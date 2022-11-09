Read full article on original website
Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamationAsh JurbergTexas State
Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, TexasMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Teenage Girl and 51-Year-Old Woman Found Shot Dead After Arlington House FireMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After a Multi-City Chase by Fort Worth PoliceMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Freeze Warning Issued for Parts of North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Who is Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Lauren Wood
If you don’t know who OBJ is, then you probably don’t follow football. Born on November 5, 1992, Odell Beckham Jr. was a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams and currently a free agent after a string of injuries, but several teams are interested in him, including the Rams and Buffalo Bills. He was […]
Robert Griffin III's Joke About His Wife Going Viral Tonight
The football world is officially done with having to watch subpar Thursday night football matchups. Tonight's contest between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons has left plenty to be desired. Unfortunately, that's been the case for most of the Thursday night games this season. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III...
Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson explains why he's not 100% sold on the Eagles
The Eagles-Cowboys rivalry is one of the best in professional sports, and even when former coaches become analysts, the hatred is hard to hide. Jimmy Johnson served as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys from 1989 through 1993 before a fallout with owner Jerry Jones led to his resignation. After...
Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton
Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
Cowboys Pull Out All The Stops To Get Odell Beckham Jr. To Dallas
The Dallas Cowboys have not been quiet about expressing interest in Odell Beckham Jr.
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
Cowboys Worked Out Veteran Quarterback On Friday
The Dallas Cowboys worked out a potential quarterback option on Friday. Former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason was at Cowboys facilities this afternoon for a workout with the team. Eason, a 2020 draft pick, spent the first year and a half of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before making...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, HC Andy Reid discuss what they've seen from RB Isiah Pacheco
The NFL career of Isiah Pacheco has already had its share of peaks and valleys. The rookie running back has played well enough to be named the team’s starter but has recently struggled to make a significant impact on the ground. The Kansas City Chiefs finished last Sunday night’s...
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Cowboys-Packers Game
Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe has named his pick for Sunday's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. The former NFL tight end believes the Cowboys will take advantage of the Packers' recent struggles and notch yet another victory on their solid season so far. Sharpe has Dallas...
Saquon Barkley: Odell Beckham-Giants reunion 'would be a great story'
Arguably the biggest key to the New York Giants’ success this season has been Saquon Barkley. Through eight games, Barkley has put the team on his back, creating quite the Comeback Player of the Year Award campaign for himself. The Giants have been winning with sub-par talent at the...
Cowboys’ Dak Prescott hops on Odell Beckham Jr. train
Another day, another Cowboy trying to lure Odell Beckham Jr. to Dallas. The Dallas Cowboys have not been quiet about their interest in the wide receiver, and now quarterback Dak Prescott has joined the conversation. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Todd Archer tweeted Thursday:. Dak...
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Deemed questionable
Elliott (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Green Bay. Team president Jerry Jones said earlier Friday that he expected Elliott to play Sunday, though Jones admitted the Cowboys still needed to to see how the running back felt coming out of the team's final practice of the week. Elliott ended up being a limited participant for a third straight day, and possibilities for this Sunday include him being active but in a smaller-than-usual role. Backfield mate Tony Pollard also said he expects Elliott to play, but the Cowboys could take it down to a game-time call ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.
CBS Sports
Texans' Phillip Dorsett: Upgrades to full practice
Dorsett (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice. Dorsett's full workout Thursday puts him in line to suit up Sunday against the Giants, but the receiver could be in line for a more muted role after compiling 10 targets between the past two contests while playing more than three-quarters of the Texans' snaps on offense in both of those games. Houston's top two wideouts -- Nico Collins (chest) and Brandin Cooks (wrist) -- both sat out the team's Week 9 loss to the Eagles, but the two were able to practice Thursday in a limited capacity and are seemingly trending toward returns to the lineup this weekend.
CBS Sports
Lions' Kerby Joseph: Gets in full practice Friday
Joseph (concussion) was a full participant at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Chicago, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. Though he is not totally in the clear yet, that he practiced in full Friday is a good sign that Joseph should get clearance from team physicians to play in Week 10. If the rookie third-rounder can't play though, C.J. Moore could be in line to start alongside DeShon Elliott on Sunday.
Jerry Jones: Odell Beckham pursuit akin to Dallas Cowboys’ 1995 wooing of Deion Sanders
Jerry Jones said he likes that Cowboys players are opening recruiting receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Here's why Cowboys working out QB, WR ahead of Packers game is significant
All eyes are glued to their devices, feverishly refreshing their social media pages to see if there’s an update on the OBJ Watch. For now, Odell Beckham, Jr. remains a free agent, no matter how many members of the Dallas front office or roster mention his name. While that works its natural course, the front office is remaining diligent in looking for ways to improve the roster.
Tyron Smith Rehab FIRST LOOK: Cowboys at Packers Practice / Injury Report
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Remains sidelined Thursday
Hardman (abdomen) won't practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Hardman, who is dealing with abdominal soreness, also didn't practice Wednesday, so what the wideout is able to do during Friday's session should be key with regard to his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Jaguars. If Hardman is out or limited this weekend, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Justin Watson would be candidates to see added snaps Week 10 behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
