CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five people are in custody after a shootout with police on Chicago's West Side. Police say around 5 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Central Park officers encountered a vehicle that had evaded a traffic stop earlier. The driver then pulled into a garage and an armed person got out of the vehicle. Officers then followed that person onto the back porch of a home and gave repeated orders to drop the weapon. That's when an officer shot the armed person. The person shot was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. When asked police would not say if the armed person pointed the gun at officers. Four others were arrested. Three were in the car, and one was inside the home at the time. Two weapons were recovered at the scene. No officers were shot, but those involved in the incident were taken to a local hospital for observation, police said. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was on the scene and is investigating. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call COPA at 312-746-3609 or visit COPA's website. The officers involved were placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 34 MINUTES AGO