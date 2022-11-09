ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Beloit, IL

South Beloit veterans org gets state recognition

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CzOKc_0j525gBB00

SOUTH BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A South Beloit non-profit, VetsRoll, has been named a 2022 Governor’s Hometown Award finalist.

The group is one of four in Wisconsin to earn the title.

A new sign, announcing the recognition, will soon be installed at one of the city’s gateways.

With Veterans Day only a few days away, VetsRoll organizers say it is critical to say “thank you” to those who served.

“Everything we do in our lives is because of the American veterans and the sacrifices they’ve made over the centuries,” VetsRoll President and Co-Founder Mark Finnegan said. “And I hope everybody enjoys their Veterans Day and understands why they’re enjoying that day, because we’re a free nation.”

VetsRoll helps take war veterans and Rosie the Riveters to Washington D.C annually, to tour our nation’s war memorials.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Remembering the fallen at Rockford’s LZ Peace Memorial

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Vietnam Veterans Honor Society spent time at Midway Village Museum’s LZ Peace Memorial to share stories of pain and pride on Friday, as they remembered fallen brothers-in-arms. A short service was held, with a reading and playing of the National Anthem. “Without our veterans, we wouldn’t have all the freedoms […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Utility worker electrocuted in DeKalb County

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Museum of History unveiled their new military exhibit. A way of shedding a light on those who've served from the area. The museum added to the unveiling by having a ceremony called, "A Soldier`s Perspective of the Vietnam War." Vietnam War Veteran Chuck Larson spoke on his, and fellow veteran experiences from the war.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
nbc15.com

Businesses offering deals for veterans in honor of Veteran’s Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A variety of businesses and organizations are offering special deals for veterans on Veteran’s Day. Businesses in the local area and across the region are honoring veterans with special deals this Friday. Some of the deals being offered to veterans on Veteran’s Day include:
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Riverside multi-purpose pathway gets feasibility study approved.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thursday evening Winnebago County Board unanimously passed the $40,200 feasibility study on a multi-purpose pathway that will go along Riverside. The Winnebago Operations and Administrative Committee approved the study a week prior and now it has made its final vote. “At tonight’s county board meeting we are just going to be approving […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
wissports.net

The 2022 State Football Finals are set

WSN Football Playoff Coverage presented by the Buckle Up Phone Down Pledge. Join the Buckle Up Phone Down movement! WisDOT challenges Wisconsin to put safety first by taking the two most important actions to prevent or survive a crash. Accept the Buckle Up Phone Down challenge. Use your seat belt every trip and put down the phone when driving. Take the Buckle Up Phone Down pledge!
MADISON, WI
Great Lakes Now

The Catch: Secrets of Lake Mendota

Broadcasting in our monthly PBS television program, The Catch is a Great Lakes Now series that brings you more news about the lakes you love. Go beyond the headlines with reporters from around the region who cover the lakes and drinking water issues. Find all the work HERE. This month,...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Runners lace up for opening day at Rockton tree farm

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Saturday was opening day for Williams Tree Farm, but there was a lot more happening than just finding the perfect tree. Runner and walkers laced up their sneakers for something with a little more color; “The Jack Pine Color Run.” “Yeah, I feel great,” said runner Ben Hofmann. “I mean, I’ve […]
ROCKTON, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Voter turnout dips in Rockford and Winnebago County

ROCKFORD — Voter turnout dipped in both the city and county compared to the last time voters here went to the polls for the midterms. Turnout inside the city of Rockford was less than 42%, compared to nearly 50% in the last midterm in 2018 and nearly 63% in the 2020 presidential election.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Amazon workers bring meals to Rockford veterans center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local Amazon workers supplied lunch and dinner to the Veterans Drop-In Center, 1539 S 4th Street, on Wednesday. The effort was part of the company’s “Warrior Week” campaign. Some items from Amazon facilities were also donated to the center, which opened in 2009 to give veterans and their families a place […]
ROCKFORD, IL
fortatkinsononline.com

Schutt defeats Brown in bid for Assembly District 31 seat

Republican candidate Ellen Schutt has won a seat representing Wisconsin Assembly District 31. Across the district, which serves constituents in Rock and Walworth counties, Schutt earned 14,704 or 59% of the vote. Her challenger, Democratic candidate Brienne Brown, earned 10,134 or nearly 41%. In Rock County, Schutt received with 5,060...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Daily Cardinal

Is it decriminalized? Clearing up the confusion about marijuana policy in Madison

Over 14,000 people are arrested for marijuana possession every year in Wisconsin, according to 2019 data from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office. Dane County historically has lower marijuana conviction rates, convicting people about seven times less than the average Wisconsin county. Madison has moved towards decriminalization. Marijuana violations in...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy