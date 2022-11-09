Read full article on original website
DNA Leads Police to Arrest a Maine Man for a 1996 Cold Case
A Gouldsboro man is facing charges for a 26-year-old cold case sexual assault in Hancock County. After so many years, you have to wonder if the victim, in this case, thought it would never get solved. But modern DNA technology is amazing and is being used to identify suspects in cold cases every day. In Maine, DNA has led police to arrest Jason Follette of Gouldsboro and charge him with gross sexual assault.
Multiple Arrests Made After Maine Couple is Held at Gunpoint in Their Own Bathroom
According to WGME 13, multiple people have been arrested following an apparent home invasion in Maine that ended with the residents being held at gunpoint in their own bathroom. The news station is reporting that a couple, who was in their home on Court Street in Bangor, were suddenly faced...
Police: Mainer escapes out window after assault at home; 2 in custody
Bangor Police arrested two people after an assault at a Court Street residence Tuesday night. David Bennett, 41, of Bangor and Kaniah Sockabasin, 28, of Pleasant Point are charged with robbery and kidnapping. Bangor Police say they received a call from a man with facial injuries around 9:45 p.m. The...
Father Found Guilty after 11-Month-Old Daughter Overdoses on Fentanyl in Maine
Father Guilty in the Case of 11-Month-Old Overdosing on Fentanyl. A 28-year-old man from Corinna, Maine was found guilty Thursday after his 11-month-old daughter’s near-fatal overdose on fentanyl in 2021. 11-Month-Old had Cardiac Arrest after Ingesting Fentanyl. On June 26, 2021, Zachery Borg was using fentanyl at his home...
Bangor Police Arrest 2 for Robbery, Kidnapping on Court Street
Detective Brent Beaulieu says officers were called to a Bangor residence at approximately 9:45 Tuesday night for a report of a man with multiple facial injuries that was holding a firearm. When the officers arrived, they found the man who immediately gave the weapon to them. The man advised them that he had been at a Court Street home with his girlfriend when two people arrived and physically assaulted him. The man said he was also cut with an edged weapon. After the initial assault, the man and his girlfriend were held at gunpoint and locked in a bathroom. Eventually, the male victim was able to get control of the gun and escaped by jumping out a window.
Judge finds Corinna man guilty of crimes connected with infant daughter’s fentanyl overdose
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Corinna man charged in connection with his 11-month-old daughter’s near fatal fentanyl overdose will soon find out how long he’ll spend in prison. Zachary Borg, 28, was found guilty Thursday of felony aggravated assault. A judge also found him guilty on three misdemeanor...
Judge releases three people from Washington County Jail citing lack of attorney, clerical error
MACHIAS, Maine — A district judge ordered the release of three people being held at Washington County Jail on Monday, saying there was no attorney available to represent them. District Judge David Mitchell dismissed the cases because no "lawyer of the day" to represent those who cannot afford an...
Victim Gets Control of Gun & Jumps Out Window During Kidnapping in Bangor, Maine
Two People Arrested for Holding a Man & Woman at Gunpoint. Police arrested two people Tuesday for allegedly holding a man and a woman at gunpoint in a bathroom on Court Street in Bangor, Maine. Charges for Robbery and Kidnapping. Forty-one-year-old David Bennett from Bangor and 28-year-old Kaniah Sockabasin from...
Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say
ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
New York man spending 40 years behind bars for Bangor shooting death wants new trial
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A New York man spending 40 years behind bars for killing a man in Bangor in 2015 is asking for a new trial. Robert Hansley, 34, and Thomas Ferguson, 40, fired shots at two men in an apartment on Center Street in February 2015. Robert Kennedy,...
Maine Man Charged with Gun Trafficking Conspiracy & Obstructing Justice
An 18-year-old Main man has been arrested and is facing charges including gun trafficking conspiracy for allegedly purchasing guns in Maine to sell to the Dominican Republic. Trenton Judkins from Garland was placed into custody in New York on Friday. He appeared in a Bangor court Monday. The charges against him are gun trafficking conspiracy, gun trafficking and conspiracy to obstruct justice. The investigation has been ongoing since last year, according to the Bangor Daily News.
Federal officials arrest 3, including 2 from Maine, on international gun trafficking charges
NEW YORK, NY (WABI) - A man and a woman from Maine and another man from Massachusetts are facing charges related to international gun trafficking. Federal authorities say they arrested 20-year-old Jemyni True of Corinth, 18-year-old Trenton Michael Judkins of Garland, and 21-year-old Elvis Gurrero of Massachusetts last week. U.S....
30 years ago, he was shot while deer hunting in Maine. It changed his life forever.
(BDN) -- The small car bounced wildly along the rutted gravel road. Chad Thompson of Milford lay in the back seat, bleeding profusely, as his two friends raced to get him help. The Old Town High School students were deer hunting on the last day of firearms season on Nov....
District attorney recuses himself from Eliot Cutler case
ELLSWORTH (BDN) -- Matthew Foster, the district attorney for Hancock and Washington counties, has recused himself from prosecuting former gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler, who is accused of possessing sexually explicit material involving children. Foster and Cutler share the same attorney. Foster is represented by Augusta defense attorney Walter McKee, who...
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, Maine
Some will tell you they have the best Italian sandwich in the Bangor area. I prefer not to choose. I prefer to try them all and tell you which I like. The Maine Italian Sandwich.By the author.
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13
It's time for the weekend roundup of things to do in Maine. While we do have a pretty dreary-looking day forecast for Saturday with rain coming, there are plenty of indoor activities going on that you might want to check out. There are, again this weekend, plenty of craft fairs to choose from if you want to get some of your holiday shopping started or finished. Everyone, have a wonderful weekend!
After recount, tie broken between two Rockland City Council candidates
ROCKLAND — Four candidates in Rockland competed this election season for two open seats on the Rockland City Council, with elections taking place Tuesday, Nov. 8. Both seats represent three-year terms. Those running for office were Nathan Davis, Adam Lachman, Steven MacDonald and Penelope York. On Election night, only...
Bar Harbor, Maine, Lowers Limit on Daily Cruise Ship Passengers by Huge Amount
One of Maine’s most beloved and visited tourist destinations just severely capped the amount of cruise ship passengers that are allowed to visit the town daily. Maine’s coastal town of Bar Harbor has high tourist traffic year-round, whether it’s people flocking to the rocky shores in the summertime, leaf-peeping on the mountain peaks in fall, or immersing themselves in the spirit of Christmas in the winter.
Camden’s wolfpeach Restaurant is Unorthodox — and Unmissable
Two unorthodox decisions paved the way, recently, for one of the best dinners I’ve had out all year. The first was when I reserved a table for a wedding-anniversary date night at a new-ish restaurant my wife and I had never visited. A roll of the dice! But we’d been slow to call around, and all our favorite spots around Camden were booked solid. So when I saw a single 8 p.m. slot available at wolfpeach, a farm-to-table, fine-dining place that had opened last winter, I nabbed it without even consulting Elsa.
Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery
One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
