Officers arrived at the FairBridge Inn Express Baton Rouge and found one shooting victim. The victim was a man who later died from the...
brproud.com
Woman crashes into roof of Zachary home, officials say
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — A car crashed into the roof of a home in Zachary on Friday evening. According to Chief David McDavid, first responders were called to a Zachary home in the 2300 block of Rita Street. When officials arrived at the scene, they discovered a vehicle was stuck on the roof of the home. The driver of the vehicle allegedly has a medical condition, which caused her to drive in a ditch, hit a tree, become airborne, and landed through the roof. The home was occupied by two teenagers, who managed to evacuate safely.
