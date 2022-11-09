Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Time finally runs out on Calvin Walker's attempt to remain out of jail after conviction
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The saga of Calvin Walker and unfinished justice appears to be ending tonight, with Walker beginning to serve his first weekend inside the Jefferson County Jail. KFDM/Fox 4 News obtained his mugshot, taken after correctional officers processed Walker following his arrival Friday night. It was more...
Three Louisiana Men Arrested for Alleged Aggravated Assault After Teens Reportedly Shot Orbeez at Them
Three Louisiana Men Arrested for Alleged Aggravated Assault After Teens Reportedly Shot Orbeez at Them. Westlake, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on November 10, 2022, that on October 11, CPSO deputies were summoned to a convenience store on Houston River Road in Westlake, Louisiana, in regard to a disturbance. Detectives spoke with David J. Dawsey, 32, Anthony J. Thomason, 30, and Andrew J. Thomason, 31, all of Westlake, in the initial investigation. They reportedly told deputies that they had seen a parked automobile at the store that they thought had previously shot at them with an orbeez gun. They claimed that when they attempted to make contact with the people inside the automobile, the people began hitting their truck and fleeing the scene.
KFDM-TV
Two men indicted following store robbery in which gunman fired shot at clerk
BEAUMONT — A shot fired at a clerk during a frightening robbery has led to indictments against two suspects. The only thing coming between that clerk and a possible serious injury, or worse, was a piece of bullet proof glass. The grand jury indicted Preston Addison, Jr., 32, and...
Southeast Texas man gets three years in prison for firing gun at woman in 2020
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County judge sentenced a Southeast Texas man today for shooting at a woman in Port Arthur in 2020. Horace Minnard III was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday by Judge John Stevens in Jefferson County's Criminal District Court. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above...
Port Arthur man recognized for his quick thinking, compassion after finding child in roadway
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department recently recognized an area man after his quick thinking and compassion led to the safe return of a child. On November 9, 2022, police received calls of a man walking in the roadway. Responding officers found Howard Harris, Jr. holding a child he found while on his way home.
Man dead after Friday night shooting at Cove Terrace Apartments in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Orange Police are investigating after a Friday night shooting left one person dead. It happened at the Cove Terrace Apartments after 10:30 p.m. Justice of Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton was called to the scene after officials received reports of a shooting. Judge Dubose-Simonton told a 12News crew...
Man sentenced to 5 years after 2019 shooting outside Port Arthur Tiger Mart left victim injured
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 25-year-old Port Arthur man will spend the next five years in prison after a 2019 shooting outside of a store left one man injured. Demonte Thomas previously pled guilty to aggravated assault in connection with a September 2019 shooting outside a Port Arthur Tiger Mart.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man accused of molesting two children
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is accused of sexually abusing two children, authorities say. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on Nov. 6 that William C. Smith, 32, had committed sexual battery on a child, said spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. During their investigation, CPSO...
Former BISD electrician's sentencing for 2009 fraud delayed
BEAUMONT, Texas — The attorney for a former Beaumont Independent School District electrical contractor who defrauded the district of more than $1.2 million more than a dozen years ago is filing a writ of certiorari. Calvin Gary Walker, who was found guilty of felony fraud in September 2019, was...
East Texas News
Evans acquitted of all charges
WOODVILLE – A longtime Tyler County physician was acquitted on several charges last week. Dr. Kerry L. Evans, who was charged on two multiple-count indictments in June of 2019 of continuous sexual abuse of a child as well as indecency with a child charges, was handed the not guilty verdict by a Tyler County jury on Friday, Nov. 4, following a week-long trial.
KPLC TV
LCPD investigating homicide on 7th Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the morning hours of November 12. Officers arrived to the 2900 block of 7th Street at 7:19 a.m. Anyone with information that can help the investigation is encouraged to contact the Lake Charles...
17-year-old who had been missing since Thursday found safe, reunited with his family
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A 17-year-old who the Jasper County Sheriff's Office was previously looking for has been found. Logan Orosco has been found safe and has been reunited with his family, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release. A missing person's release was put out after Orosco...
Lake Charles American Press
11/9: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Lacie Chere Olivier, 38, 4125 Pete Seay Road — domestic abuse battery. Gerard Christopher Earl Conner, 37, 811 W. Jefferson St., Jennings — eight counts drug possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.
Police investigating after man shot multiple times early Friday morning in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange are investigating after a man was shot multiple times early Friday morning. The man was found at about 1 a.m. Friday morning in the 300 block of Burton Ave on the east side of the city. The man, who was shot multiple times,...
KFDM-TV
Close friend remembers murder victim: "It's hurting a lot"
BEAUMONT — A close friend of Marilu Lopez-Berrios is remembering her as a good mother who would do anything for her children. Now, those children are left wondering why their mother was killed and her body left in a wooded area off Broussard Road in north Beaumont. Police say...
Houston man admits to trying to use drone to drop contraband in Beaumont prison, faces up to 3 years in federal prison
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 44-year-old Houston man faces up to three years in federal prison after admitting to trying to use a drone to drop contraband into a Beaumont prison. Davien Phillip Turner, also known as Davien Phillip Mayo, pled guilty Tuesday to owning or operating an unregistered drone before U.S. District Judge Marica A. Crone, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Texas release.
Silsbee man sentenced to 10 years after attempted robbery outside Beaumont Family Dollar left victim injured
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 35-year-old man from Silsbee will spend the next 10 years in prison after an attempted robbery outside of a Family Dollar in Beaumont left a victim injured. Johnny Ray Jones pled guilty to aggravated robbery. If Jones had stood trial and was found guilty, he...
KFDM-TV
BREAKING: Man charged with murder after leading BPD to body of ex-girlfriend in field
BEAUMONT — A man is charged with murder and jailed in Jefferson County after leading Beaumont police to the body of his ex-girlfriend Saturday night in a field off Broussard Road near Tram. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. has set bond at $950,000 for Jose Lopez, 37,...
Flipped 18-wheeler backs up westbound IH-10 west of Beaumont for hours Thursday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Traffic backed up for miles into Beaumont after an 18-wheeler flipped along Interstate 10 Thursday morning west of the city. A 2021 Peterbuilt 18-wheeler was headed west on Interstate 10 west of Beaumont at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning when it ran off the road on the right shoulder and flipped onto it's side in a ditch according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Beaumont man charged in death of missing woman after leading investigators to body of ex-girlfriend
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 37-year-old Beaumont man is charged with murder after leading police to the body of his missing ex-girlfriend. Jose Wil Lopez admitted to his involvement in the death of Marilu Lopez-Berrios, 39, of Beaumont, according to a Beaumont Police Department release. On Friday, officials issued a...
