Beaumont, TX

Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Men Arrested for Alleged Aggravated Assault After Teens Reportedly Shot Orbeez at Them

Three Louisiana Men Arrested for Alleged Aggravated Assault After Teens Reportedly Shot Orbeez at Them. Westlake, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on November 10, 2022, that on October 11, CPSO deputies were summoned to a convenience store on Houston River Road in Westlake, Louisiana, in regard to a disturbance. Detectives spoke with David J. Dawsey, 32, Anthony J. Thomason, 30, and Andrew J. Thomason, 31, all of Westlake, in the initial investigation. They reportedly told deputies that they had seen a parked automobile at the store that they thought had previously shot at them with an orbeez gun. They claimed that when they attempted to make contact with the people inside the automobile, the people began hitting their truck and fleeing the scene.
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man accused of molesting two children

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is accused of sexually abusing two children, authorities say. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on Nov. 6 that William C. Smith, 32, had committed sexual battery on a child, said spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. During their investigation, CPSO...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
12NewsNow

Former BISD electrician's sentencing for 2009 fraud delayed

BEAUMONT, Texas — The attorney for a former Beaumont Independent School District electrical contractor who defrauded the district of more than $1.2 million more than a dozen years ago is filing a writ of certiorari. Calvin Gary Walker, who was found guilty of felony fraud in September 2019, was...
BEAUMONT, TX
East Texas News

Evans acquitted of all charges

WOODVILLE – A longtime Tyler County physician was acquitted on several charges last week. Dr. Kerry L. Evans, who was charged on two multiple-count indictments in June of 2019 of continuous sexual abuse of a child as well as indecency with a child charges, was handed the not guilty verdict by a Tyler County jury on Friday, Nov. 4, following a week-long trial.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

LCPD investigating homicide on 7th Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the morning hours of November 12. Officers arrived to the 2900 block of 7th Street at 7:19 a.m. Anyone with information that can help the investigation is encouraged to contact the Lake Charles...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

11/9: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Lacie Chere Olivier, 38, 4125 Pete Seay Road — domestic abuse battery. Gerard Christopher Earl Conner, 37, 811 W. Jefferson St., Jennings — eight counts drug possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KFDM-TV

Close friend remembers murder victim: "It's hurting a lot"

BEAUMONT — A close friend of Marilu Lopez-Berrios is remembering her as a good mother who would do anything for her children. Now, those children are left wondering why their mother was killed and her body left in a wooded area off Broussard Road in north Beaumont. Police say...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Houston man admits to trying to use drone to drop contraband in Beaumont prison, faces up to 3 years in federal prison

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 44-year-old Houston man faces up to three years in federal prison after admitting to trying to use a drone to drop contraband into a Beaumont prison. Davien Phillip Turner, also known as Davien Phillip Mayo, pled guilty Tuesday to owning or operating an unregistered drone before U.S. District Judge Marica A. Crone, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Texas release.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Flipped 18-wheeler backs up westbound IH-10 west of Beaumont for hours Thursday morning

BEAUMONT, Texas — Traffic backed up for miles into Beaumont after an 18-wheeler flipped along Interstate 10 Thursday morning west of the city. A 2021 Peterbuilt 18-wheeler was headed west on Interstate 10 west of Beaumont at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning when it ran off the road on the right shoulder and flipped onto it's side in a ditch according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

