York County, PA

Daily Voice

Lightweight Plane Crashes At York County Airport

An ultralight aircraft crashed in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Nov. 9, authorities say. While trapped in the airplane, the pilot called 911 to a field near Shoestring Airport Ebaugh Road in North Hopewell Township around 2:20 p.m., according to emergency dispatchers. Upon arrival, rescue crews freed the pilot and found...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Crash seriously injures man in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County are investigating a crash that seriously injured a man on Nov. 10. According to police, at approximately 4:52 p.m., East Lampeter Township Police responded to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of East Main Street and South Maple Avenue in Upper Leacock Township.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT sued over ditch at issue in fatal motorcycle wreck

Pennsylvania’s transportation agency dug a ditch and didn’t tell anyone, and it cost a motorcyclist her life, the victim’s family says in a new civil lawsuit. Leslie Gingrich, a mother of three who was training to get her commercial driver’s license, was riding her Harley to class along a narrow, twisty state highway in early June […]
AUBURN, PA
local21news.com

DUI juvenile crashes car twice in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials investigated two DUI crashes that involved the same 17-year-old in Upper Allen. According to Upper Allen Police, authorities had received a report of a hit-and-run crash at a Turkey Hill on Nov. 5 at around 8:33 p.m. The vehicle involved was determined to...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Sit back and relax: bridge over untroubled water

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On a quiet early evening, the Veterans Memorial Bridge carries Route 462 across the Susquehanna River between Wrightsville and Columbia. Veterans Memorial opened to traffic in 1930 and is the fifth bridge across the river at this location. It replaced a steel pratt truss bridge which was built in 1897.
WRIGHTSVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County man killed in I-83 crash ID’d

A 67-year-old man who died after crashing into a tree along Interstate 83 in York County has been publicly identified. Brad Heckelman, of Mechanicsburg, was pronounced dead around 5 p.m. Wednesday at the scene of the crash, on I-83 south in Conewago Township, according to Coroner Pamela Gay. Gay said...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Vehicle crashes into building in Cumberland Co.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On November 8, Union Fire Company No.1 posted on Facebook regarding a vehicle crashing into a building on Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township. When crews arrived on scene they were able to confirm the vehicle crashed into the building and provide patient care....
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Woman died after Rt. 30 crash in York County

HELLAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman died after a single-vehicle crash in York County on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said that the 31-year-old woman was driving eastbound on Route 30 in Hellam Township when, around 2 p.m., she lost control of the vehicle for unknown […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

One injured in ultra-light plane crash in York County, officials say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One person was injured on Wednesday afternoon when a small plane crashed in York County. The crash, which happened near Shoestring Airfield in North Hopewell Township, caused severe damage to the ultra-light plane. Emergency crews were able to free the pilot and provide first...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Adams County: Millerstown Road bridge open

The Millerstown Road (Route 3005) bridge spanning Willoughby Run near Gettysburg in Cumberland Township, Adams County, is now open to traffic. The bridge, which is located between Scott Road and Black Horse Tavern Road/Red Rock Road, was closed this summer for a superstructure replacement. The detour associated with this project...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crews respond to garage fire in Lancaster County

MARIETTA, Pa. — A fire damaged a garage in Lancaster County. Crews responded Wednesday morning to the structure on Hazel Avenue in Marietta. Firefighters said it took some time to extinguish the fire because of hoarding conditions. The fire chief said a space heater may be to blame for...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

2 juveniles seriously hurt in overnight Harrisburg crash

Two boys are in critical condition after a high-speed, overnight crash involving a tractor-trailer, Harrisburg police said. Police said the sedan the boys were traveling in was speeding east on Herr Street — approaching Cameron Street — when the car crashed around 1:24 a.m. Thursday. The sedan reportedly hit a tractor-trailer that was headed south, crossing the intersection at Herr & Cameron.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Crash shuts down I-81 in Lebanon County

Part of Interstate 81 is closed after a Friday afternoon crash in Lebanon County. Southbound lanes are closed as of 1 p.m. between exit 100 toward Pine Grove and exit 90 toward Lebanon, according to 511PA. PennDOT cameras show a long line of southbound traffic ahead of the closed section of highway.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
