Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough County residents on guard as Tropical Storm Nicole nears

By Lydia Vazquez
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to take aim at Florida, residents in Hillsborough who were spared the worst of Hurricane Ian are now preparing for possible problems from the latest tropical system.

Hillsborough County declared a local state of emergency Wednesday which will be in effect through November 15th unless it’s rescinded or extended. Tampa Electric has also staged crews where power outages are a cause for concern.

Although the storm changed its path, in some Tampa Bay area neighborhoods, tree limbs haven't found their final resting place from Ian. Now, residents are on guard about what Tropical Storm Nicole could bring.

“I have a generator, and I use it sparingly, thank goodness. We lost power during the last storm, which we normally do. But this time around. I don't think we'll have an issue with that per se, but you're always prepared," Hillsborough County resident Jerry Lambert said.

The Tampa Bay area is expecting sustained winds of 30 to 40 MPH and up to 60 MPH wind gusts overnight.

Hillsborough County urged people to get their property storm-ready by cleaning out gutters and drainpipes, trimming trees, and moving patio furniture indoors. Items that can't be moved indoors should be tied down.

“Some of the tropical storms in the past have been worse than some of the hurricanes, so just got my drainage ready to go, and that's it," John Totten, another Hillsborough County resident, said.

John Totten is a lifelong Floridian, and his children, Johnny, Emma, and Julia, are making the most of not having to leave town again ahead of the storm, but their guard is still up.

“The generators always in the back on standby and checked once a year, and plenty of gas to run it in case we need it. And food for the family for at least a couple of weeks always stored away," Totten said.

Tampa Electric is reminding people to use their generators safely.

You can text OUT to 27079 to report a power outage and text UPDATE or STATUS for updates on your reported outage.

