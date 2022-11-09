ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Man gets prison for placing explosives outside phone stores

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kIFJo_0j529urb00

BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) — A northern Michigan man who said he placed pipe bombs outside phone stores because he was upset with "immoral content" on phones and TV was sentenced Wednesday to more than six years in prison.

John D. Allen's crimes of "extortion and attempted destruction of cellphone stores were incredibly dangerous," Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Michael Buckley said in a court filing.

Allen, 76, was accused of placing explosives and threatening notes outside phone stores in Sault Ste. Marie and Cheboygan. "HJ" and "Handcuff Johnny" were written on the boxes, apparently references to Allen. No one was hurt.

Allen, who lives in Whittemore, pleaded guilty to extortion and attempted destruction of a building.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington in Bay City sentenced him to 6 1/4 years in prison.

"He acted alone and does not understand why he made those threats and demands when he knew he couldn't actually stop pornography," defense attorney Stevens Jacobs said in a court filing.

Allen will get credit for more than a year already spent in custody.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Can you use marijuana anywhere in Missouri now?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Recreational marijuana will be legal in Missouri once it’s added to state law in December. Does that mean that people will be able to smoke or use marijuana products anywhere they want? The answer is no. Recreational marijuana use will be restricted in similar ways to alcohol consumption. However, developers in the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy