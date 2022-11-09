Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jury selected in the Dimione Walker trial
A jury has finally been selected for the trial of one of the suspects accused in the largest mass shooting in Cedar Rapids. Six women and eight men will decide the fate of Dimione Walker, charged with first degree murder for his role in the Taboo Nightclub shooting back in April.
U.S. Marshals arrest two people tied to January shooting
On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals arrested two women, Pierra Baugh, 33 and Qiuinyana Jones, 23, in connection with the murder of Cordal Lewis in Cedar Rapids in January of 2022. Baugh was wanted in Linn County on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and accessory after the fact.
Teenager arrested for shooting of a college student near Mount Mercy University
Cedar Rapids Police say they have arrested a teenager for the shooting of Mount Mercy University Student. On Thursday, November 3rd, a 21-year-old male Mount Mercy University student was shot in the arm while walking near campus. Police have arrested 16-year-old Natorian Smith of Cedar Rapids. Charges on Smith include:
Marion Fire & Iowa Public Safety officials highlight signs of human trafficking
The Marion Fire Department and the Iowa Dept. of Public Safety teamed up Thursday evening to shine a light on human trafficking. They want the community to be aware of the signs of human trafficking, and what to do if they see them. Officials say trafficking can happen anywhere. "Trafficking...
Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum offers perks for Veterans Day
Waterloo — Friday afternoon, the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum (SBIVM) kicked off their two day Veterans Day event, commemorating the 80th Anniversary of the sinking of the USS Juneau. The five Sullivan Brothers, George, Frank, Joe, Matt, and Al, from Waterloo died on November 13, 1942 when the...
Iowa Secretary of State: Linn County incorrectly reported hundreds of 'additional ballots'
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — Linn County incorrectly reported 600 additional ballots on election night Tuesday, according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. Pate tweeted the information out Thursday morning saying his office discovered the error on Wednesday. Pate's office said in a press release Thursday afternoon the discrepancy...
Coralville Police locate man's caregiver within an hour of issuing public call for help
UPDATE: NOVEMBER 10, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. Coralville Police have located the caregiver of an unidentified man found alone Thursday evening. Police thanked the community for the quick response and help finding the dependent adult's caregiver less than an hour after asking for the public's help. ORIGINAL STORY: NOVEMBER 10,...
Three people hurt in crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids early Friday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Three people were injured in a crash on I-380 early Friday morning in Cedar Rapids. The crash occurred between the H Avenue and 7th Street exits on I-380 southbound around 2 am. Lanes of southbound traffic are blocked this morning as police...
Bird flu cases prompt Iowa to limit movement of live birds
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa agriculture official on Thursday limited the movement of live birds in the state as a response to a return of bird flu with the fall migration of wild birds. State Veterinarian Jeff Kaisand signed an order cancelling all events where live birds...
CCAN-Clothes Cruise RV broken into, damage left behind
IOWA CITY, Iowa — CCAN-Clothes Cruise RV, a free, mobile clothing nonprofit in Iowa City was broken into and damaged. The RV is a part of Corridor Community Action Network (CCAN). CCAN's director, Mandi Remington, went to the RV Thursday morning to drop off items and found it had...
Slick spots possible on the roads early Friday in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A powerful cold front led to crashing temperatures and wintry precipitation Thursday into Friday. Temperatures dropped out of the 60s and 70s Thursday afternoon and fell into the 20s and 30s Friday morning. This led to rain changing over to sleet in...
Crumbl Cookie holds grand opening for Waterloo location
Waterloo — On November 11, Crumbl Cookie opened its doors in Waterloo at 1503 Flammang Dr. The grand opening event continues into November 12 where the store will be open until midnight. For the first few days, the location will only be serving cookies in store, but will open...
New Marion Public Library opens Thursday
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The long-awaited brand new library in Marion opened Thursday, November 10th at 9 am. The new building comes after the August 10th, 2020 derecho heavily damaged the original building. An Uptown Marion branch of the library was open over the last two years...
Tailgate fundraiser for Williamsburg teen at Kinnick Stadium
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A fundraiser for a Williamsburg teen that suffered injuries from a car accident this year will be going on at the University of Iowa (UI) football game on Saturday, Nov. 12. Kinsley Provin, 15, was involved in a serious car crash in Sept. She was...
US Quadball Regional Tournament to be held at Tuma Soccer Complex
MARION, Iowa — The U.S. Quadball Midwest Regional Tournament is coming back to the Tuma Soccer Complex in Marion. Quadball, previously called Quidditch, is a co-ed contact sports with a unique mix of elements from rugby, dodgeball and tag. Teams are made up of seven athletes that play the...
University of Northern Iowa nursing program approved by Board of Regents
Cedar Falls — The Iowa Board of Regents has approved the development and implementation of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program proposed by the University of Northern Iowa. Campus leadership will work to develop the appropriate programming and curriculum in anticipation of a Fall 2024 launch. Based...
University of Northern Iowa looks at next steps to launch its new nursing program
A new nursing program is starting to take shape at the University of Northern Iowa. It's expected to help with some of the shortages plaguing the healthcare industry. The Iowa Board of Regents has approved UNI's Bachelor of Science in Nursing program to launch in the fall of 2024. Iowa's...
West Branch loses emotional 1A semifinal to Van Meter
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The postseason run for the West Branch football team came to a close on Friday afternoon, losing to #1 Van Meter 48-17. It was the first game back on the sideline for West Branch coach Butch Pedersen since his diagnosis of a rare blood cancer earlier this season.
Williamsburg handles Wahlert, advancing to the 2A State championship
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The Williamsburg football team stays undefeated for at least another week, beating Wahlert Catholic 31-7 in the 2A semifinals. The Raiders will face CL-GLR next Friday in the 2A championship.
Wartburg outlasts Coe, completing perfect regular season and claiming ARC conference title
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Wartburg barley managed to escape an upset-minded Coe on Saturday afternoon, beating the Kohawks 19-14. That win seals an outright ARC conference title for the Knights this season.
