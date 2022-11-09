ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

The Independent

Midterm elections – live: Democrats in control of Senate for two more years crushing ‘red wave’ hopes

The Democrats will keep the Senate, repelling Republicans, after senator Catherine Cortez Masto secured a victory in Nevada.Her win reflected the surprising strength of Democrats across the election year who secured the 50 seats required to retain majority.Seeking reelection in an economically challenged state that has some of the highest gas prices in the nation, Ms Cortez Masto was considered the Senate’s most vulnerable member, adding to the frustration of Republicans who were confident she could be defeated.“We got a lot done and we’ll do a lot more for the American people,” Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer said.“The American...
The Holland Sentinel

Lynn Smith: The sons and daughters of democracy

In 1961, John F. Kennedy famously said that, “Victory has a hundred fathers, but defeat is an orphan.” On Nov. 8, when record numbers of America’s young people voted in support of our democracy, I was reminded that victory has sons and daughters, too. And based on results of the midterm election, they number in the millions, and have been paying close attention. Evidently, when we taught our kids not to be sore losers, they were listening....
