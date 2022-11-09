Read full article on original website
D.C. Memo: Minnesota no longer largest turnout state
WASHINGTON — Fewer Americans voted in Tuesday’s midterm than in 2018. Minnesota was part of that trend and the state has lost its status as having the highest turnout in the country. That honor went to Oregon this year, where 68% of the voters went to the polls,...
How every Minnesota city and township voted for governor in 2022
On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz won a second term by a margin of about 7.7 percentage points. Of course, there were big variations in which parts of the state favored Walz over his GOP challenger, Scott Jensen, and vice-versa. But the Secretary of State’s Office website is a bit unwieldy when it comes to understanding them.
With DFL control, chances of Minnesota legalizing marijuana ‘have never been better’
For Forum News Service, Alex Derosier says, “With Democrats in complete control of Minnesota government, the chances of the state legalizing recreational marijuana appear the strongest they’ve ever been. For the past six years, the divided government in St. Paul was a roadblock to any efforts to bring legal pot to Minnesota. … While Democrats in the House and Senate have not yet rolled out their priorities for the 2023 legislative session, Gov. Tim Walz and prominent DFL lawmakers have already expressed support for legalization. On a livestream this week, former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura said Walz told him legalization was one of the first things he hopes to get done when the Legislature reconvenes Jan. 3.”
Minnesota returns all incumbents to Congress as Craig beats Kistner in ‘purple’ 2nd District
WASHINGTON — In one of the most expensive House races in the nation, Minnesota’s 2nd District, Rep. Angie Craig defeated GOP rival Tyler Kistner early Wednesday in a tumultuous midterm that returned all of Minnesota’s incumbents to Congress. Kistner had an early lead Tuesday evening, but lost...
DFL wins control of Minnesota Senate; House for first trifecta since 2014
Note: This story was updated at 9:02 a.m. Wednesday after all precincts reported. The Minnesota DFL defied the usual expectations of a midterm backlash against the party of a sitting president, winning full control of the Legislature in elections Tuesday by retaining a majority in the state House and flipping the state Senate from Republican hands.
How the DFL pulled off ‘Senate miracle’ and could move on education spending, paid family leave
Minnesota DFL leaders on Wednesday were bleary-eyed but exuberant after flipping the state Senate to win full control of state government in a surprise election the night before. “My colleagues and I are celebrating,” said Sen. Melisa López Franzen, the outgoing DFL leader from Edina who is retiring from the...
Ellison, Blaha win narrowly for AG and auditor; Simon headed to 3rd term
Keith Ellison retained a narrow lead early Wednesday in his bid to win a second term as attorney general, overcoming a vigorous challenge from Republican Jim Schultz in a campaign that pitted Ellison’s call to defend abortion access and maintain focus on consumer protection lawsuits against Schultz’s vision for an AG more dedicated to addressing crime.
How Walz won Minnesota governor’s contest against Jensen in charts
DFL Gov. Tim Walz beat GOP candidate Scott Jensen in Tuesday’s election by 7.7 percentage points, a smaller margin than his 11.4-point victory in 2018. Nonetheless, it was considered a major victory for the DFL in a year where political headwinds of inflation and crime made it seem like voters could favor Republicans.
Based in part on Minnesota case, Supreme Court hears challenge to Indian adoption law
WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court heard arguments on Wednesday on a case based in part on a lawsuit filed by a Minnesota couple that would determine tribal rights in the adoption of Native American children. The Supreme Court’s decision in the case could also threaten other laws protecting tribes,...
Much at stake for Minnesota voters, candidates on Election Day
All of MinnPost’s coverage of the 2022 election can be found in one, convenient location, our 2022 Election Central page. That’s where in-depth coverage of the state and federal campaigns, campaign finance, polling and top issues such as abortion and public safety can be found. On Tuesday, Minnesota...
Who Minnesotans voted for in the midterm elections, and why
As voters hit the polls Tuesday, MinnPost visited polling places to ask Minnesotans who they’re supporting in the midterms and why. Responses have been edited for length and clarity. This post will be updated periodically through the day. •. Voter: Former Minnesota Viking Carl Eller. Polling place: North Minneapolis Lincoln...
Richfield moratorium illustrates the pickle cities are in when it comes to regulating THC
The most surprising outcome from Minnesota’s 2022 Minnesota legislative session was the (some say accidental) legalization of certain tetroahydrocannabionol (THC) edibles, a.k.a. pot gummies. As reported here by Peter Callaghan the policy originally intended to clarify rules around “Delta 8” – a milder, legal cannabis compound – but ended up legalizing the sale of a wider range of THC products.
The Minnesota gubernatorial election recount of 1962
Gov. Elmer L. Andersen, a member of the Independent-Republican Party, had been elected to the state’s highest office in 1960, at a time when the governor and the lieutenant governor were elected separately. That year, Karl Rolvaag, a member of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL), was also elected to his statewide post. Two years later, Rolvaag sought to unseat Andersen.
Let’s vote like Minnesotans – for a better future for all of us
On the eve of this election, I am looking for folks on our ballot who will use the offices they seek to help us reweave the fabric of our shared public life. I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of political leaders tearing apart our democracy and damaging our climate. We deserve better, and we can vote for it. Even more, Minnesotans have a track record of stepping up at critical moments to vote for a better future for all of us.
U of M sues UCare saying plan to add board seats would lessen U’s influence
Stribber Christopher Snowbeck says, “The University of Minnesota is suing UCare, claiming the nonprofit health insurer’s proposal to expand its board of directors would lessen the U’s historic influence at the health plan. In a Nov. 1 lawsuit, the U says adding board seats to the Minneapolis-based health plan would cause the university-appointed board members to lose the majority. The U-appointed directors might then be left out of key decisions, the university argues, such as charter changes that could terminate the U’s right to receive UCare’s net assets in the event of a dissolution.”
Many large school districts moving to distance learning on Election Day
At the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Josh Verges says, “Nearly half of Minnesota’s largest school districts are keeping students home on Tuesday in order to stay out of the way of voters. Students in St. Paul and South Washington County are expected to interact with their teachers from home, and Election Day will be counted toward the districts’ legally required minimum days and hours of instruction. In seven other big districts – Anoka-Hennepin, Osseo, Rochester, Lakeville, Robbinsdale, St. Cloud and North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale – students have the day off but teachers will be working. Of the state’s 20 largest districts, the remaining 11 are holding classes as normal.”
Supreme Court rejection of affirmative action would impact U of M-Twin Cities campus application process
WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court’s decision that consideration of race in college admissions is unconstitutional would upend the way the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities considers applicants. The justices on Monday heard arguments in two cases that challenged the consideration of race to foster diversity in the application processes...
What a governor, state lawmakers can and can’t do to restrict abortion in Minnesota
Abortion has been a top legal and political issue since May, when an unprecedented leak in of a pending U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the 1973 ruling that legalized it nationally. Both state and national opinion polls show it’s among the top issues voters are considering this election. What...
DFL-associated Alliance for a Better Minnesota is 2022’s top independent political funder
It’s not quite over, but it is unlikely that anything will happen in the final two weeks of 2022 campaign finance activity to topple the independent expenditure spending champion: The DFL-associated Alliance for a Better Minnesota. The Alliance had already spent $13.8 million of the $15.8 million it had...
Police association endorsements among most coveted, controversial in Minnesota politics
Just how important is an endorsement from the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association this election cycle?. Ask state Rep. Dan Wolgamott, a St. Cloud DFLer in a swing seat whose campaign brochures feature a picture of the organization’s badge — sized as large as his head. “It’s certainly the one (endorsement) that comes up the most,” Wolgamott said.
