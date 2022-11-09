ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kmaland.com

Elliott wins Mills County attorney's race leaving impending vacancy

(Glenwood) -- Following Tuesday's elections, the future of the Mills County attorney position is still in some limbo. Unofficial results have Republican incumbent Naeda Elliott finishing with the most votes with 3,641 or 82%. Additionally, 799 write-in votes were cast. However, earlier this year, Elliott announced she would be stepping down from the position later this year to pursue a new job, but it was too late in the process to have her name removed from the ballot. Mills County Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News there are still a couple of steps that need to be taken before the county can make an official move to fill the looming vacancy.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Douglas County voter turnout above average but lower than expected

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — This election cycle, the predicted record-breaking voter turnout in Douglas County didn't come to fruition. There were reports of some lines Tuesday morning, but very few hiccups in Douglas County voting. There was one report of about two dozen people not getting the second page...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Democrats appear to have headed off GOP goal of gaining filibuster-proof majority in Unicameral

LINCOLN — It looks like Nebraska Democrats may thwart an effort by state Republicans to obtain a filibuster-proof majority in the one-house Nebraska Legislature. On Friday morning, absentee ballots submitted on Election Day were counted in Douglas County. Those new ballots moved Omaha mental health provider John Fredrickson, a Democrat, ahead of attorney Stu Dornan, […] The post Democrats appear to have headed off GOP goal of gaining filibuster-proof majority in Unicameral appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Lancaster County Election results latest (11/10)

ComfortMade Mattress Factory giving free pillows to veterans on Friday. All you need is a valid military ID or any other document to prove military service to get your free pillow. Updated: 2 hours ago. A water leak has prompted the relocation of almost 140 inmates from a housing unit...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Election Results: Tight race for Lancaster County Attorney

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of the most contentious races in Lancaster County is the race for for the office of county attorney. Republican Pat Condon is the incumbent running for a second term against Democrat Adam Morfeld. Condon took the lead by a narrow margin at 11:15 p.m. after...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police are on alert for excessive speeding.

New voting numbers show a couple of races in Douglas County have tightened. A story of survival, resilience, and hope. Iraq veteran to get new wheelchair accessible home. A national nonprofit known as the helping a hero home program is set to award a Nebraskan a new house. Bird exhibitions...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature

Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Neb. psychiatrist regains license, can’t treat female patients

LINCOLN — The medical license of an Omaha— psychiatrist has been reinstated — with the condition that he not treat any female patients. The license of Dr. Gregory Wigington was suspended for six months beginning in April for unprofessional conduct after he admitted having sexual relations with two female patients, including one woman he eventually married.
OMAHA, NE

