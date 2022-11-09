ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instant reaction: Dan Lanning’s inexperience finally costs the Ducks

Bo Nix was jumping up and down begging to come back in next to Dan Lanning. Instead, the Ducks decided to keep in backup Ty Thompson for a 4th-and-1 on their own 33-yard line. Running back Noah Whittington slipped down and failed to get the first down, which set Washington up for a game-winning field goal and the Huskies upset Oregon 37-34. Nix seemingly suffered a knee injury at the end of a 20-play, 91-drive that ultimately ended up with a field goal for the 34-27 lead. A touchdown would have been crucial there, but Oregon settled for a field goal. That was four...
