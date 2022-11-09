Read full article on original website
KESQ
Palm Desert holds college signing ceremony for seven student-athletes
Palm Desert high school held a signing ceremony to celebrate seven of their student-athletes on Wednesday. In no particular order, the Aztecs showcased all seven of their outstanding student-athletes. In wrestling, Beau Mantanona and cousin Erik McCown signed. Mantanona inked his college commitment to Michigan while McCown will wrestle at...
KESQ
Palm Desert, Xavier Prep girls tennis programs fall in respective CIF-SS semifinal
It was a tough Thursday for our two local tennis programs, Palm Desert and Xavier Prep, with both of them falling short of reaching the CIF-SS championship game. The Aztecs and Saints suffered losses in their respective semifinal. Top-seeded Palm Desert fell 12-6 at Fountain Valley in Division 2. Meanwhile,...
La Quinta, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
outlooknewspapers.com
La Cañada Falls in CIF Opener at Vista Murrieta
First published in the Nov. 3 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The La Cañada High School varsity boys’ water polo team lost its CIF-SS Division IV first-round matchup at Vista Murrieta, 9-3, on Tuesday. Ian Wipfli, Nathan Honbaum and Travis Pung each scored one goal for...
La Quinta football falls to Laguna Beach in 2nd round of playoffs, ends remarkable run for Blackhawks
La Quinta loses 41-16 to Laguna Beach in CIF-SS Division 9 quarterfinal La Quinta's remarkable run has finally come to an end. The Blackhawks were beat by Laguna Beach on Friday night in the 2nd round of the CIF-SS Division 9 playoffs. Final - Laguna Beach 41 La Quinta 16 Postgame reactions ⬇️ @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 The post La Quinta football falls to Laguna Beach in 2nd round of playoffs, ends remarkable run for Blackhawks appeared first on KESQ.
San Bernardino, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in San Bernardino. The Bishop Alemany High School football team will have a game with Aquinas High School on November 11, 2022, 19:00:00. The Bishop Alemany High School football team will have a game with Aquinas High School on November 11, 2022, 19:00:00.
Murrieta salutes veterans with annual parade, Field of Honor
Murrieta residents packed the streets Friday to pay tribute to those who served the nation for the city's 20th annual Veterans Day Parade.
Gallagher, watermelon-smashing comic of 1980s fame, dies in Palm Springs
Gallagher, the standup comedian who rose to fame in the 1980s with a prop-heavy act highlighted by the smashing of watermelons onstage, died in Palm Springs today at the age of 76, his manager confirmed. The comedian had been in hospice care following several years of declining health. "After a short health battle, Gallagher, born The post Gallagher, watermelon-smashing comic of 1980s fame, dies in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
“They’re heroes:” Gold star families honored at Cathedral City’s annual Veterans Day ceremony
Dozens of people came together for Cathedral City’s annual Veterans Day ceremony at Desert Memorial Park Friday morning. It was a time of remembrance, reflection, and recognition. Suzanne Young lost her Army husband, Ron Lee Young more than 50 years ago on her 21st birthday. She was one of the Gold Star Families honored at the ceremony. "Knowing The post “They’re heroes:” Gold star families honored at Cathedral City’s annual Veterans Day ceremony appeared first on KESQ.
16 veterans inducted into the La Quinta Acknowledgement Monument
Sixteen veterans were honored and inducted into the La Quinta Acknowledgment Monument. All the veterans from different branches of the military. The monuments have engravings on them of previous nominees like Craig Patton who had his name added five years ago. “Since then I've introduced some other gentlemen that didn't know about this program and had their names The post 16 veterans inducted into the La Quinta Acknowledgement Monument appeared first on KESQ.
cohaitungchi.com
Palm Springs Tram Hike to San Jacinto Peak
The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Hike to Mt San Jacinto is a great way to bag Southern California’s second-highest peak without putting in a considerable effort. It’s still a challenging 11-mile hike, but it’s nothing like climbing Mt San Jacinto from Palm Springs or Idyllwild; taking the Palm Springs tram cuts about 6,000 feet of climbing off the hike. The summit of Mt San Jacinto is one of my favorites because it straddles the line between Coastal California and the Sonoran Desert, allowing you to see the transition between the two ecosystems, and on a clear day, from Catalina Island to Mt Charleston, just outside of Las Vegas. It’s a fun and insanely beautiful hike.
KESQ
Watch: 25th Annual Palm Springs Veterans Day parade
Thousands of people gathered in downtown for the 25th annual Palm Springs Veterans Day parade. The parade kicked off with a flyover from the Palm Springs Air Museum. Immediately following the parade, the Palm Springs High School Spirit of the Sands Band performed a post-parade patriotic concert on the corner of Palm Canyon and Amado Road.
Local Veteran turns 107 years old
A local veteran is celebrating both his 107th birthday and being honored for his service during World War II on Veterans Day. John Curran spends two days a week at the Joslyn Center playing bingo among friends. He lives a quiet and slow life now under the care of his great-nephew, JD Lewis. But life The post Local Veteran turns 107 years old appeared first on KESQ.
First snow hits Palm Springs Aerial Tramway; Guessing contest winners announced
We've got snow up on the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway! The tram's mountain station got hit with five inches of snow on Tuesday night. First snowfall at the tram came a little over a month earlier than it did in 2021. Last year, snow fell for the first time in the middle of December. The The post First snow hits Palm Springs Aerial Tramway; Guessing contest winners announced appeared first on KESQ.
coachellavalleyweekly.com
Indio Tamale Festival Expands for 30th Anniversary
The Indio International Tamale Festival is a landmark event for the Coachella Valley, offering a tremendous selection of delicious food, quality entertainment, and exciting local vendors. This year, the Festival returns for its 30th anniversary for an extended four-day culinary extravaganza. The Indio International Tamale Festival will take place on December 1st through the 4th, with an additional two nights of programming and a new location at Miles Avenue Park. Thursday and Friday’s hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday’s hours are 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
z1077fm.com
‘Death Cafe’ coming to Joshua Tree this Sunday 11/13
A Death Cafe is when people of all walks of life gather together to discuss death.Those who come to the Death Cafe will discuss in an unscripted manner death, dying, and the experiences that surround these usually taboo topics. Different from group therapy, this event is for people to share, ask questions, and inform each other about topics surround mortality and its end.
Donna Reed’s Former Palm Springs Home Hits the Market for $4.2M
A home once owned by the Oscar-winning actress Donna Reed has hit the market in Palm Springs. Listed for $4.175 million and sitting on nearly three-quarters of an acre, the five-bedroom, 4,341-square-foot home is located in the celebrity enclave of Old Las Palmas. According to Palm Springs Life magazine, the It’s a Wonderful Life and From Here to Eternity actress, who hosted The Donna Reed Show from 1958 to 1966, owned the house from 1966 to 70. Reed died in 1986 at age 64.More from The Hollywood ReporterDesigner Jenni Kayne Lists Santa Ynez Ranch for $6M (Exclusive)L.A. Real Estate Agents, Housing...
KESQ
Changing winds through the weekend
Low pressure arrives over the next few days, increasing onshore winds around the Coachella Valley. The strongest winds will likely be through the San Gorgonio Pass and in the High Desert. Winds are expected to peak Sunday morning and calm down on Monday. Another round of low pressure triggers more wind on Tuesday. As a ridge of high pressure builds after, directions shift and Santa Ana winds return for Wednesday and Thursday.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Avelo Airlines Redmond-to-Palm Springs route takes off
The inaugural Avelo Airlines flight from Redmond to Palm Springs took off Friday. The nonstop flight happens only on Mondays and Fridays for as low as $39 each way. Launched in 2021, Avelo has seen success with their Redmond-Burbank route. The airline says it looks to add more destinations in...
Palm Springs expects 20,000 spectators for Veterans Day Parade
Palm Springs expects about 20,000 spectators Friday for its 25th annual Veterans Day Parade. Before the start of the parade, themed “Honoring All Who Served,” the Palm Springs High School Madrigal Singers will perform “Here’s to the Heroes” at the opening ceremony at Amado Road and Palm Canyon Drive at 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from the city.
