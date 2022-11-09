ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers make adjustments to prepare for Germany game

By Kyle Burger
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZKRYo_0j525XBW00

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) are used to playing games after 1 p.m. local time. When they take on the Seattle Seahawks in the first-ever game in Munich, Germany, game time might be 3:30 p.m., but their bodies will feel like they’re playing the game at 9:30 a.m.

“Once I get going, I just got to get out of bed. Once I get moving, I’m alright,” Bucs cornerback Jamel Dean said.

For some guys, it might not be that easy. The Bucs’ sports science staff has given each play sleep glasses and sleeping methods to adjust leading up to the game.

“It’s science,” Dean said. “I try to listen to it. I’m all for the Melatonin.”

The team flight departs Tampa on Thursday evening.

“Hydrate, get some good sleep on the plane, and get acclimated as soon as possible,” Bucs’ offensive lineman Donovan Smith said. “They do good things here with our sports science to make sure we get acclimated.”

The Bucs are coming off a much-needed last-second win to snap a three-game losing streak, while Seattle is 6-3 and has won four straight.

“I think the vibe in here is really good,” Bucs’ tight end Cade Otton said. “Guys are really excited to get to work again and go get another one.”

“Finally, to get rid of that dark cloud that’s been hovering over us, now we got something to build from,” Dean added.

Bucs’ players might not speak much German.

“Nah, none at all,” running back Leonard Fournette said.

“I know ‘nein’ other than that, not really,” Otton said.

The team won’t have much free time when they get there. They’re there for one thing, and that’s to bring home a ‘W.’

“We’re going for a business trip,” head coach Todd Bowles said. “If I like (Germany), I’ll go back in the summer.”

The Bucs have never won an international game (0-3). However, quarterback Tom Brady is 3-0 in international games. Brady could become the first quarterback to start and win games in four different countries — United States, England, Mexico, and Germany.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
profootballnetwork.com

What Time Is the NFL Munich Game Today? TV Schedule, Live Stream for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10

What time is the NFL Munich game today? The NFL International Series makes its first trip to Germany in Week 10 after shutting down NFL Europa in 2007. While Munich is one hour ahead of London, the game will still kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET. Who plays in the first regular-season NFL Munich game, and what does the rest of the Week 10 schedule look like?
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Brian Flores Predicted To Secure Head Coaching Job Again In 2023

In a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, as both teams hope to get themselves back on track after rough starts to the season. Current Steelers’ Linebackers Coach Brian Flores will be donning the home team’s Black and Gold this Sunday, but next season might find himself in the away team’s ‘Black and Gold’.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning

The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Tom Brady has perfect plan for Rob Gronkowski to help Buccaneers

Cade Otton has been looking great, but Tom Brady and the Buccaneers could still use some help from Rob Gronkowski on the field. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are trending back in the right direction after their win over the Rams. The game wasn’t pretty, but the final score is what matters the most and that was in Tampa’s favor that day.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton

Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Scott Frost mentioned for new job

Before he became the head coach at Nebraska and flamed out spectacularly, Scott Frost found massive success at Central Florida. There’s a growing sense that he might be the right guy to help turn around another Florida college football program. South Florida fired head coach Jeff Scott last week...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady asked about unretirement regrets

Ever since Tom Brady retired and then unretired from the NFL, it seems as though his life hasn’t been going great. The Tampa Bay Buccanneers are in the midst of a mediocre season so far, Brady’s marriage officially fell apart, and he’s been plagued by injuries and controversies all season long.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy