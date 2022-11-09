Minor league report: Nailers beat Walleye in shootout

Shootout goals by forwards Brooklyn Kalmikov and Cedric Desruisseaux gave the Wheeling Nailers a 4-3 road win against the Toledo Walleye at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio on Wednesday.

Goaltender Taylor Gauthier made three saves on four shootout attempts and 36 saves on 39 shots in regulation and overtime for Wheeling (3-4-0-0) while defenseman David Drake recorded three assists.

The Nailers’ next game is a home contest against the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday, 7:10 p.m.

