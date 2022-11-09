Matildas vs. Sweden: Time, TV channel, live stream, squads, lineups and team news as Australia chase consecutive wins

Read full article on original website
United Cup 2023: When is it, groups, nations, players, cities and how to watch new tennis tournament
A brand new tournament will kick off the 2023 summer of tennis in Australia, with the United Cup replacing the ATP Cup. National teams will be going toe to toe, as some of the sport's biggest names are set to compete in the mixed warm-up event ahead of the Australian Open.
ATP Finals 2022 full schedule, results, TV channel and live stream as Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic compete in Turin
As well as the chance to win his first ever ATP Finals trophy, Rafael Nadal could finish the year as world number one with a successful week to end the season. Pre-tournament rankings leader Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn with a muscular injury, meaning Stefanos Tsitsipas will supplant him if he wins the Finals without losing a match.
Germany World Cup Squad: How Mario Gotze's 2022 performances have earned him shock call up for Qatar after five-year absence
Germany coach Hansi Flick has seen his 2022 FIFA World Cup plans disrupted by injuries in recent weeks, and the former Bayern Munich head coach has opted for a shock move in response. Key names Timo Werner and Marco Reus saw their chances of heading to Qatar wrecked by injury,...
When does the Premier League return after winter break for the 2022 World Cup?
The Premier League is set to enter unchartered territory this year, as teams get set for a near six-week break in action to enable the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar to take place. Fans have never experienced the league being paused for such a length of time in the...
Red Roses player ratings vs new Zealand| Rugby World Cup 2021
Heart break at Eden Park for the Red Roses, as an uncharacteristic loss at the line-out with the clock already in the red saw them lose their last chance to get ahead of the Black Ferns. Simon Middleton had some decisions to make with Hannah Botterman and Hannah Rowland ruled...
Where is the NFL Germany game played? Cost, capacity & more to know about Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena
Time to get the lederhosen ready. The NFL's international series heads to Germany for the first time in its history, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing off against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Munich. It should be an entertaining matchup between the best QB ever and one of the...
England Squad World Cup 2022: Players who missed out on Gareth Southgate's selections for Qatar
Gareth Southgate's England squad reveal for the 2022 World Cup had Three Lions fans on the edge of their seats as the countdown to Qatar continues. The former defender found himself with a string of key decisions to make on his final 26-man panel, with elation for those picked, and disappointment for those missing out.
SA Premier Peter Malinauskas takes swipe at NRL over crowd attendance figures
South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas has taken a swipe at the NRL, following the news of AFL's version of Magic Round heading to the state 2023. After months of speculation, Gillon McLachlan announced a 24th round would take place next year, with nine matches to be held across four days in Adelaide and its surrounds.
Newcastle United vs. Chelsea result, highlights and analysis as Joe Willock condemns Blues to third consecutive Premier League defeat
Chelsea suffered a third consecutive Premier League defeat as they went down 1-0 to Newcastle United at St James' Park on Saturday. Joe Willock's second-half strike was enough to settle a tight contest of few clear-cut chances and ensure the Magpies will be in the top three by the time the competition resumes in December following the World Cup.
England would 'absolutely' have won 'by plenty' if not for red card
Former England international Vicky Fleetwood believes England would have lifted the Rugby World Cup in Eden Park with ease if it weren’t for a first-half red card after just 18 minutes of the first half. Lydia Thompson was shown a red card after barrelling into Portia Woodman, a hit...
Roger Goodell says 'at least' four more games in Germany planned through 2025
The NFL has no plans of lessening its presence in Europe moving forward. On the contrary, it appears Germany is decidedly within the league's long-term plans following Sunday's game between the Seahawks and Buccaneers. At a fan forum in Munich on Saturday, where the game will be played, Goodell said...
