South Beloit veterans org gets state recognition

SOUTH BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A South Beloit non-profit, VetsRoll, has been named a 2022 Governor’s Hometown Award finalist.

The group is one of four in Wisconsin to earn the title.

A new sign, announcing the recognition, will soon be installed at one of the city’s gateways.

With Veterans Day only a few days away, VetsRoll organizers say it is critical to say “thank you” to those who served.

“Everything we do in our lives is because of the American veterans and the sacrifices they’ve made over the centuries,” VetsRoll President and Co-Founder Mark Finnegan said. “And I hope everybody enjoys their Veterans Day and understands why they’re enjoying that day, because we’re a free nation.”

VetsRoll helps take war veterans and Rosie the Riveters to Washington D.C annually, to tour our nation’s war memorials.

