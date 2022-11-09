Read full article on original website
Related
Wbaltv.com
Gov.-elect Wes Moore on CNN discusses how he plans to govern
BALTIMORE (CNN) -- Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore speaks to CNN about his victory and how he plans to govern: "This is a state that is prepared to move fast. This is a state that is prepared to move collectively."
Wbaltv.com
Tornado watch issued in parts of Maryland as remnants of Nicole move through
|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @ttasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @ChelseaWeather | @MelserWBAL. The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch Friday in parts of Maryland as the remnants of Nicole move through. The watch...
Wbaltv.com
On-and-off showers move through Maryland, more later tonight
Meteorologist Lowell Melser updates the rain in Maryland, explaining how there will be on-and-off showers through the afternoon with a break by rush hour, then more rain later Friday night. SEVERE STORMS: Showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds are the story. It doesn't look too bad, but we can't rule out...
Wbaltv.com
TS Nicole: How much rain in Maryland? And, when?
Meteorologist Ava Marie tracks Tropical Storm Nicole as it passes through Florida and shows how much rain we should expect Friday. By the time the storm reaches Western Maryland, it will be down to a remnant tropical depression, but systems like this that track to our west typically bring us a few hours of blustery weather. The highlights:
Wbaltv.com
Moore, Hogan meet over Maryland's next gubernatorial transition
ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- It was a busy day for Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore, who spent Thursday working on the transition. Don't see election results and interactive map? Tap here. The Democrat met Thursday morning with term-limited, outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan at the State House in Annapolis as he prepares to take the reign of the $50 billion, 60,000-employee operation that is Maryland state government.
Comments / 0