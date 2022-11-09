Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
GoPSUsports.com
Football Shuts Out Terrapins 30-0 in Dominant Victory
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The No. 14/15/14 Penn State football team (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) shutout Maryland (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten), 30-0, Saturday at Beaver Stadium in front of a crowd of 108,796. Sean Clifford had a record-breaking afternoon as he took over the top spot on Penn State's...
GoPSUsports.com
Cross Country Battles Sloppy Course, Finishes Strong at NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regionals
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's and women's cross country teams took to the course on a rainy Friday morning at the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional meet on the Penn State Golf Courses. The women's team finished in fifth place in the region (143 points) while the men's team surged into sixth (200 points) after entering the day ranked 12th.
Penn State Coach Serves Self-Imposed Punishment for Unsportsmanlike Penalty
James Franklin decided to teach himself a lesson during Saturday’s game against Maryland.
GoPSUsports.com
Men's Soccer Introduces Four on National Signing Day
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- Head coach Jeff Cook announced the addition of four new athletes to the Penn State men's soccer team on National Signing Day. All four athletes come from the northeast with two from Maryland, one from Massachusetts and one from Pennsylvania. The class consists of four midfielders. Cook...
GoPSUsports.com
Men's Lacrosse Signs 11 on National Signing Day
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- The Penn State men's lacrosse program welcomed 11 signees to their 2022 recruiting class on National Signing Day Wednesday afternoon. "Our staff is excited to announce the Penn State Class of 2027" stated head coach Jeff Tambroni. "Our 2023 signees are an extraordinary blend of high character individuals, fierce competitors, and compassionate young men."
GoPSUsports.com
No. 16 Women's Volleyball Picks up 20th Win with Sweep at Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 16 Penn State picked up its 20th win of the season with a 3-0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-22) sweep at Indiana in a Big Ten women's volleyball match Friday night at Wilkinson Hall. The Nittany Lions improved to 20-6 overall and 9-6 in the Big Ten....
GoPSUsports.com
No. 1 Penn State Opens Season with 44-3 Win Over Lock Haven
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – No. 1 Penn State (1-0, 0-0 B1G) rolled over visiting Lock Haven 44-3 in the dual meet opener for both teams Friday night in State College. Three Penn State freshmen made their Nittany Lion debuts in sold out Rec Hall as Penn State dominated the visiting Bald Eagles. Over 6,500 fans filled Rec Hall in the 62nd straight shut-out in the building.
Penn State wrestlers young and old shine in opening-night, 44-3 defeat of Lock Haven
If opening night is any indication, Penn State wrestling is heading for another best-selling, award-winning season. While Rec Hall in so many ways is far from Broadway, the top-ranked Nittany Lions put on a show that fans will line up to see again and again for the next four months.
GoPSUsports.com
Game Day: No. 14 Nittany Lions Play Host to Maryland
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – No. 14 Penn State Football (7-2, 4-2 B1G) welcomes Maryland (6-3, 3-3 B1G) to Beaver Stadium Saturday at 3:30 p.m. for Military Appreciation Day. The contest, presented by the Penn State Smeal College of Business, will air on FOX with Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Spencer Tillman (analyst) on the call.
nittanysportsnow.com
Twitter Reacts to PSU Men’s Hockey Taking Down No. 1 (Again)
Penn State hockey beat the No. 1-ranked team in the county for the second time in less than a week, getting a 4-2 road win over Minnesota. Here’s how the people of Twitter reacted to it.
GoPSUsports.com
Women's Volleyball at Indiana Friday, at No. 15 Purdue Saturday
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 16 Penn State is on the road for the seventh-consecutive week as it travels to play Indiana on Friday at 6 p.m., and No. 16 Purdue on Saturday at 8 p.m. Friday's match will stream on B1G+, while Saturday's match will air live on B1G Network.
GoPSUsports.com
Cross Country Prepares to Host NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regionals
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's and women's cross country teams return home to the Penn State Golf Courses where they will host the 2022 NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional meet on Friday, November 11. The women will run a 6K race beginning at 10:30 a.m. and the men...
GoPSUsports.com
Women’s Basketball Faces Fairfield Friday at Home
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State women's basketball team faces Fairfield at home Friday at 7 p.m. in the second game of the 2022-23 season. Listen: Penn State Sports Network with Justin Antweil and Joe Putnam – 93.3 FM, 1390 AM and online. GAMEDAY INFO. Parking. Parking for Penn...
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Provides Parking Update for Maryland Game
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State Athletics announced parking updates ahead of the Maryland game due to the heavy rain expected Friday from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole. At this time, grass lots will remain open for Saturday's game with Penn State providing parking at Innovation Park for those with concerns about parking in a grass lot. In addition, the Overnight RV (ORV) lot will be closed from noon Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday. Penn State Athletics will continue to monitor lot conditions and provide updates as needed.
GoPSUsports.com
Women’s Basketball Cruises Past Fairfield 77-49
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State women's basketball (2-0) defeated Fairfield (1-1) Friday night at Bryce Jordan Center. Makenna Marisa recorded her second straight double-double with 14 points and 10 assists, and Leilani Kapinus produced 11 points, eight rebounds and nine steals, a career-high and one short of the school record.
GoPSUsports.com
Parking Update: Lot 32 to be Closed for Maryland Game
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State Athletics announced Lot 32 will be closed due to Friday's heavy rain for the Maryland game. Fans with Lot 32 permits and those who have concerns about parking in their assigned grass lot are directed to Innovation Park and admitted by presenting their game day parking permit. As previously announced, the Overnight RV (ORV) lot will be closed from noon Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Issues Parking Update for Saturday’s Game vs. Maryland
Hurricane Nicole is going to have an impact on Saturday’s game vs. Maryland. Thursday morning, the Penn State athletic department announced that due to the heavy rain that is expected to arrive in State College tomorrow, the overnight TV lots will close Friday at Noon until 8 a.m. on Saturday. The university says that at this time, grass lots will remain open with parking at Innovation Park for those that don’t want to park in a grass lot.
Under fire, Penn State president defends her commitment to diversity and equity
The president of Penn State University on Friday defended her decision to cancel plans for a center dedicated to promoting diversity and equity on campus, and called on the university community to hold her accountable for making progress toward promoting inclusion and representation. “I have had to make, and I’m...
d9and10sports.com
Clearfield Holds Off Late St. Marys Drive to Claim D9 3A Football Title
BROCKWAY, Pa. – Isaac Putt’s interception in the corner of the end zone with just over 20 seconds remaining sealed a 13-7 win for Clearfield over St. Marys in the District 9 Class 3A Championship. Putt snagged Justin Dornisch’s halfback pass attempt as the Flying Dutch were facing...
Weather Alert: Penn State-Maryland football to be impacted by rain, wind
It looks like weather is going to be a factor when No. 14 Penn State takes on unranked Maryland Saturday. According to WTAJ chief meteorologist Joe Murgo, while the very worst of the remnants of Hurricane Nicole will have blown through the region by late Saturday morning, the game will still be impacted by rain and wind.
