Gouldsboro, ME

DNA Leads Police to Arrest a Maine Man for a 1996 Cold Case

A Gouldsboro man is facing charges for a 26-year-old cold case sexual assault in Hancock County. After so many years, you have to wonder if the victim, in this case, thought it would never get solved. But modern DNA technology is amazing and is being used to identify suspects in cold cases every day. In Maine, DNA has led police to arrest Jason Follette of Gouldsboro and charge him with gross sexual assault.
Police: Mainer escapes out window after assault at home; 2 in custody

Bangor Police arrested two people after an assault at a Court Street residence Tuesday night. David Bennett, 41, of Bangor and Kaniah Sockabasin, 28, of Pleasant Point are charged with robbery and kidnapping. Bangor Police say they received a call from a man with facial injuries around 9:45 p.m. The...
Bangor Police Arrest 2 for Robbery, Kidnapping on Court Street

Detective Brent Beaulieu says officers were called to a Bangor residence at approximately 9:45 Tuesday night for a report of a man with multiple facial injuries that was holding a firearm. When the officers arrived, they found the man who immediately gave the weapon to them. The man advised them that he had been at a Court Street home with his girlfriend when two people arrived and physically assaulted him. The man said he was also cut with an edged weapon. After the initial assault, the man and his girlfriend were held at gunpoint and locked in a bathroom. Eventually, the male victim was able to get control of the gun and escaped by jumping out a window.
Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say

ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
Maine Man Charged with Gun Trafficking Conspiracy & Obstructing Justice

An 18-year-old Main man has been arrested and is facing charges including gun trafficking conspiracy for allegedly purchasing guns in Maine to sell to the Dominican Republic. Trenton Judkins from Garland was placed into custody in New York on Friday. He appeared in a Bangor court Monday. The charges against him are gun trafficking conspiracy, gun trafficking and conspiracy to obstruct justice. The investigation has been ongoing since last year, according to the Bangor Daily News.
District attorney recuses himself from Eliot Cutler case

ELLSWORTH (BDN) -- Matthew Foster, the district attorney for Hancock and Washington counties, has recused himself from prosecuting former gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler, who is accused of possessing sexually explicit material involving children. Foster and Cutler share the same attorney. Foster is represented by Augusta defense attorney Walter McKee, who...
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13

It's time for the weekend roundup of things to do in Maine. While we do have a pretty dreary-looking day forecast for Saturday with rain coming, there are plenty of indoor activities going on that you might want to check out. There are, again this weekend, plenty of craft fairs to choose from if you want to get some of your holiday shopping started or finished. Everyone, have a wonderful weekend!
After recount, tie broken between two Rockland City Council candidates

ROCKLAND — Four candidates in Rockland competed this election season for two open seats on the Rockland City Council, with elections taking place Tuesday, Nov. 8. Both seats represent three-year terms. Those running for office were Nathan Davis, Adam Lachman, Steven MacDonald and Penelope York. On Election night, only...
Bar Harbor, Maine, Lowers Limit on Daily Cruise Ship Passengers by Huge Amount

One of Maine’s most beloved and visited tourist destinations just severely capped the amount of cruise ship passengers that are allowed to visit the town daily. Maine’s coastal town of Bar Harbor has high tourist traffic year-round, whether it’s people flocking to the rocky shores in the summertime, leaf-peeping on the mountain peaks in fall, or immersing themselves in the spirit of Christmas in the winter.
Camden’s wolfpeach Restaurant is Unorthodox — and Unmissable

Two unorthodox decisions paved the way, recently, for one of the best dinners I’ve had out all year. The first was when I reserved a table for a wedding-anniversary date night at a new-ish restaurant my wife and I had never visited. A roll of the dice! But we’d been slow to call around, and all our favorite spots around Camden were booked solid. So when I saw a single 8 p.m. slot available at wolfpeach, a farm-to-table, fine-dining place that had opened last winter, I nabbed it without even consulting Elsa.
Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery

One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
