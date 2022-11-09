Read full article on original website
Robert Martino
3d ago
Amazing how the FBI, DOJ, and the Liberal Media HIDES ALL OF THE CORRUPTION OF THE LIBERAL PROGRESSIVE DEMOCRATS! And the rest of the People of America are SUFFERING!
Melissa Hoge
3d ago
UMMM... what's the old saying " isn't that the pot calling the kettle black? " Seriously.... the entire Biden family should be looked at/into!!!! CHINA????
Jesus Is My King
3d ago
They fear truth. They fear being hung or shot by a firings squad for treason. Deflecting is all this faux administration does. Pointing fingers when they themselves are drowning in corruption.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.
Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
iheart.com
Saudi prince has a CHILLING message for Joe Biden
GLENN: So let's stop in Saudi Arabia, shall we? Remember when the president went over and said please pump some more oil and they said we'll pump a couple hundred thousand gallons of barrels for you. And then he said okay, well, can you just hold it until after the...
Trump Says He Would Get 'Electric Chair' if He Faced Allegations Like Biden
Former President Donald Trump described the U.S. as "Evil" and said he would be sentenced to the "Electric Chair" if he faced the same corruption allegations that are lobbed against President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. "The Witch Hunt continues, and after 6 years and millions of pages...
Mark Cuban Predicts Elon Musk Will 'Make a Killing' Owning Twitter
Billionaire Mark Cuban predicted on Friday that Elon Musk will "make a killing" by owning Twitter after finalizing his $44 billion acquisition deal. Cuban was responding to a comment on Twitter by Yale professor Howard Forman, who said that Musk "grossly overpaid" for the social media platform. "He starts out...
Biden just put the US in a ‘very precarious position’ with another sale of reserve oil, CEO warns
American Petroleum Institute's Mike Sommers argues Biden tapping into the oil reserve could put the U.S. in a "very precarious situation" with "dramatic geopolitical upheaval."
msn.com
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
AOC Asks Elon Musk Why Twitter Wiped Her Account History: ‘I Seem to Have Gotten Under a Certain Billionaire’s Skin’ (Video)
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reported some suspicious Twitter activity in regards to her account last night and this morning. “Also my twitter mentions/notifications conveniently aren’t working tonight, so I was informed via text that I seem to have gotten under a certain billionaire’s skin,” the congresswoman tweeted last night. “Just a reminder that money will never [buy] your way out of insecurity, folks.”
We Can't Believe What Donald Trump Is Saying About Elon Musk And Twitter Now—Is He Serious?!
Donald Trump‘s tumultuous relationship with Twitter has reached a new point. Last week, news of controversial billionaire Elon Musk purchasing and taking over Twitter made a plethora of headlines, and the twice-impeached former president weighed in on the matter, as well. Trump’s Statement. Trump, 76, issued the following...
Elon Musk's lawyers say his $50 billion Tesla pay package is justified because he's 'not the typical CEO' as a November trial approaches
Elon Musk's lawyers say the billionaire's over $50 billion Tesla compensation plan is justified. Musk faces a trial in November over a lawsuit from an investor regarding his 2018 pay package. The pay plan is structured around Tesla's performance goals and includes over 100 million stock options. Elon Musk's lawyers...
Elon Musk says sleeping on factory floors was important so Tesla employees would 'give it their all,' days after a Twitter boss was pictured sleeping in the office
Elon Musk talked about his sleeping habits, including past nights spent on Tesla's factory floor. He said he wanted to show that he's hard at work and not "drinking Mai Tais on a tropical island." Musk's comments come after a Twitter employee shared a photo of his boss sleeping in...
Leaked Emails Reveal Hunter Biden Received $40 Million Investment From Russian Oligarch Yelena Baturina
Newly leaked emails revealed Hunter Biden once received a whopping $40 million investment from the billionaire Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina, RadarOnline.com has learned.The concerning development comes as President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son is already under federal investigation for tax crimes connected to his overseas business dealings.According to Daily Mail, who exclusively obtained the newly leaked emails, Baturina invested $40 million into a real estate venture by Hunter’s company, Rosemont Realty.The $40 million investment reportedly came in 2012 when Hunter’s firm was looking to invest $70 million in 2.15 million square feet of office space across seven United States cities.Inteco Management...
Karine Jean-Pierre claims Americans are saving $420million because of lower gas prices as she is pressed on why Biden is tapping into the strategic petroleum reserve
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed on Tuesday that Americans are saving $420 million because of lower gas prices as President Joe Biden prepares to release up to 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The average cost of gas is at $3.87 per gallon, roughly...
Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi
Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
Biden says the price of gas was 'over five dollars' when he took office, data shows it was $2.39
President Biden said that the price of gasoline was “over five dollars” when he first took office in January 2021, but the actual price was less than half of what he claimed.
Ex-White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin says Donald Trump's possible return to Twitter after Musk purchase will hurt him: 'It's going to remind voters of how unhinged he was'
"The View" cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin said Trump's potential return to Twitter would hurt him. "It's going to remind voters of how unhinged he was, of how much drama he created," she said. Trump was banned from Twitter last year and for most of 2022 has been utilizing Truth Social.
Biden to release 9/11 testimony revealing Bush told Cheney he could shoot down planes
The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to release a record of the joint interview former president George W Bush and former vice president Dick Cheney granted to the blue-ribbon commission that investigated the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre and Pentagon.According to The Wall Street Journal, a source familiar with the contents of the document said the April 2004 Oval Office interview touched on matters such as Mr Bush’s decision to authorise Mr Cheney to order US forces to down civilian airliners if necessary.The former president, who was initially in Florida during the attacks before taking...
msn.com
White House forced to clean up Biden's comments AGAIN after he said 'we're going to free Iran'
The White House on Friday was forced to clean up President Joe Biden's comments after he appeared to say he was ready to intervene to help the country's protest movement. At a campaign event in San Diego, California, a day earlier, Biden said: 'Don’t worry, we’re going to free Iran. They're going to free themselves pretty soon.'
Chinese chip maker fires all American workers: Report
American workers at a Chinese chip maker have been asked to resign from their positions following tighter export controls imposed by Washington.
decrypt.co
Elon Musk: Sam Bankman-Fried 'Set Off My BS Detector' When He Approached About Twitter Investment
When SBF approached Musk about investing in his Twitter bid, Musk asked his banker Michael Grimes, "Does Sam actually have $3B liquid?" After the epic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's entire crypto empire this week, even Elon Musk took a moment from his extremely chaotic week at the helm of Twitter to declare that he never trusted SBF, who stepped down as CEO of FTX on Friday when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
