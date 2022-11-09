Read full article on original website
winonapost.com
WAPS election results: Denzer, Sonneman reelected; Watkins wins
Incumbent Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board members Nancy Denzer and Karl Sonneman maintained their at-large seats in Tuesday's election, and District One voters chose Pete Watkins as the board’s new member. There were four candidates on the ballot in the race for two at-large seats. Denzer earned about...
myaustinminnesota.com
Local results from Tuesday’s mid-term election
It was mid-term election day Tuesday in Mower County and across the state of Minnesota, and in local results from Tuesday, Republican Brad Finstad will retain the seat he won in a special election in August in the U.S. 1st Congressional District as he defeated Democratic challenger Jeff Ettinger of Austin with 159,558 votes, or 53.8% to Ettinger’s 125,345 votes, or 42.9%. Ettinger received more votes than Finstad in Mower County with 6,910, or 48.9% to Finstad’s 6,726, or 47,6%. In Senate District 23, Republican incumbent Gene Dornink won re-election over DFL challenger Brandon Lawhead of Austin Tuesday with 20,275 votes, or 60.7% to Lawhead’s 13,051 votes, or 39%. Dornink also received more votes in Mower County with 6,833, or 53.6% to Lawhead’s 5,869 votes, or 46.1%. For State Representative in District 23B, Republican incumbent Patricia Mueller retained her seat Tuesday with 8,336 votes, or 55% to Democratic challenger Tom Stiehm’s 6,786 votes, or 44.7%. Mueller also received more votes in Mower County Tuesday with 6,763, or 53% to Stiehm’s 5,957 votes, or 46.7%. In State District 23A, Republican incumbent Peggy Bennett easily won re-election Tuesday with 12,040 votes, or 65.7% to DFL challenger Mary Hinnenkamp’s 6,252 votes, or 34.1%.
winonapost.com
Christenson, Hyma to join Winona City Council
A few newcomers will join the Winona City Council following Tuesday’s election. Former Winona Daily News columnist Jerome Christenson won the at-large council seat currently held by council member Michelle Alexander, while Fourth Ward incumbent George Borzyskowski held his ground against challenger Amber Buysman, and Jeff Hyma — running unopposed — secured the Second Ward seat.
KAAL-TV
Local city councils see new faces following mid-term election
(ABC 6 News) – Following Tuesday night’s election, some changes were made to our local city councils in Austin and Rochester. In Rochester, community representatives battled this election season vying for three spots on the Rochester City Council. Two men are returning to the council for another term and a new face is joining the chamber this Jan.
winonapost.com
Workshop on groundwater, geology Nov. 16
Winona County is pleased to invite all interested individuals to attend a workshop on the recently released hydrogeologic portion (Part B) of the Winona County Geologic Atlas. On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, from 12:30-4:30 p.m. in the Winona County Highway Department Multipurpose Room (5100 West U.S. Highway 61 in Goodview), Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) staff from the county atlas program will be presenting on the content, including the updates on aquifer water elevations and groundwater flow, karst features, and the DNR groundwater sampling testing results. The workshop will include practical application exercises on the use of the atlas in areas of well construction aquifer selection, wellhead protection, karst features, and understanding the results of the DNR water chemistry sampling. This workshop is free, and parking is available along the service road. Advance registration is requested to ensure adequate seating. Register by calling 507-457-6402 and leaving your name and contact information or by email at rdunsmoor@co.winona.mn.us.
La Crosse voters handily reject school district referendum
Over 69% voted no, dealing a blow to the school board's plan to build a new consolidated high school on the site of the former Trane Technologies building on Pammel Creek Road. The plan cost $194.7 million.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Goodhue County sheriff reports
A Habitat for Humanity building site in Pine Island had wiring taken from the site sometime between Oct. 25 and 27 (value: $1,000). The Sheriff Department received a report on Nov. 2 of six mailboxes and mailbox posts being damaged by a vehicle on Oak Lane Northeast and White Pines Road Northeast (value: $500).
KIMT
Rochester doctor named 'Rural Health Hero'
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester physician is being honored for her contribution to rural health care. Dr. Rozalina McCoy, medical director of the Community Paramedic Program at Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service in Rochester will receive the 2022 Minnesota Rural Health Hero Award for her work establishing a Community Paramedicine Program that brought care out into the community and to residents in their homes, hotels, shelters and other living situations.
Viroqua mayor files disciplinary charges against police chief
Viroqua's mayor, Justin Running, confirmed to News 8 Now that he filed disciplinary charges with Viroqua's Police and Fire Commission against Niedfeldt.
wizmnews.com
Michels includes French Island bar on his election-eve campaign schedule
It’s one of the most closely-watched races for governor in the U.S. this year, and reportedly, the most expensive. The contest for governor of Wisconsin will be decided Tuesday, with Democrat Tony Evers facing Republican businessman Tim Michels. On Monday afternoon, Michels made a happy-hour appearance at Castaway’s on...
Rochester Area Rest Stop to Close Monday
Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rest stop near Rochester is scheduled for a temporary closure starting on Monday. A MnDOT news release indicates the westbound I-90 Marion Rest Area will close at 7 a.m. The closure is to allow crews to install a new water treatment system. The facility is...
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
KAAL-TV
New warrant issued for man arrested in Highway 52 rollover crash
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Court issued a new arrest warrant for a Rochester man arrested in an October rollover crash. Efigenio Escamilla-Solarez, 53, was arrested after the crash on an arrest warrant dating back to April 2022. He faces two charges of driving while intoxicated from September...
CBS News
Finding Minnesota: The mysterious rock sculptures of Wabasha County
There are rock sculptures that have been in Wabasha County for 100 years, and they’re a geologist’s dream. But nobody knows exactly why they’re there.
KIMT
Stewartville man pleads not guilty in Goodhue County drug death
RED WING, Minn. – A Stewartville man accused of supplying the drugs that led to a fatal overdose in Goodhue County is pleading not guilty. Brandon James Mann, 26, and Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 25 of Rochester, are charged with third-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter, and third-degree sale of drugs. They are accused of selling OxyContin pills laced with deadly fentanyl to a Roseville man who was found dead in his apartment on December 21, 2021.
12 Celebrities That Received Care at Mayo Clinic in Rochester
If you live anywhere near Rochester, Minnesota, you know we live in a town that is known for excellent medical care. In fact, Mayo Clinic provides some of the best care in the world and people drive from Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and all over the country just to receive the best care in the world...including celebrities!
Pediatric units at hospital in La Crosse filling with children battling RSV
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, cases are on the rise nationally, and Western Wisconsin is no exception. The pediatric units at Gundersen Health System are nearly full of kids battling the virus. Dr. Nicole Hennessy, a pediatric hospitalist, says they’re seeing cases of RSV in older kids. The virus usually affects one- and two-year-olds, but...
KIMT
Winona man sentenced for deadly crash
WINONA, Minn. – A southeast Minnesota man is going to prison for a fatal collision in Winona County. Adam Samuel Anderson, 36 of Winona, pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation. He was sentenced Wednesday to four years behind bars, with credit for four days already served.
Lewiston Man Crashes Car Attempting to Pass Semi on HWY 14
Lewiston, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A Lewiston man was hurt this morning in a crash along Highway 14. The State Patrol says 25-year-old Eliezer Garcia was driving east on the highway when he lost control attempting to pass a semi-truck. The crash report indicates his car left the roadway just after he tried to cross back into the eastbound lane.
MN Woman Accused of Going 111 mph in Rochester Fleeing Attempt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Brook Park, MN woman is accused of traveling 111 mph on North Broadway Ave. in an attempt to flee a state trooper in Rochester. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday say 36-year-old Heather Hanson was clocked by a state trooper traveling 71 mph in a 30 mph zone on Broadway near 6th St. Northwest around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The trooper was heading in the opposite direction and turned around to chase the vehicle down and activated his emergency lights.
