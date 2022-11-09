ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out

Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

Democratic Rep. Steve Horsford, the first Black US House member to represent Nevada, faces off against Republican Sam Peters in Nevada's 4th Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Steve Horsford is running against Republican Sam Peters in Nevada's 4th Congressional District. The 4th District covers most of northern Clark County and southern Lyon County. More than 80% of its population resides in Clark County, which is heavily Democratic. Election 2022 Nevada Results...
NEVADA STATE
Axios

Democrats will keep control of the Senate

Democrats will keep control of the Senate after winning key races in Nevada, Arizona and New Hampshire and flipping a Republican-held seat in Pennsylvania, as the House remains too close to call. Driving the news: Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) defeated former Nevada Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt, the AP...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority

Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

Live Results: Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka in narrow lead against Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski in Alaska Senate election

Explore more race results below. Sen. Lisa Murkowski ran against fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka and Democrat Patricia Chesbro, but the battle is largely between the two Republicans. Tshibaka is endorsed by Donald Trump, while Murkowski has the endorsements of several high-profile Democrats, including Sen. Joe Manchin. Murkowski has bucked her...
ALASKA STATE
lootpress.com

2022 West Virginia Midterm Election Results

(I) Belinda Fox-Spencer (Independent) –10,194 votes – 5% Congresswoman Carol Miller has won re-election to the United States House of Representatives for the 1st Congressional District. Rep. Miller was first elected to Congress in the 2018 election and is now entering her third term in that body. She sits on the House Ways and Means Committee and holds several leadership posts in the House Republican Caucus.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Business Insider

Results: Republican Eli Crane unseats Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Tom O'Halleran ran against Republican Eli Crane in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District is largely rural and encompasses the northwest corner of the state. The redistricting process flipped the seat from a toss-up district to one that leans Republican. Election 2022 Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy