Phoenix, AZ

Wichita Eagle

76ers Injury Report: Paul Reed’s Status vs. Hawks

Going into Saturday night’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, the Philadelphia 76ers added the young veteran center Paul Reed to their injury report. According to the team, Reed is dealing with a right knee contusion. As a result, he’s questionable for the Saturday night rematch against the Hawks at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Miami Heat

The Hornets and Heat are scheduled to tip off inside FTX Arena at 8 p.m. EST. Charlotte continues to limp along through the month of November without the services of LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain), Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) and Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion). On Friday, the Hornets...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Gets Real About Roster

A lot of the talk centered around your Los Angeles Lakers' 2022-23 season roster consists of which players the Lakers can get and what trades make the most sense without completely giving up on the season. It remains to be seen whether big time free agents will want to make their way to the Lakers in the immediate future, but head coach Darvin Ham keeps it real with the problems surrounding the team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers: Why Is Ex-Laker Dwight Howard In Taiwan While Ex-Laker DeAndre Jordan Is Backing Up Nikola Jokic?

It was pretty apparent to anyone forcing themselves to pay attention to your sorry 33-49 Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021-22 NBA season that, of the team's two semi-washed-up former All-Star centers, Dwight Howard was significantly better than DeAndre Jordan. Jordan was so unplayable for L.A. that the team eventually cut his veteran salary halfway through the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Paul George Doesn’t Want to Put Pressure on Kawhi Leonard Return

View the original article to see embedded media. There's hope that Kawhi Leonard is working towards a return, but the team doesn't want to add any pressure to Leonard's rehab. Paul George wants to lead the Clippers to win as many games as possible while Leonard is rehabbing. "I’m excited...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Will Aaron Wiggins Crack Thunder’s Rotation Consistently?

Since drafting Aaron Wiggins with the 55th pick in the 2021 NBA draft, he’s been nothing but a bright spot for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Though he doesn't display All-Star potential, he does display potential to be one of the most consistent role players the Thunder will have seen in a while.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

Podcast: Could Anthony Davis Finally End Up In Charlotte?

On a recent podcast Bill Simmons said that due to the Lakers slow start that there was "buzz" about the league that Anthony Davis "Might be available". James has Jacob Rude, site manager for Silver Screen and Roll the Lakers SB Nation site on the podcast to discuss Charlotte as a potential trade candidate for the Lakers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Report: Miami Heat’s Max Strus Rumored In Trade For Jae Crowder

The Miami Heat are so desperate at power forward they may consider trading one of their key pieces in order to fulfill the void. Max Strus could be a potential trade asset in the Heat's pursuit of Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder. According to NBA insider Ian Begley of SNY Sports, the Heat have made contact with the Suns.
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Kings Speak Loudly In Los Angeles, Beat L.A. 120-114

On Friday night at Crypto.com Arena, albeit without LeBron James, your Los Angeles Lakers were their own worst enemy. The club coughed up late leads with head-scratching decision-making down the stretch of both halves to fumble away a winnable home game against the Sacramento Kings, ultimately losing 120-114. This victory...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

76ers vs. Hawks: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court on Saturday night in hopes of closing out the week on a high note. On Monday, the Sixers hosted the Phoenix Suns. Coming off two-straight losses, the road didn’t get much easier for the Sixers, who hosted a Western Conference contender to begin the week. Fortunately for the Sixers, they got out of their slump and picked up their fifth win of the year by taking down the Suns.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Odds Lions Beat Bears to End Road Losing Streak

On Sunday, the Lions (2-6) will square off with the Bears (3-6) for the first time this season. The Week 10 tilt presents Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's unit with quite the challenge. It's being tasked with limiting the production of Chicago dual-threat passer Justin Fields. The Achilles' heel of...
DETROIT, MI

