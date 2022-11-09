Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:41 a.m. EST
Michelle Obama opens tour for new book, 'The Light We Carry'. WASHINGTON (AP) — Michelle Obama has opened a monthlong, nationwide tour to promote her new book, “The Light We Carry.” The former first lady fielded questions from friend and former talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres on opening night Tuesday at a theater in downtown Washington. Mrs. Obama says she wrote the book to share the habits and practices she uses to stay balanced during anxious times. She has two more shows in Washington this week. The tour is scheduled to end in Los Angeles. Mrs. Obama released her bestselling memoir, “Becoming,” in 2018.
Control of the House still up in the air, but Republicans edge closer to majority
(The Center Square) – With several races still uncalled, Republicans are on the verge of taking the 218 seats needed for a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. So far, 217 House seats have been called for Republicans, according to The Associated Press, opposed to 205 for Democrats, leaving a little more than a dozen seats up for grabs, mostly in California, and along with it control of the House.
Former President Donald Trump announces run for president in 2024
PALM BEACH, Florida - Former President Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election on Tuesday at a rally at Mar-a-Lago, which he streamed on his social media platform Truth Social. His campaign filed paperwork for his run with the Federal Election Commission shortly before he made the...
Scott accuses NRSC predecessor of improper bonuses
Faced with calls from colleagues for an audit of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the committee’s chairman, on Wednesday, accused his predecessor, Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.), of paying improper bonuses to staff after the 2020 election, in which Republicans lost the Senate majority. “When...
WATCH: Iran security forces target youth protesters with increasingly violent crackdown
Iranian security forces officers have allegedly imprisoned children alongside adults and even beaten teenagers for their involvement in the protests against the regime.
US overdose deaths may be peaking, but experts are wary
NEW YORK — (AP) — Have U.S. drug overdose deaths stopped rising? Preliminary government data suggests they may have, but many experts are urging caution, noting that past plateaus didn't last. U.S. overdose death rates began steadily climbing in the 1990s driven by opioid painkillers, followed by waves...
90 percent of all US counties experienced climate disaster: research
The findings highlight the growing social and economic toll climate change is taking on communities. Over $92 billion in tax-payer money has been allocated to help those affected in the past decade. Counties in Kentucky and Louisiana had the highest incidence of natural disasters. The vast majority of U.S. counties...
