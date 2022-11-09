Read full article on original website
Celebrity designer Jason Wu wows with Spring 2023 runway debut at Uptown's most chic boutique
Posh Uptown Park boutique Elizabeth Anthony lit up the sky with the Houston debut of Jason Wu's 2023 Spring/Summer Collection at the 7th Annual Go Red for Women Fashion Show. Fashionistas turned out in droves to catch a glimpse of the designer seated front and center through the entire show – a bold move as designers usually stay in the back until the final walk – and to get the first look at his newest designs. Photo by Daniel Ortiz Nathalie Makris, Julie Roberts, Jason Wu, and Jennifer Mohler Graves at the 7th Annual...
Dazzling new international anime music festival heads to Houston with global rave faves
Attention all anime fans: A major, global festival is heading to Houston to rock out with some of the biggest superstars in the genre. The inaugural International Anime Music Festival heads to H-Town's 713 Music Hall on Sunday, February 26, 2023 as part of a 37-city trek across North America starting February 6. The appropriately titled fest also heads to Irving, Texas at the Toyota Music Factory on Saturday, February 25.Following the North American jaunt, the festival will journey across Europe, Southeast Asia, and South America in 2023. What makes this different from other anime events? The International Anime Music...
Celebrity and royal favorite fragrance house graces Galleria boutique with new must-have collection
Photo credit House of Creed/Instagram Creed fragrances are made with 15 to 20 percent natural oils. Photo credit House of CreedTheir latest collection is made from Italian leather in a French navy blue hue with beige suede interiors. Photo credit House of Creed/Instagram House of Creed fragrances have been worn by royalty and celebrities worldwide. Photo credit House of CreedThe brand's perfume sleeves are perfect for traveling. Photo credit House of...
Houston Astros wives and Mattress Mack lead our week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week. 1. Houston Astros wives dish on their favorite game day foods, styles, and superstitions. Kara McCullers, Kat Pressly, and Janelise Maldonado shared their game day rituals.2. Mattress Mack explains f-bomb-laden exchange with Philadelphia fan. The viral clip showed a different side of the usually good-natured store owner.3. Texas' Big Bend named one of the world's must-see destinations for 2023. The park welcomed a record 581,000 visitors in 2021.4. Houston's beloved Jewish bakery opens in Tanglewood with fave treats and coffee drinks. It's the bakery's first new location since 2014. 5. Barstool Sports founder-internet celeb Dave Portnoy tears into 2 Houston pies for famed One Bite Reviews. One restaurant earned a strong 7.8 score, while the other left Portnoy shaking his head.
