These are the 12 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
This is a big weekend around Fort Worth, with an annual film festival, the return of a beloved pianist, a national tour of a Broadway musical, two opera productions, larger-than-life Hot Wheels cars, the city's annual marathon, awards honoring the best in Texas country music, and more.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.Thursday, November 10Lone Star Film FestivalThe 2022 Lone Star Film Festival will feature eight narrative feature films, nine documentary feature films, and over 50 short...
New self-guided walking tour showcases Fort Worth Stockyards’ many Hollywood ties
A new self-guided tour showcasing the Fort Worth Stockyards’ many star-studded appearances in cinema throughout the years has debuted in time for the 16th annual Lone Star Film Festival, taking place November 10-12 in the Stockyards for the first time.Called Stars of the Stockyards, the eight-stop, go-at-your-own pace walking tour guides folks to famous film sites where celebrities have stepped foot in front of Hollywood cameras. Visitors to the Stockyards can access the PDF tour map on their smart phones via QR codes (no app required) posted throughout the district, namely at hotels and tour kiosks. "The Stockyards is a...
Expert Fort Worth Christmas lights family plugs in sweet new drive-thru Sugar Lane Lights
This year, Jeff Tell and his family are spreading holiday cheer even further than usual with their new drive-thru lights experience called "Sugar Lane Lights."The Tell family has been lighting up their own home in far north Fort Worth since 2018 with Tell Family Lights, a synchronized Christmas lights show that annually makes CultureMap's lists of must-see displays. They still plan to host the free event at their 76244 home this year but have expanded their efforts to include Sugar Lane Lights, which they describe as the “sweetest holiday light show in Texas.” Sugar Lane Lights will be hosted on...
Fort Worth chef reluctantly closes Near Southside brunch favorite
A neighborhood restaurant from an acclaimed Fort Worth chef has closed: Fixture, which served comfort food and craft cocktails in Fort Worth's trendy Near Southside, closed on November 7, after eight years.Chef-owner Ben Merritt says he was sad to have to shutter the restaurant, but that circumstances that have emerged since the pandemic forced the closure."We were able to survive COVID, but the tsunami that has occurred with rising labor costs and the cost of ingredients have made it hard for restaurants, especially a neighborhood restaurant like Fixture," he says."Last year was our best year in sales, everyone came out...
All the Veterans Day 2022 deals in Dallas-Fort Worth that honor military service members
With Veterans Day coming up Friday, November 11, we've unearthed some of the best deals around Dallas-Fort Worth to ease the strain on the bank accounts of all military veterans and current service members. Below are the top Veterans Day deals to check out for 2022: 7-Eleven: The convenience store chain, which is everywhere throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, is offering a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog on November 11. The deal, which is available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app, is available to all, not just veterans.Bar Louie: The gastrobar chain, which has...
Familiar names fill Circle Theatre's inspiring 2023 season in Fort Worth
Blind Lemon Jefferson, Martin Luther King, Jr., Dear Sugar, the real Josh Cohen, and Mr. Rogers. These are all lead characters in Circle Theatre's 2023 season, which features a true-to-life protagonist in each show that exemplifies the theater’s values of innovation, integrity, excellence, inclusiveness, and service."These delightful and inspiring stories will spark curiosity, empathy, and joy in our patrons," says executive director Tim Long. "In a time where we crave authenticity, Circle Theatre is keeping it real for 2023.” The theater, located in Sundance Square, begins its season with Lonesome Blues, which was recently produced at...
Rooftop cinema premiere leads this week's 5 hottest Fort Worth headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. 8 essential tips for sky-high fun at Fort Worth's new Rooftop Cinema Club. After months of anticipation and a few delays, the new Rooftop Cinema Club Downtown Fort Worth finally premiered on November 1. The al fresco urban cinema at the Worthington Renaissance Hotel is more than an outdoor movie theater — it's a whole experience. Here are some tips for making the most...
These are the 13 can't-miss shows in Dallas-Fort Worth theater for November
Before the onslaught of holiday shows begins — who are we kidding, they start right after Thanksgiving — take some time to check out a few new titles and old favorites.In order of start date, here are 13 local shows to watch this month:My Fair LadyBroadway Dallas, November 1-13Broadway at the Bass, November 29-December 4Lerner & Loewe’s My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.” But who is really being transformed? The musical boasts such...
Apartment rents finally start to decline in Fort Worth and across the U.S.
In good news for renters, rates finally appear to be dropping in Dallas-Fort Worth and across the U.S. — and it's a trend predicted to prevail through the end of 2022. After more than a year of record-setting rent hikes, rent prices decreased in October for the second month in a row. According to a report by Apartment List, rent across the U.S. went down by 0.7 percent in October — the largest single-month dip since 2017. Rents went down in 89 of the nation’s 100 largest cities for the second straight month, following a peak in August, and a welcome reversal...
Pop rock powerhouse Paramore heads to Fort Worth on new North American arena tour
Fort Worth fans of alterna-emo-pop group Paramore and their radio-ready hooks can catch the trio next year during a just-announced stadium tour. The act famous for anthemic singles such as "Ain't It Fun," "Misery Business," and "Still Into You" will hit Dickies Arena on July 8, 2023, with Foals and The Linda Lindas as openers. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 am Friday, November 11 via Ticketmaster. To protect tickets from mass-purchasing scalpers, the tour is partnering with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform on two presales; those interested can register for both presales here now through...
8 essential tips for sky-high fun at Fort Worth's new Rooftop Cinema Club
After months of anticipation and a few delays, the new Rooftop Cinema Club Downtown Fort Worth finally premiered on November 1. The al fresco urban cinema at the Worthington Renaissance Hotel is more than an outdoor movie theater — it's a whole experience. (And a great date night.) But where, exactly, is it, and where do you park? Here are some tips for making the most of an evening at the Rooftop Cinema, based on an opening-night experience and information from the venue.Where it isThe actual address for Rooftop Cinema Club is 235 Throckmorton St., Fort Worth. This is different...
Turkey trot your way around Dallas-Fort Worth this November
November can mean different things to different people. For some, it's a chance to eat carbs and turkey until we pass out. For others, it's time to lace up your sneakers and trot before the pie ever passes your lips. And for a special few, it means both. If you're looking for a new studio to try, Row House Frisco just re-opened with new owners. Row House has six class offerings – Signature, Strength, Full Row, Restore, Intervals, and Foundation – to accommodate all fitness levels, and has six studios across DFW. Utilizing 85 percent of the body’s muscles, rowing maximizes...
Fort Worth gets its first taste of acclaimed New York ice cream shop
An artisanal ice cream shop from New York is making its Fort Worth debut: Van Leeuwen, the Brooklyn-born ice cream brand, is opening a location in Fort Worth's WestBend development.According to a release, the shop will open Thursday, November 10, with a party from 12-4 pm, when they'll be serving scoops for $1. It's located at 1653 River Run #141, and will be open Sunday-Thursday from 12-11 pm, and Friday-Saturday from 12 pm-12 am.Van Leeuwen Ice Cream was started in 2008 out of a yellow truck on the streets of New York by Ben Van Leeuwen, Pete Van Leeuwen, and...
New dishes and grand openings make this Fort Worth restaurant news tasty
This roundup of Fort Worth dining news has tasty tidbits about new dishes, new menus, and big-name chefs. There's also a sad closure, but with a silver lining.Here's what's happening in Fort Worth restaurant news:The Pantry, the restaurant and market at 713 W. Magnolia Ave. which was a collaboration from chefs and teachers Hao Tran and Natasha Bruton has closed. They featured dumplings in rotating flavors such as curry potato, kimchi, brisket, shiitake, or pumpkin masala, as well as cookies, cakes, tarts, cobbler, and take-and-bake cinnamon rolls, and were only just featured in our monthly Where to Eat roundup in...
Fort Worth music group promises rock 'n' roll experience with weeklong Beethoven extravaganza
In a first for Dallas-Fort Worth, the Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth will present all 16 of Ludwig van Beethoven's string quartets in a series called the Quartet Cycle.The Miró Quartet, a classical string quartet based in Austin, will perform the Quartet Cycle with five concerts over seven days, November 7-13, at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. (The Miró knows the pieces well, as they've released a recording of them; listen here.)Gary Levinson, CMSFW artistic director, says the Quartet Cycle will resemble a resume of Beethoven’s life’s work as a musician, composer, and pianist. Throughout the concert...
These are the 7 best food and drink events in Fort Worth this week
Halloween is over and it’s the calm before the storm of holiday events. This week brings several new pairing dinners (including one with mezcal) along with the launch of a new weekend brunch. Break out the comfy clothes for the weekend when there’s an all-you-can-eat barbecue festival and a nacho-eating competition.Wednesday, November 2Tocco Wine Dinner at FitzgeraldThe popular Gulf Coast-inspired Camp Bowie Boulevard restaurant will host an Italian wine dinner featuring the time-honored Tocco Vineyards from Barossa Valley. The four-course dinner will be paired with six wines and followed by petit fours for dessert. Dinner is $140 per person, plus...
Fort Worth's first H-E-B store tops this week's 5 hottest headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. H-E-B is in fact opening a supermarket at Fort Worth's Alliance. Despite some coy protests to the contrary, it turns out that Fort Worth's Alliance is getting an H-E-B store after all. The mega supermarket chain is continuing its expansion in the DFW Metroplex with plans to open H-E-B Alliance at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive.2. Where to...
Best Fort Worth restaurants for Thanksgiving 2022 dining-in or to-go
One minute it's January. The next minute, we're thinking about the holidays. It's never too soon to start dreaming about pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, and stuffing fragrant with sage and thyme.While the pandemic continues to slowly fade, it has left behind one legacy: more to-go options. So this list of Fort Worth-area restaurants and their 2022 Thanksgiving offerings includes a mix of dine-in and to-go options. As long as it's Thanksgiving-related, it's on this list. (Or will be, since this list will welcome additions right up until the holiday.)Here's where to get Thanksgiving 2022 in Fort Worth:B&B Butchers and Restaurant....
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks join forces for iconic concert at AT&T Stadium
Music legends Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will co-headline a special concert at AT&T Stadium on April 8, 2023, the first time the two have ever performed on the same stage in Texas.Two of the most loved and universally respected entertainers of all time, Joel and Nicks are responsible for some of the most iconic music of the 20th century. Joel had a run from the late '70s to the early '90s that is rivaled by few, with all eight of his albums during that time going multi-platinum. Songs like "Piano Man," "Just the Way You Are," "My Life," "It's...
Glittering Auberge Resorts luxury hotel checks into Fort Worth Cultural District
A new hotel in Fort Worth's Cultural District will come with one of the hottest names in luxe lodging: Auberge Resorts Collection will manage Bowie House, a new "urban luxury retreat" being built off the bricks of Camp Bowie.Now officially called Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection, the hotel is expected to open in late 2023, according to a release.Those who drive the West 7th corridor and have seen the construction (and nearby road blocks) know the hotel is going up in the 3700 block of Camp Bowie Boulevard, on the former site of The Ginger Man bar and before that,...
