Lightweight Plane Crashes At York County Airport
An ultralight aircraft crashed in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Nov. 9, authorities say. While trapped in the airplane, the pilot called 911 to a field near Shoestring Airport Ebaugh Road in North Hopewell Township around 2:20 p.m., according to emergency dispatchers. Upon arrival, rescue crews freed the pilot and found...
Interstate 81 north reopened after crashes caused by ‘weather conditions’: police
Update 5:30 p.m.: Interstate 81 North has reopened, but state police warn drivers to be careful as heavy rain is expected. Multiple incidents closed a section of Interstate 81 in Lebanon County, shortly after another closure reopened, state police announced Friday. In East Hanover Township, state police have closed Interstate...
abc27.com
Crash seriously injures man in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County are investigating a crash that seriously injured a man on Nov. 10. According to police, at approximately 4:52 p.m., East Lampeter Township Police responded to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of East Main Street and South Maple Avenue in Upper Leacock Township.
PennDOT sued over ditch at issue in fatal motorcycle wreck
Pennsylvania’s transportation agency dug a ditch and didn’t tell anyone, and it cost a motorcyclist her life, the victim’s family says in a new civil lawsuit. Leslie Gingrich, a mother of three who was training to get her commercial driver’s license, was riding her Harley to class along a narrow, twisty state highway in early June […]
WGAL
Crash causing long backups on Interstate 81 between Lebanon, Pine Grove exits
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash is causing problems on Interstate 81 this afternoon in Lebanon County. Pennsylvania State Police said an overturned box truck is slowing traffic in Union Township. The stretch of road is between the Lebanon and Pine Grove exits. The truck overturned in the southbound...
local21news.com
DUI juvenile crashes car twice in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials investigated two DUI crashes that involved the same 17-year-old in Upper Allen. According to Upper Allen Police, authorities had received a report of a hit-and-run crash at a Turkey Hill on Nov. 5 at around 8:33 p.m. The vehicle involved was determined to...
abc27.com
Sit back and relax: bridge over untroubled water
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On a quiet early evening, the Veterans Memorial Bridge carries Route 462 across the Susquehanna River between Wrightsville and Columbia. Veterans Memorial opened to traffic in 1930 and is the fifth bridge across the river at this location. It replaced a steel pratt truss bridge which was built in 1897.
Cumberland County man killed in I-83 crash ID’d
A 67-year-old man who died after crashing into a tree along Interstate 83 in York County has been publicly identified. Brad Heckelman, of Mechanicsburg, was pronounced dead around 5 p.m. Wednesday at the scene of the crash, on I-83 south in Conewago Township, according to Coroner Pamela Gay. Gay said...
local21news.com
Vehicle crashes into building in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On November 8, Union Fire Company No.1 posted on Facebook regarding a vehicle crashing into a building on Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township. When crews arrived on scene they were able to confirm the vehicle crashed into the building and provide patient care....
2 juveniles critically injured in Harrisburg crash involving tractor-trailer
Police said a tractor-trailer and a sedan were involved in a crash on Cameron Street in Harrisburg on Thursday morning.
Coroner identifies 31-year-old woman killed in central Pa. crash
The York County Coroner has identified a Hanover woman who died after being thrown from her vehicle during a crash on Tuesday. 31-year-old Shaela Bolen died at WellSpan York Hospital after rolling her vehicle on Route 30 in Hellam Township, the coroner’s office said. Bolen was driving eastbound around...
Woman died after Rt. 30 crash in York County
HELLAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman died after a single-vehicle crash in York County on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said that the 31-year-old woman was driving eastbound on Route 30 in Hellam Township when, around 2 p.m., she lost control of the vehicle for unknown […]
local21news.com
York County student hit by a car shortly after another was killed boarding the bus
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — In a tragic turn of events, two weeks after a Northeastern School District high school student was hit by a car while getting on the bus, she passed away on Friday from those injuries. Now, another district family is stepping forward telling a similar...
local21news.com
One injured in ultra-light plane crash in York County, officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was injured on Wednesday afternoon when a small plane crashed in York County. The crash, which happened near Shoestring Airfield in North Hopewell Township, caused severe damage to the ultra-light plane. Emergency crews were able to free the pilot and provide first...
local21news.com
Man threatens people with a rifle over property issue in Franklin County
FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested a man for allegedly threatening two people with a rifle after a heated property argument at the 100 block of E. Queen St. Officers first received the call at around 8:39 p.m. on Nov. 10 for a reported threat, according to Chambersburg Police Department.
Adams County: Millerstown Road bridge open
The Millerstown Road (Route 3005) bridge spanning Willoughby Run near Gettysburg in Cumberland Township, Adams County, is now open to traffic. The bridge, which is located between Scott Road and Black Horse Tavern Road/Red Rock Road, was closed this summer for a superstructure replacement. The detour associated with this project...
WGAL
Crews respond to garage fire in Lancaster County
MARIETTA, Pa. — A fire damaged a garage in Lancaster County. Crews responded Wednesday morning to the structure on Hazel Avenue in Marietta. Firefighters said it took some time to extinguish the fire because of hoarding conditions. The fire chief said a space heater may be to blame for...
2 juveniles seriously hurt in overnight Harrisburg crash
Two boys are in critical condition after a high-speed, overnight crash involving a tractor-trailer, Harrisburg police said. Police said the sedan the boys were traveling in was speeding east on Herr Street — approaching Cameron Street — when the car crashed around 1:24 a.m. Thursday. The sedan reportedly hit a tractor-trailer that was headed south, crossing the intersection at Herr & Cameron.
Details Released Following Deadly Crash On I-83 In York County: Coroner
A 67-year-old man has died at the scene of a crash on Interstate 83 in York County, authorities say. The single-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes near Exit 28 for Route 297 for Zions View/Strinestown on Wednesday, Nov. 9 around 4:40 p.m., according to the York County Department of Emergency Services.
Crash shuts down I-81 in Lebanon County
Part of Interstate 81 is closed after a Friday afternoon crash in Lebanon County. Southbound lanes are closed as of 1 p.m. between exit 100 toward Pine Grove and exit 90 toward Lebanon, according to 511PA. PennDOT cameras show a long line of southbound traffic ahead of the closed section of highway.
PennLive.com
