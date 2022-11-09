Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week. 1. Houston Astros wives dish on their favorite game day foods, styles, and superstitions. Kara McCullers, Kat Pressly, and Janelise Maldonado shared their game day rituals.2. Mattress Mack explains f-bomb-laden exchange with Philadelphia fan. The viral clip showed a different side of the usually good-natured store owner.3. Texas' Big Bend named one of the world's must-see destinations for 2023. The park welcomed a record 581,000 visitors in 2021.4. Houston's beloved Jewish bakery opens in Tanglewood with fave treats and coffee drinks. It's the bakery's first new location since 2014. 5. Barstool Sports founder-internet celeb Dave Portnoy tears into 2 Houston pies for famed One Bite Reviews. One restaurant earned a strong 7.8 score, while the other left Portnoy shaking his head.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO