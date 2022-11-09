Read full article on original website
Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out
Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
The GOP's shadow race for Nebraska senator is already locked up — if the governor wants it
LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts sounds open to becoming a senator — and that’s good news to Mitch McConnell and other top Washington Republicans who are eager for him to join the chamber. Ricketts has made clear he won’t appoint himself to the seat of outgoing...
Summer Lee wins 12th District race, poised to become Pa.'s first Black woman in Congress
State Rep. Summer Lee defeated Plum Councilman Mike Doyle on Tuesday night in Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District and is poised to become the state’s first Black woman in Congress. With 97% of the district’s precincts reporting results just before midnight, the Democrat Lee had collected 55.5% of the...
Democratic Rep. Steve Horsford, the first Black US House member to represent Nevada, faces off against Republican Sam Peters in Nevada's 4th Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Steve Horsford is running against Republican Sam Peters in Nevada's 4th Congressional District. The 4th District covers most of northern Clark County and southern Lyon County. More than 80% of its population resides in Clark County, which is heavily Democratic. Election 2022 Nevada Results...
Rep. Stevenson hangs on by 35 votes in razor-thin House District win over Coleman
In a barnburner of a result, Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson, D-Lexington, hung on against GOP challenger Jim Coleman in Kentucky’s House District 88.
Nevada Senate race: Catherine Cortez Masto inches closer to overtaking Adam Laxalt
Nevada Democrat U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is inching closer to overtaking the lead that Republican Adam Laxalt has. Following the latest updates from Clark County, Laxalt's lead over Cortez Masto shrunk to 798 votes after the county tallied 27,229 votes, resulting in a pickup of 8,190 votes for the incumbent senator.
Democrats will keep control of the Senate
Democrats will keep control of the Senate after winning key races in Nevada, Arizona and New Hampshire and flipping a Republican-held seat in Pennsylvania, as the House remains too close to call. Driving the news: Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) defeated former Nevada Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt, the AP...
Who Will Win the Senate - A State-by-State Look
On Tuesday, midterm elections will shape the landscape for years to come. Of particular interest to me is the Senate, which is going to have some very interesting races wrap up next week and beyond.
Democrats take Pennsylvania House seat held by Conor Lamb after big-money race
Democrats managed to hold on to the highly contested seat in Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District after Rep. Conor Lamb, a moderate Democrat from Mount Lebanon, announced his resignation last year. Democrat Chris Deluzio secured the victory over Republican candidate Jeremy Shaffer by garnering roughly 52% of the vote with...
Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority
Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
800 votes separate Cortez Masto, Laxalt in tight Nevada U.S. Senate race
Just 800 votes separated incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and former Nevada attorney general and Republican Adam Laxalt in the Nevada race for U.S. Senate as of Friday evening.
Democrat David Trone projected to defeat Republican challenger in Maryland’s closely watched 6th District
Democratic Rep. David Trone has defeated Republican Neil Parrott in Maryland’s closely watched 6th District race, winning a third term for himself and denying the GOP a pickup in the U.S. House. The Associated Press called the race Friday afternoon as the counting of thousands of mail-in ballots continued.
Lawmakers will have to “step up” for West Virginia as state loses a member of Congress next year
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As West Virginia loses a lawmaker in Congress next year, political experts say the newly-elected U.S. Representatives will have to “step up” to make sure West Virginia’s voice remains strong in Washington DC. Because West Virginia has lost population, the election map was...
Live Results: Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka in narrow lead against Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski in Alaska Senate election
Explore more race results below. Sen. Lisa Murkowski ran against fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka and Democrat Patricia Chesbro, but the battle is largely between the two Republicans. Tshibaka is endorsed by Donald Trump, while Murkowski has the endorsements of several high-profile Democrats, including Sen. Joe Manchin. Murkowski has bucked her...
2022 West Virginia Midterm Election Results
(I) Belinda Fox-Spencer (Independent) –10,194 votes – 5% Congresswoman Carol Miller has won re-election to the United States House of Representatives for the 1st Congressional District. Rep. Miller was first elected to Congress in the 2018 election and is now entering her third term in that body. She sits on the House Ways and Means Committee and holds several leadership posts in the House Republican Caucus.
Harriss claims win over incumbent Tharp in Illinois State Senate race
The Associated Press has not called the races for state senators in the metro-east but complete, unofficial results show Republican challenger Erica Conway Harriss leading Democratic incumbent Sen. Kris Tharp in the State Senate District 56 race. Harriss has claimed the victory. The AP on Wednesday afternoon reported Harriss was...
Results: Republican Eli Crane unseats Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Tom O'Halleran ran against Republican Eli Crane in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District is largely rural and encompasses the northwest corner of the state. The redistricting process flipped the seat from a toss-up district to one that leans Republican. Election 2022 Arizona...
GOP favored to maintain all 5 US House seats in Oklahoma
Republicans in Oklahoma are heavily favored to retain all five of the state’s U.S. House seats on Election Day, but the GOP expects to welcome a new face to the delegation after U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe's plan to retire shook up the political scene. Only one of the five...
GOP House map targets 3 incumbent Democrats in swing Nevada
Three Democratic incumbents in Nevada are trying to hold onto their congressional seats in key races Republicans have targeted nationally in their bid to seize the majority in the U.S. House.
Here's how close the votes are for outstanding House and Senate races
As of Friday morning, with control of Congress still undecided, 25 seats have yet to be called in the House, and three are outstanding in the Senate.
