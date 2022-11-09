ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

GoPSUsports.com

Football Shuts Out Terrapins 30-0 in Dominant Victory

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The No. 14/15/14 Penn State football team (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) shutout Maryland (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten), 30-0, Saturday at Beaver Stadium in front of a crowd of 108,796. Sean Clifford had a record-breaking afternoon as he took over the top spot on Penn State's...
GoPSUsports.com

Men's Soccer Introduces Four on National Signing Day

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- Head coach Jeff Cook announced the addition of four new athletes to the Penn State men's soccer team on National Signing Day. All four athletes come from the northeast with two from Maryland, one from Massachusetts and one from Pennsylvania. The class consists of four midfielders. Cook...
GoPSUsports.com

Men's Lacrosse Signs 11 on National Signing Day

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- The Penn State men's lacrosse program welcomed 11 signees to their 2022 recruiting class on National Signing Day Wednesday afternoon. "Our staff is excited to announce the Penn State Class of 2027" stated head coach Jeff Tambroni. "Our 2023 signees are an extraordinary blend of high character individuals, fierce competitors, and compassionate young men."
GoPSUsports.com

No. 1 Penn State Opens Season with 44-3 Win Over Lock Haven

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – No. 1 Penn State (1-0, 0-0 B1G) rolled over visiting Lock Haven 44-3 in the dual meet opener for both teams Friday night in State College. Three Penn State freshmen made their Nittany Lion debuts in sold out Rec Hall as Penn State dominated the visiting Bald Eagles. Over 6,500 fans filled Rec Hall in the 62nd straight shut-out in the building.
GoPSUsports.com

Game Day: No. 14 Nittany Lions Play Host to Maryland

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – No. 14 Penn State Football (7-2, 4-2 B1G) welcomes Maryland (6-3, 3-3 B1G) to Beaver Stadium Saturday at 3:30 p.m. for Military Appreciation Day. The contest, presented by the Penn State Smeal College of Business, will air on FOX with Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Spencer Tillman (analyst) on the call.
GoPSUsports.com

Cross Country Prepares to Host NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regionals

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's and women's cross country teams return home to the Penn State Golf Courses where they will host the 2022 NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional meet on Friday, November 11. The women will run a 6K race beginning at 10:30 a.m. and the men...
GoPSUsports.com

Women’s Basketball Faces Fairfield Friday at Home

UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State women's basketball team faces Fairfield at home Friday at 7 p.m. in the second game of the 2022-23 season. Listen: Penn State Sports Network with Justin Antweil and Joe Putnam – 93.3 FM, 1390 AM and online. GAMEDAY INFO. Parking. Parking for Penn...
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Provides Parking Update for Maryland Game

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State Athletics announced parking updates ahead of the Maryland game due to the heavy rain expected Friday from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole. At this time, grass lots will remain open for Saturday's game with Penn State providing parking at Innovation Park for those with concerns about parking in a grass lot. In addition, the Overnight RV (ORV) lot will be closed from noon Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday. Penn State Athletics will continue to monitor lot conditions and provide updates as needed.
GoPSUsports.com

Women’s Basketball Cruises Past Fairfield 77-49

UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State women's basketball (2-0) defeated Fairfield (1-1) Friday night at Bryce Jordan Center. Makenna Marisa recorded her second straight double-double with 14 points and 10 assists, and Leilani Kapinus produced 11 points, eight rebounds and nine steals, a career-high and one short of the school record.
GoPSUsports.com

Parking Update: Lot 32 to be Closed for Maryland Game

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State Athletics announced Lot 32 will be closed due to Friday's heavy rain for the Maryland game. Fans with Lot 32 permits and those who have concerns about parking in their assigned grass lot are directed to Innovation Park and admitted by presenting their game day parking permit. As previously announced, the Overnight RV (ORV) lot will be closed from noon Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday.
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Issues Parking Update for Saturday’s Game vs. Maryland

