We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Two of the teams with the best records in the league face off against each other at Orchard Park on Sunday afternoon as the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings take on the 6-2 Buffalo Bills. The look-ahead line on last Sunday’s NFL Week 10 odds listed the Bills as 7.5-point favorites, but that was down to Bills -3.5 by the time Thursday Night Football kicked off the weekend.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO