FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Many Portland residents should have received $600 stimulus paymentsJ.R. HeimbignerPortland, OR
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, ORTerry MansfieldPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Oregon Air National Guard conducting flyovers in honor of Veterans Day and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Miami Heat
The Hornets and Heat are scheduled to tip off inside FTX Arena at 8 p.m. EST. Charlotte continues to limp along through the month of November without the services of LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain), Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) and Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion). On Friday, the Hornets...
Podcast: Could Anthony Davis Finally End Up In Charlotte?
On a recent podcast Bill Simmons said that due to the Lakers slow start that there was "buzz" about the league that Anthony Davis "Might be available". James has Jacob Rude, site manager for Silver Screen and Roll the Lakers SB Nation site on the podcast to discuss Charlotte as a potential trade candidate for the Lakers.
Atlanta Hawks at Philadelphia 76ers Scouting Report
The Atlanta Hawks passed their treacherous four-game homestand with flying colors. Tonight, they run it back against the Philadelphia 76ers, except this game will be held in the City of Brotherly Love. It is important to point out the 76ers have not been themselves this season. But neither has Hawks...
Mavs Step Back: Doncic Overworked; Will Dallas Learn From Nowitzki Era Mistakes?
As great of a career as Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki had, there will always be a lot of 'what-ifs' when it comes to how the Mavs' front office approached their team-building strategies after he won his first and only championship in 2011. What if Dallas had brought Tyson Chandler...
Lakers News: Odds And Props Ahead Of Kings-Lakers Tonight
Your Los Angeles Lakers will be missing their best player tonight as they try to end a four-game winning streak against the Sacramento Kings at "The Crypt." Unfortunately, without LeBron James (left adductor strain) available, the team will probably lose, in this writer's estimation. It's also the official line in...
Lakers News: Kings Speak Loudly In Los Angeles, Beat L.A. 120-114
On Friday night at Crypto.com Arena, albeit without LeBron James, your Los Angeles Lakers were their own worst enemy. The club coughed up late leads with head-scratching decision-making down the stretch of both halves to fumble away a winnable home game against the Sacramento Kings, ultimately losing 120-114. This victory...
76ers Injury Report: Paul Reed’s Status vs. Hawks
Going into Saturday night’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, the Philadelphia 76ers added the young veteran center Paul Reed to their injury report. According to the team, Reed is dealing with a right knee contusion. As a result, he’s questionable for the Saturday night rematch against the Hawks at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly.
Lakers: L.A. Worked Out Two New Free Agents
Shams Charania of The Athletic appeared on The Rally this week to reveal that your Los Angeles Lakers are apparently still looking to make moves around the fringes of their roster. Per Charania, L.A. worked out two new free agents, 6'6" swingmen Tony Snell and Joe Wieskamp, with the hopes...
Will Aaron Wiggins Crack Thunder’s Rotation Consistently?
Since drafting Aaron Wiggins with the 55th pick in the 2021 NBA draft, he’s been nothing but a bright spot for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Though he doesn't display All-Star potential, he does display potential to be one of the most consistent role players the Thunder will have seen in a while.
Lakers: Why Is Ex-Laker Dwight Howard In Taiwan While Ex-Laker DeAndre Jordan Is Backing Up Nikola Jokic?
It was pretty apparent to anyone forcing themselves to pay attention to your sorry 33-49 Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021-22 NBA season that, of the team's two semi-washed-up former All-Star centers, Dwight Howard was significantly better than DeAndre Jordan. Jordan was so unplayable for L.A. that the team eventually cut his veteran salary halfway through the season.
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Gets Real About Roster
A lot of the talk centered around your Los Angeles Lakers' 2022-23 season roster consists of which players the Lakers can get and what trades make the most sense without completely giving up on the season. It remains to be seen whether big time free agents will want to make their way to the Lakers in the immediate future, but head coach Darvin Ham keeps it real with the problems surrounding the team.
76ers vs. Hawks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Saturday
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court on Saturday night in hopes of closing out the week on a high note. On Monday, the Sixers hosted the Phoenix Suns. Coming off two-straight losses, the road didn’t get much easier for the Sixers, who hosted a Western Conference contender to begin the week. Fortunately for the Sixers, they got out of their slump and picked up their fifth win of the year by taking down the Suns.
