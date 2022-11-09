Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Elliott wins Mills County attorney's race leaving impending vacancy
(Glenwood) -- Following Tuesday's elections, the future of the Mills County attorney position is still in some limbo. Unofficial results have Republican incumbent Naeda Elliott finishing with the most votes with 3,641 or 82%. Additionally, 799 write-in votes were cast. However, earlier this year, Elliott announced she would be stepping down from the position later this year to pursue a new job, but it was too late in the process to have her name removed from the ballot. Mills County Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News there are still a couple of steps that need to be taken before the county can make an official move to fill the looming vacancy.
1011now.com
Election 2022: Latest Douglas County vote count puts filibuster in hands of Dems — but it’s not over yet
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The latest updated ballot counts for Douglas County pulled close races even closer and look to have tipped the filibuster Democratic in the Unicameral — for now. Results posted after noon Friday showed Aaron Hanson leading Greg Gonzalez for Douglas County Sheriff; and John Frederickson...
doniphanherald.com
Latest ballot count in Lancaster County narrows the margin in tight county attorney race
About 3,500 early vote ballots counted Thursday by the Lancaster County Election Commission didn’t flip any close races. But it did narrow Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon’s 2,000-vote lead over state Sen. Adam Morfeld to 1,162. Percentagewise, Condon leads by a 50.5%-49.4% margin. When Election Commissioner Dave Shively...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County attorney race tightens with about 3,600 votes left to count
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lancaster County Election Commission released an updated count of votes in the 2022 midterm election Thursday. The updated count shows a tightening margin in the race for county attorney, with two legislative candidates gaining slightly. In the race for county attorney, State Sen. Adam...
KETV.com
Douglas County voter turnout above average but lower than expected
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — This election cycle, the predicted record-breaking voter turnout in Douglas County didn't come to fruition. There were reports of some lines Tuesday morning, but very few hiccups in Douglas County voting. There was one report of about two dozen people not getting the second page...
Democrats appear to have headed off GOP goal of gaining filibuster-proof majority in Unicameral
LINCOLN — It looks like Nebraska Democrats may thwart an effort by state Republicans to obtain a filibuster-proof majority in the one-house Nebraska Legislature. On Friday morning, absentee ballots submitted on Election Day were counted in Douglas County. Those new ballots moved Omaha mental health provider John Fredrickson, a Democrat, ahead of attorney Stu Dornan, […] The post Democrats appear to have headed off GOP goal of gaining filibuster-proof majority in Unicameral appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Election Day 2022: Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine clinches re-election
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Voters decided Tuesday to keep Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine in office. Democrat Dave Pantos has been campaigning to unseat the incumbent. As of 11:45 p.m., results had Kleine leading by more than 26,000 votes.
Nebraska Man arrested on Multiple Charges in Fremont County
(Sidney) An Omaha man faces numerous charges on Friday following a traffic stop in Fremont County. According to the press release, 23-year-old Raymond A’mad Patterson faces charges of two counts of providing false information to law enforcement and fugitive from justice. Fremont County Deputies with the K9 Unit stopped...
1011now.com
Lancaster County Election results latest (11/10)
ComfortMade Mattress Factory giving free pillows to veterans on Friday. All you need is a valid military ID or any other document to prove military service to get your free pillow. Updated: 2 hours ago. A water leak has prompted the relocation of almost 140 inmates from a housing unit...
doniphanherald.com
Election Commission counting remaining 7,350 ballots that could impact some Lancaster County races
Election day is over, but the vote count isn’t. In Lancaster County, the election commissioner released unofficial vote totals early Wednesday morning — a nearly 54% voter turnout — but about 7,350 ballots remained to be counted. And in some races, that could make a difference. In...
klkntv.com
Wagner reelected Lancaster County sheriff; other races too close to call
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Enough results are in to declare the winners of some positions across Lancaster County; others may take days to decide. The race for Lancaster County attorney is too close to call after a heated campaign season. Incumbent Pat Condon is currently leading Adam Morfeld by about 2,000 votes.
KETV.com
Need for snowplow drivers at Nebraska Department of Transportation, rural counties, Council Bluffs
OMAHA, Neb. — If frost or precipitation accumulates across any stretch of 10,000 miles covered by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, it's as prepared as it can be. But NDOT continues to recruit. A spokesperson says it needs anywhere from 200 to 250 drivers with commercial driver's licenses. She...
Douglas County Department of Corrections reports in-custody death
Life-saving care was initiated immediately by corrections personnel but Mark Jontz, 59, was declared deceased by fire department personnel at 3:47 a.m. Wednesday.
WOWT
Election Results: Tight race for Lancaster County Attorney
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of the most contentious races in Lancaster County is the race for for the office of county attorney. Republican Pat Condon is the incumbent running for a second term against Democrat Adam Morfeld. Condon took the lead by a narrow margin at 11:15 p.m. after...
WOWT
Omaha Police are on alert for excessive speeding.
New voting numbers show a couple of races in Douglas County have tightened. A story of survival, resilience, and hope. Iraq veteran to get new wheelchair accessible home. A national nonprofit known as the helping a hero home program is set to award a Nebraskan a new house. Bird exhibitions...
COVID-related deaths, hospitalizations and new cases increase in Douglas County
The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported 262 new positive COVID-19 tests and 10 additional COVID-19-related deaths.
KETV.com
'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature
Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
Neb. psychiatrist regains license, can’t treat female patients
LINCOLN — The medical license of an Omaha— psychiatrist has been reinstated — with the condition that he not treat any female patients. The license of Dr. Gregory Wigington was suspended for six months beginning in April for unprofessional conduct after he admitted having sexual relations with two female patients, including one woman he eventually married.
KETV.com
Bennington school district looks to new plans after bond fails to pass
BENNINGTON, Neb. — Bennington Public Schools goes back to the drawing board after voters overwhelmingly shot down a school bond. The $153 million would have helped pay for a new high school plus other district upgrades. It is not the outcome proponents were hoping for, but even opponents were...
KETV.com
Omaha police officer cited for criminal mischief as part of internal investigation
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha police officer was cited Friday for criminal mischief as part of an internal investigation, according to the department. Officer William Klees was placed on paid administrative leave on Nov. 8 pending the investigation. The department, which consulted with the Omaha City Attorney's office, said...
Comments / 0