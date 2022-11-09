Read full article on original website
SAFE-T Act Will Soon Take Effect, But Changes Could Come First. What to Expect
The SAFE-T Act is set to take effect in Illinois next year, but before it does, some changes could be made. Facing mounting criticism from a variety of groups and officials over provisions that will ban cash bail in the state beginning on Jan. 1, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker noted after his election that discussions will soon center on the law.
wcbu.org
State Week: Dems win big, GOP deals with fallout
Illinois state government will stay in Democratic hands. Gov. JB Pritzker and other statewide candidates swept Republicans on election night. The Democrats also increased their legislative supermajority. As for the Illinois GOP, the results set off a chain reaction. Our panel features host Sean Crawford, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler, Statehouse...
Herald & Review
State Rep. Tim Butler to resign from Illinois House
SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who was elected Tuesday to represent a portion of Macon County under the new state legislative district lines that take effect in January, announced Friday that he is resigning. Butler, 55, who has served in the Illinois House since 2015, will become...
Herald & Review
Illinois Democrats get desired result with help of gerrymandered map
SPRINGFIELD — In the fall of 2021, Springfield Democrats gathered behind closed doors to draw what would eventually become the state's new congressional map. This once-a-decade redistricting process had significant national implications. Illinois — with Democrats in control of the state legislature and governor's mansion — would be one of the most important counterweights to Republican gerrymandering in other states around the country.
Only ‘wave’ Illinois Republicans see in Legislature is the farewell one from Durkin as House GOP leader
With redistricting on their side, strong fundraising from party leaders and a boost of millions from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, statehouse Democrats appear to be retaining their supermajority statuses in both chambers.
marijuanamoment.net
Local Illinois Lawmaker Pushes For Psychedelics Decriminalization With New Bill
An Evanston, Illinois lawmaker is sponsoring a new proposal to make the Chicago suburb the next U.S. city to decriminalize psychedelics. Councilmember Devon Reid’s proposal would make possessing, cultivating and delivering entheogenic substances like psilocybin punishable by a $100 fine without the threat of jail time. That fine could be waived for people who complete a drug treatment program or “reasonable public service work.”
Has Illinois' Workers' Rights Amendment Passed? Here's Where Election Results Stand
Although Election Day for the 2022 midterms has come and gone, votes across many races are still being counted, including one prominent Illinois ballot initiative. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize — and also would prohibit state lawmakers from passing "right-to-work" laws — currently trending toward passing.
Washington Examiner
Union leaders declare victory to ban 'right to work' in Illinois
Supporters of a ballot measure to enshrine collective bargaining in the Illinois state constitution, a strategy that labor organizers might try to replicate in other states. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, amends the state constitution to block the legislature from promulgating right-to-work laws in the future. Right-to-work laws, which are in place in about half the states, allow workers to decide whether to join a labor union.
Pritzker stands by Illinois ‘no cash bail’ SAFE-T Act, but open to some changes
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says changes may be coming to the SAFE-T Act before it is implemented on January 1st, but not what state’s attorneys across the state are suing for. Pritzker said negotiations have been ongoing for weeks to revise the language in the law, but said he is standing […]
KSDK
Illinois Workers Amendment victory among labor groups
Thursday night labor unions declared victory in a fight to change the Illinois Constitution. Our political editor Mark Maxwell has the latest results.
2022 Midterm Illinois Election Results: Who won governor race, U.S House and Senate seats?
Illinois voters cast their ballots for governor, seats in the U.S. House and Senate, seats in the General Assembly and more Tuesday.
Election 2022 results: Illinois voters weigh in on Worker's Rights Amendment to state constitution
Illinois voters decided issues in referendums on Election Day.
Democrats win Illinois ... for now
Illinois saw a major blue wave this midterm — and a lot of that was by design. Why it matters: The most recent redistricting of the political map by Democrats helped guarantee last night's congressional victories. Yes, but: Outside the Chicago area and university towns, most rural counties favored...
wmay.com
Illinois’ Amendment 1 too close to call
(The Center Square) – A constitutional amendment on the ballot in Illinois is too close to call the morning after election night. Midday Wednesday, 85% of the total ballots have been counted and the amendment has about 58.7% support. Three-fifths majority support – or 60% – is needed of those voting on the measure for it to pass, or a simple majority of all votes cast in the election including those who skipped the amendment question.
Central Illinois Proud
IL Republican leaders ‘disappointed,’ call voting ‘rigged’
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Republican leaders in the Illinois General Assembly are reacting to Tuesday’s midterm elections in a variety of ways, including accusations of rigged systems and an announcement of changing leadership. House Minority Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) and Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie (R-Hawthorn Woods)...
First Muslim Americans elected to Illinois General Assembly
Nabeela Syed and Abdelnasser Rashid just became the first Muslims to be elected to serve in the Illinois General Assembly.
Here's a breakdown of how Illinois voted in the election
CHICAGO — The Illinois election was held on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Democratic Incumbent J.B. Pritzker won reelection as Illinois Governor, Tammy Duckworth won reelection for her seat in the U.S. Senate and locally, the race for the U.S. House Illinois District 13 was won by Democratic candidate, Nikki Budzinski.
ourquadcities.com
Miller declares victory in Illinois 15th Congressional District race
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Congresswoman Mary Miller has defeated Democratic challenger Paul Lange for the 15th Congressional District for a second term. Miller was first elected to Congress in 2020. She was endorsed by Donald Trump in June ahead of her primary against current Congressman Rodney Davis. “I will...
Illinois passes ‘workers’ rights’ amendment
When wage increases are on the ballot, voters usually say yes. That was the case in multiple states with one notable loss.
wcbu.org
Statewide: Illinois' political landscape
Election Day proved an overwhelming success for Illinois Democrats. Along with maintaining all statewide offices, the party has a supermajority in the state's General Assembly and pulled out wins in targeted congressional races. As Republicans deal with the election hangover, what does it all means for the Illinois GOP? We'll...
