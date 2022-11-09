Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Robert Griffin III's Joke About His Wife Going Viral Tonight
The football world is officially done with having to watch subpar Thursday night football matchups. Tonight's contest between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons has left plenty to be desired. Unfortunately, that's been the case for most of the Thursday night games this season. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III...
Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton
Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
Vikings Starter Hits the Shelf Indefinitely
The Minnesota Vikings have experienced a prolonged slate of good health in 2022, aside from injuries to rookie Lewis Cine and tight end Irv Smith. But that ended on Saturday as third-year cornerback Cameron Dantzler was placed on injured reserve, signaling an absence of at least four games. The Vikings...
ESPN Lost Erin Andrews Because the Network Wouldn’t Give Her Prestigious Job
If ESPN would have given Erin Andrews a job on the sidelines of 'Monday Night Football,' the NFL media landscape may be different today. The post ESPN Lost Erin Andrews Because the Network Wouldn’t Give Her Prestigious Job appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Important Visit This Weekend
2023 five-star prospect Arch Manning hasn't finished making all of his visits yet despite committing to play at Texas. So which marquee matchup will the Manning scion be visiting this weekend?. According to On3 Sports, Manning will be in Austin for the Longhorns' big game against the undefeated TCU Horned...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
How to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich: Time, TV channel, free live stream
The NFL heads to Munich, Germany, for the first time in history, where the Seattle Seahawks will square off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on Sunday, November 13 (11/13/2022). The game will be broadcast nationwide on NFL Network, and can be streamed live on fuboTV, Sling and...
Kirk Cousins Foregoes Chains, Buys Grass Instead. The Golf Kind.
By this point, as long as you’re not living under a rock, you’ve seen that the Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins looks good iced-out after wins. You may not know that rather than buy chains of his own, he’s decided to invest in grass instead. No, Kirk...
Vikings Sign CB Duke Shelley to Active Roster
The Minnesota Vikings have begun making the finishing touches on what will be their 53-man roster ahead of their game against the Buffalo Bills. Among those final moves included signing CB Duke Shelley from the practice squad to the active roster. The most likely reasoning behind this move involves the...
The Skol Debate: Might OBJ, Another Player Complete The Vikings Offense?
The Vikings offense is one of the better ones in the NFL. In fact, it’d be fair to say that Kevin O’Connell has his side of the ball playing well. Have they been elite? I don’t think so, and yet Minnesota fans should mostly feel encouraged about where things stand.
4 Schools Mentioned For Kirk Herbstreit's QB Recruit Son
St. Xavier quarterback Chase Herbstreit, who happens to be the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is turning a lot of heads with his performances on the gridiron. Just two weeks ago, Herbstreit had 232 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win over Fairfield. He has made a plethora of impressive throws this fall.
The Vikings May be Even Deeper at Tight End
Much of the fan focus has been on newly-acquired T.J. Hockenson, who certainly made quite the impression in his purple debut. His 9 targets turned into 9 catches for 70 yards. Not an eye-popping yardage total, but certainly a reflection of him being heavily involved in the game plan. Well, some recent news suggested that the Vikings may be getting even deeper at tight end.
Look: Deion Sanders Responds To Nebraska Rumor
Former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith tweeted on Friday that Deion Sanders is finalizing a deal to become Nebraska's next head coach. It didn't take long for the folks at 93.7 The Ticket to debunk that rumor. "So are very own Erick Strickland texted Deion Sanders prior to this...
Legendary Coach Tony Dungy Reveals Surprising Pick For Midseason NFL MVP
Halfway through the NFL season, three players seem to have separated from the pack in the race to win the league MVP award. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts all have odds of +300 or better, according to the SI Sportsbook, with the next-closest player, Lamar Jackson, at +1100. But a ...
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Receive Another Gut-Wrenching Injury Update
The 2022 season has been full of disappointment for the Green Bay Packers, who are 3-6 heading into their Week 10 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. They have been a mess on both sides of the ball and there is seemingly no light at the end of the tunnel, especially with the number of injuries that are mounting.
Vikings May Play Superstar-for-a-Minute QB Sunday
Remember when the Minnesota Vikings were going through uncertainty at the quarterback position, and a career backup emerged as one of the best quarterbacks on the planet, even if for a moment? Well, he could be starting against them on Sunday as a member of the Buffalo Bills. Case Keenum...
Upcoming Vikings Game Is Like a 9-Part Soap Opera
So many storylines fill the plot for Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills, it could syndicate as a soap opera on daytime television. The Vikings travel to Highmark Stadium for a date with the Bills this Sunday and haven’t won in Buffalo in 25 years. And that’s not even the tip of the purple iceberg for the drama.
3 Bold Predictions for Vikings at Bills
The Minnesota Vikings are on the road to face off against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium this Sunday. Minnesota edges the head-to-head history 8-6 in games dating back to 1971. The Bills have had the better of the Vikings recently, winning four of the last five meetings, including the...
Vikings Secondary Takes Big Hit as Starter Heads to IR
After leaving last weekend’s game against the Washington Commanders with an ankle injury, it seems the ailment has not progressed as the week goes along. Dantzler sat out all of this week’s practice in preparation for the Buffalo Bills. Now, the Vikings secondary takes a big hit as starting CB Cam Dantzler heads to injured reserve. He will miss at least the next four games.
