ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas Signs 5-Star Layden Blocker

FAYETTEVILLE – University of Arkansas head men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman announced that Layden Blocker has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Razorback program for the 2023-24 season. Blocker is rated as a 5-star by 247Sports Composite and is a consensus top-30 player in the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

No. 22 Razorbacks enter region meet as top seeded team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 22 Arkansas competes in the NCAA South Central Region meet on Friday, November 11, on the Dale Watts Cross Country Course seeking an automatic berth into the NCAA Championship field. “Nothing is easy, and we don’t take anything for granted,” noted Arkansas men’s head...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

#10 Arkansas Takes Down Fordham

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas forced 30 turnovers and had four player score in double figures as the 10th-ranked Razorbacks defeated Fordham 74-48 Friday night at Bud Walton Arena. The 30 turnovers were the most by a Razorback opponent in the fourth year of the Eric Musselman era and the most...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fordhamsports.com

Men’s Basketball Falls to #10 Arkansas

Box Score Fayetteville, Ark. - Arkansas is the only state in North America where you can find a diamond field. More than 33,100 diamonds have been found by visitors here since the Crater of Diamonds became an Arkansas state park in 1972. Unfortunately, the Fordham men's basketball team did not find any diamonds tonight in Arkansas, falling to the tenth-ranked University of Arkansas, 74-48, in Bud Walton Arena.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Arkansas

Coming off the massive high of beating Alabama, LSU rolls into Fayetteville to play an Arkansas team that... is not on a high. Here to catch us up on where the vibes went wrong is Arkansas Fight’s Tucker Partridge. 1. Alright I know this is where I’m supposed to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Men’s Tennis Signs Two New Additions

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Head coach Jay Udwadia announced Gerard Planelles Ripoll (Spring 2023) and Connor Smillie (Fall 2023) have signed National Letters of Intent and are set to join the Razorback men’s tennis team. “Our program prides itself on recruiting not only the best talent, but the best...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Preview – Arkansas Hosts Central Arkansas for Home Opener, Elementary Day

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas women’s basketball is going into its home opener boasting a 1-0 record, as the team hosts Central Arkansas (0-1) on Friday at 10:30 a.m. The early start indicates that Elementary Day is back for the first time since 2019. Over 4,000 students from local elementary schools will pack the stands at Bud Walton Arena.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fordhamsports.com

Men’s Basketball Travels to #10 Arkansas on Friday

Bronx, N.Y. – The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022-2023 season, Fordham's 120th varsity season, by traveling to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to face the tenth-ranked University of Arkansas Razorbacks in Bud Walton Arena on Friday, November 11, at 8:00 p.m. (ET) The game will be broadcast on SEC+ with Josh...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

MBB Preview: #10 Arkansas vs Fordham

Who: #10 Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0, 0-0 SEC) vs Fordham Rams (1-0, 0-0 Atlantic 10) What: This will be the third all-time meeting but the first not on a neutral court. When: Friday – Nov. 11 – 7:00 pm (CT) Where: Fayetteville, Ark. – Bud Walton Arena / Nolan...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?

In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

2022 Arkansas 7-A high school football playoffs bracket

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 2022 Arkansas 7-A high school football playoffs are underway. Twelve teams from 7-A's two divisions will compete in four rounds to determine the state champion. In the first round, Rogers will take on Northside, Conway will play Har-Ber, North Little Rock will face Southside and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Sam Pittman reacts to LSU loss, points to improved effort from last week: 'It came down to pride'

Sam Pittman said he saw a different Arkansas team this week, despite the loss to LSU, from the more disappointing loss to Liberty last week. “It came down to pride and it came down to passion for the game,” Pittman said. “I think you saw a passionate football team today. We lost. I think we saw a non-passionate football team last week.”
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy