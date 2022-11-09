Is table tennis a sport, or a hobby? In this week’s TMN Student Organization Feature over the FHSU Table Tennis Club, this decades-long squabble is resolved. Isabelle Kester, the FHSU Table Tennis Club treasurer, takes a hard stance on the debate. “Table tennis is absolutely a sport. I’ll even take it one step further to say that all sports are hobbies when it comes down to it,” she said.

HAYS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO