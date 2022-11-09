ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 1

Related
FOX8 News

Governor Cooper veto power still intact as NC GOP makes gains

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republicans appeared to fall just short of gaining a large enough majority in the state’s General Assembly elections to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes on their own. But, their seat gains eroded further the Democrats’ ability to block bills on abortion and other highly contested legislation in the governor’s […]
WNCT

NC panel takes step advancing teacher license, pay changes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state commission agreed on Thursday to move forward with efforts to change how teachers are licensed and paid. In a close vote, members of the Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission voted to back a summary of licensure and compensation goals to pass along to the State Board […]
WFAE

Election 2022 Wrap-Up

This is the election wrap-up edition of Inside Politics: Election 2022. The red wave that Republicans were hoping for nationwide was more like a red ripple. But in North Carolina, the GOP had a bit more success. There’s Rep. Ted Budd’s victory in the U.S. Senate race, of course.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WFAE

Talking about outcomes of key races in North Carolina

Taking a look at the outcomes in some of the key North Carolina races in the midterm elections, WFAE's Marshall Terry is joined by Jim Morrill, co-host of WFAE’s podcast, Inside Politics: Election 2022. Marshall Terry: Well, first, did anything surprise you?. Jim Morrill: You know, I think overall...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Tryon Daily Bulletin

A clean sweep: NC, Polk voters choose Republicans in 2022 midterms

Tuesday’s midterm election results could only best be described as a Republican sweep across county, state and federal races, with Polk County’s voters helping to deliver Republican victories from county commission to Congress. Polk’s Nov. 8 voter turnout was 57.97 percent, according to unofficial results. Polk has 16,482...
POLK COUNTY, NC
WITN

Power shifts in North Carolina legislature

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives. State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
ocracokeobserver.com

Purple North Carolina turns red

Results of yesterday’s elections surprised many veteran pollsters and pundits. Despite some predictions of a national red tide of votes, control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives is still to be determined, although it appears that in the House, Republicans will take control by a slim margin.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WFAE

WFAE

8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy