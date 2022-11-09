Read full article on original website
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas Signs 5-Star Layden Blocker
FAYETTEVILLE – University of Arkansas head men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman announced that Layden Blocker has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Razorback program for the 2023-24 season. Blocker is rated as a 5-star by 247Sports Composite and is a consensus top-30 player in the...
Like It or Not, This One's on Sam
Numerous questionable decisions cost Arkansas Razorbacks much needed win
LSU vs. Arkansas preview, prediction: Who wins, and why?
Fresh off a statement win over Alabama, now Brian Kelly and LSU look to finish the season strong and clinch its position atop the SEC West as they take on Arkansas in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. LSU knocked off the Crimson Tide with a one-point win overtime last week and is now ...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Individual win by Patrick Kiprop as Razorbacks capture South Central title
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Arkansas sophomore Patrick Kiprop bettered the NCAA South Central Region field with a winning time of 30 minutes, 4.9 seconds, over a 10,000m distance Friday morning on the Dale Watts Course. “The race was good, and the target was to stick with the team,” said...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas claims 11th consecutive region title, Van Camp secures individual win
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Razorback junior Isabel Van Camp won the individual title in the NCAA South Central Region on Friday, covering the 6,000m distance on the Dale Watts Course in 20 minutes, 1.9 seconds, as Arkansas claimed the team title for the 11th consecutive year. “This feels very...
Fordham’s Urgo wowed by No. 10 Arkansas
Arkansas forces 30 turnovers in overwhelming Fordham
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 22 Razorbacks enter region meet as top seeded team
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 22 Arkansas competes in the NCAA South Central Region meet on Friday, November 11, on the Dale Watts Cross Country Course seeking an automatic berth into the NCAA Championship field. “Nothing is easy, and we don’t take anything for granted,” noted Arkansas men’s head...
LSU vs. Arkansas prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming
LSU vs. Arkansas prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 12 Time: 11 a.m. Central TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) Odds, point spread, betting linesGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication Point ...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
#10 Arkansas Takes Down Fordham
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas forced 30 turnovers and had four player score in double figures as the 10th-ranked Razorbacks defeated Fordham 74-48 Friday night at Bud Walton Arena. The 30 turnovers were the most by a Razorback opponent in the fourth year of the Eric Musselman era and the most...
fordhamsports.com
Men’s Basketball Falls to #10 Arkansas
Box Score Fayetteville, Ark. - Arkansas is the only state in North America where you can find a diamond field. More than 33,100 diamonds have been found by visitors here since the Crater of Diamonds became an Arkansas state park in 1972. Unfortunately, the Fordham men's basketball team did not find any diamonds tonight in Arkansas, falling to the tenth-ranked University of Arkansas, 74-48, in Bud Walton Arena.
andthevalleyshook.com
Playing Dirty: Arkansas
Coming off the massive high of beating Alabama, LSU rolls into Fayetteville to play an Arkansas team that... is not on a high. Here to catch us up on where the vibes went wrong is Arkansas Fight’s Tucker Partridge. 1. Alright I know this is where I’m supposed to...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Men’s Tennis Signs Two New Additions
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Head coach Jay Udwadia announced Gerard Planelles Ripoll (Spring 2023) and Connor Smillie (Fall 2023) have signed National Letters of Intent and are set to join the Razorback men’s tennis team. “Our program prides itself on recruiting not only the best talent, but the best...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Preview – Arkansas Hosts Central Arkansas for Home Opener, Elementary Day
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas women’s basketball is going into its home opener boasting a 1-0 record, as the team hosts Central Arkansas (0-1) on Friday at 10:30 a.m. The early start indicates that Elementary Day is back for the first time since 2019. Over 4,000 students from local elementary schools will pack the stands at Bud Walton Arena.
fordhamsports.com
Men’s Basketball Travels to #10 Arkansas on Friday
Bronx, N.Y. – The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022-2023 season, Fordham's 120th varsity season, by traveling to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to face the tenth-ranked University of Arkansas Razorbacks in Bud Walton Arena on Friday, November 11, at 8:00 p.m. (ET) The game will be broadcast on SEC+ with Josh...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
MBB Preview: #10 Arkansas vs Fordham
Who: #10 Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0, 0-0 SEC) vs Fordham Rams (1-0, 0-0 Atlantic 10) What: This will be the third all-time meeting but the first not on a neutral court. When: Friday – Nov. 11 – 7:00 pm (CT) Where: Fayetteville, Ark. – Bud Walton Arena / Nolan...
What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?
In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
KHBS
2022 Arkansas 7-A high school football playoffs bracket
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 2022 Arkansas 7-A high school football playoffs are underway. Twelve teams from 7-A's two divisions will compete in four rounds to determine the state champion. In the first round, Rogers will take on Northside, Conway will play Har-Ber, North Little Rock will face Southside and...
No. 10 Arkansas’ star freshman might sit out again vs. Fordham
Fordham has a new head coach and No. 10 Arkansas has a rebuilt roster. Both teams won their season openers
Recounts and runoff elections in Northwest Arkansas
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The election season in Northwest Arkansas isn’t over as some local races head to a runoff. In Arkansas, after midterm general elections, only county and municipal races can head to a runoff election. For a municipal runoff to occur, a candidate receives less than 50% of the vote and doesn’t have […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman reacts to LSU loss, points to improved effort from last week: 'It came down to pride'
Sam Pittman said he saw a different Arkansas team this week, despite the loss to LSU, from the more disappointing loss to Liberty last week. “It came down to pride and it came down to passion for the game,” Pittman said. “I think you saw a passionate football team today. We lost. I think we saw a non-passionate football team last week.”
