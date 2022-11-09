Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13The Maine WriterMaine State
Veterans Day Events 2022The Maine WriterMaine State
Coffee Express is serving Bangor gourmet coffee & so much moreStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Kosta’s Restaurant & Bar in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Related
Three women elected to Maine Legislature are making history
AUGUSTA, Maine — A new Maine State Legislature has been elected this week, including six people of color now serving in Augusta. Some of them are making history. "I cannot emphasize enough that our government reflect the people it's serving," Mana Abdi, state representative-elect from Lewiston said. Abdi's family...
wabi.tv
Groundbreaking for the new $20.5 million Augusta Police Station
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A groundbreaking ceremony Thursday here in Augusta for what would be the new Augusta police station. The new two-story building will replace this old Hannaford supermarket that has been vacant for 13 years. “It is a fitting spot to be centralized in the city where folk...
FBI Has Seized an Apparent Apache Scalp From a Maine Auction House
Auctions are always great, and you can certainly find some interesting things if you choose to attend one. There are so many types of auctions: blind auctions, absolute auctions, minimum bid auctions, and honestly so many more. I have only ever attended small auctions; I'm talking about a win-a-gift-basket kind...
wabi.tv
MSAD 49 voters approved new elementary school in Benton
BENTON, Maine (WABI) - Voters in MSAD 49 on Tuesday approved a new, $47 million elementary school to be built in Benton. That according to the Morning Sentinel. The school district includes Benton, Albion, Fairfield, and Clinton. The paper reports 3,457 people voted in favor of the project and 3,062...
Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say
ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
wabi.tv
Granger reportedly defeats Foster in DA race
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A Maine attorney has reportedly defeated the incumbent prosecutor in the race for Hancock and Washington County District Attorney. The Ellsworth American reports Bob Granger has unseated Matt Foster. They reported 15,932 votes in Hancock County for Granger to Foster’s 12,613. Some of Washington County’s...
mainebiz.biz
Box of Maine helping veterans heat their homes this winter
With the price of heating oil in the face of winter weather slowly moving into Maine, Box of Maine has partnered with Maine Veterans Project to heat the homes of Maine veterans. Doc Goodwin, the president of the Maine Veterans project, and Daniel Finnemore, the president of Box of Maine,...
Official Opening Date Set For Brand New Augusta, Maine Harbor Freight Location
Okay, show of hands.. how many of you have been waiting for this freaking announcement? I know I have!. For weeks upon weeks I have been slumbering away through the long and chilly months dreaming of finally being able to frolic through the tool-filled aisles of the new Augusta, Maine Harbor Freight store, and it finally looks like that will soon shift from a dream to a reality.
wabi.tv
Bangor-Brewer Veterans Day tradition continues
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A proud annual tradition spanning two cities back again on this Veterans Day. “Twenty years in the army. twenty of the best years, I think that I’ve spent in my life. Exciting,” said Wayne Levasseur, retired US Army. Levasseur’s sentiments shared by many on...
Former yarn mill to house brewery, hotel, and apartments
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — A historical piece of Maine's textile manufacturing industry is getting a 15 million dollar facelift. Construction is underway on the former Maine Spinning Company building. The four-story former mill will soon house a brewery, hotel, and apartments. The project is expected to add a boost to...
Down East
Camden’s wolfpeach Restaurant is Unorthodox — and Unmissable
Two unorthodox decisions paved the way, recently, for one of the best dinners I’ve had out all year. The first was when I reserved a table for a wedding-anniversary date night at a new-ish restaurant my wife and I had never visited. A roll of the dice! But we’d been slow to call around, and all our favorite spots around Camden were booked solid. So when I saw a single 8 p.m. slot available at wolfpeach, a farm-to-table, fine-dining place that had opened last winter, I nabbed it without even consulting Elsa.
wabi.tv
Down East YMCA in Bucksport hosts Toy Drive
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - An idea that was slowed down by COVID is finally happening in Bucksport this holiday season. The Bucksport branch of the Down East Family YMCA is hosting a Christmas toy drive. They’re also collecting items for their local food pantry and Next Step Domestic Violence Project....
WGME
Two Mainers win $50,000 in Powerball lottery
One lucky ticket holder beat the odds of 1 in nearly 300 million, winning the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever of more than $2 billion. Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California at a Joe's Service Center. The cash prize is valued at just under $1...
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, Maine
Some will tell you they have the best Italian sandwich in the Bangor area. I prefer not to choose. I prefer to try them all and tell you which I like. The Maine Italian Sandwich.By the author.
Multiple Arrests Made After Maine Couple is Held at Gunpoint in Their Own Bathroom
According to WGME 13, multiple people have been arrested following an apparent home invasion in Maine that ended with the residents being held at gunpoint in their own bathroom. The news station is reporting that a couple, who was in their home on Court Street in Bangor, were suddenly faced...
beckersspine.com
Maine orthopedic practice moves to larger space
Belfast, Maine-based Waldo County General Hospital Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, an affiliate of MaineHealth, has moved to a new location double the size of its previous office, according to a Nov. 10 report from Penobscot Bay Pilot. The new office is just down the hall from its old location in...
Great News! Major Upgrade Coming To Central Maine Mill
Some people have felt that the September 2022 announcement that the Jay paper mill, which was damaged by a 2020 explosion, was to close for good would be the final nail in the coffin for the paper industry in Maine. Now, it appears this may not be the case. According...
Victim Gets Control of Gun & Jumps Out Window During Kidnapping in Bangor, Maine
Two People Arrested for Holding a Man & Woman at Gunpoint. Police arrested two people Tuesday for allegedly holding a man and a woman at gunpoint in a bathroom on Court Street in Bangor, Maine. Charges for Robbery and Kidnapping. Forty-one-year-old David Bennett from Bangor and 28-year-old Kaniah Sockabasin from...
wabi.tv
Bangor International Airport receives Best SME Award
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In cases of emergency Bangor International Airport has been named best in class. The airport given the Best Subject Matter Expert Award by Ground Handling International. They were singled out because of their ability to handle diverted flights. Bangor International Airport has a track record of...
WMTW
Maine man sentenced for crash that killed 3 pedestrians
AUGUSTA, Maine — A man who fell asleep at the wheel and killed three pedestrians in August last year is losing his driver's license for nine years. Robert Santerre, 58, of Chelsea, must also pay $5,000 for a memorial at the scene where the crash happened. Santerre was sentenced...
Comments / 0