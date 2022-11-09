ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

Parma CSD not moving forward with new high school after levy fails

By Remi Murrey
 3 days ago
Disappointment is being felt all across Parma City Schools as the district deals with another tough loss.

“It’s frustrating,” said Superintendent Charles Smialek. “I mean we really, we want our voters, we want our public to understand that good schools equal good communities, and we want to be seen as an asset.”

Throughout the years, Smialek says the district has struggled to gain voters’ approval.

The same happened again following Tuesday's election, with the district falling just under 2,000 voters shy of passing.

“It’s a difficult challenge for morale honestly,” said Smialek. “I mean people want to know that the community is embracing them, if the community is willing to step up their support level, so folks are frustrated and disappointed and we all are.”

Angela Revay, who's a parent, tells News 5 she isn’t surprised with the outcome but still wanted more for her students.

“Our buildings are old; our kids do deserve a great future with all the technology and things possible that the world has to offer them for learning,” said Revay.

“I don’t think it’s worth tearing down three schools and building a $162 million school,” said Mike Benner.

Mike Benner tells News 5 he voted against renewing Proposal 9 because he doesn’t want to deal with anymore added costs.

“Property taxes are already higher, so I don’t need extra taxes on my property,” said Benner.

Despite the election results, the district has already put in a resolution to close and demolish Parma Senior High School, ultimately splitting students between Normandy and Valley Forge High Schools.

“We try to explain to our voters that we were moving forward with the demolition process anyway. We cannot sustain three high schools in our district,” said Smialek.

Smialek says the last increase in funding happened in 2011, acknowledging past mishaps may have some people hesitant to vote yes.

“Folks have had a hard time turning the page on some of our sins of past,” said Smialek. “We’re talking 15 and 20 years ago when there were some board issues and there were some financial issues.”

But Smialek says the district will continue pressing forward, hopeful things will one day change.

“Our job is to ask our voters for the support that we need for our students, so we’re not going to be shy about that. We’re not going to be gun-shy about that,” said Smialek. “We’re going to continue to look at what do we need to provide the best opportunities and experiences for our kids.”

cshimandle
2d ago

A very large percentage of our existing taxes are already going to the school district. I for one would like to know what they are doing with the money they currently receive. It seems like the school board just keeps spending money and not trying to adhere to a budget. Besides, the final "contribution" will not be $11 and change per month as I doubt there are many homes currently valued at $100,000. So probably most residents would end up paying $22 + a month.

becca becca
2d ago

alot of people in parma with children in the schools voted no.. Parma isnt what it was 20 years ago not even close. its cleveland with higher taxes.. Its not so much people withlut kids in the schools its about the corrupt people in charge who spend the money, its the wondering of where money had was spent. Its the ridiculousness of what the schools are doing and city supporting, the overreach, its the support and the enabling of the "woke" crap. why would anyone vote yes on that the way it is npw. Get it together parma or you may just be east cleveland in another 10 yrs

Christine Hillegas
3d ago

Parma & Parma Heights is full of retirees who don't have money to pay these taxes. Maybe try attracting the younger generation so they can make better choices!

