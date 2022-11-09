The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court on Saturday night in hopes of closing out the week on a high note. On Monday, the Sixers hosted the Phoenix Suns. Coming off two-straight losses, the road didn’t get much easier for the Sixers, who hosted a Western Conference contender to begin the week. Fortunately for the Sixers, they got out of their slump and picked up their fifth win of the year by taking down the Suns.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO