Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Northern Ware by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 16:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 04:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Ware TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Waycross - Needham * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect property should now be complete. The area remains subject to limited wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from hazardous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Family Emergency Plans (FEMA): http://ready.gov/hurricanes - Local weather conditions and forecasts: http://www.weather.gov/jax/
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Brown, Day, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 07:57:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Day; Marshall ICE STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Ice Storm Warning, significant icing. Additional snow accumulations of less than one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of less than one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Brown, Marshall and Day Counties. * WHEN...For the Ice Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 12:26:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-14 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches is possible. * WHERE...Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight AKST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Houghton, Southern Houghton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 14:33:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Houghton; Southern Houghton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts...particularly along the spine of the Keweenaw Peninsula south of Houghton. * WHERE...Houghton County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benzie, Leelanau, Manistee, Wexford by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 15:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Benzie; Leelanau; Manistee; Wexford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee and Wexford Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reductions in visibility within snow bands.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 09:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Monroe FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EST THIS MORNING The level on Irondequoit Creek continues to fall. Minor flooding caused by excessive rainfall is no longer expected on Irondequoit Creek.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 12:20:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-13 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range along the Richardson Highway, south of Delta Junction. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 09:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 21:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney will slowly increase to 9.3 feet by early next week as observed rainfall from Nicole reaches the basin. Residents and interests along the river will continue to see moderate flooding impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.3 feet, Many secondary roads are flooded near Lake Harney. Flooding in the Hatbill Road area near Loughman Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EST Saturday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EST Saturday was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.3 feet early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 9.2 Sat 8 am 9.2 9.2 9.3 9.2 9.2
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Denali by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 12:20:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-13 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Denali WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Along the Parks Highway near Healy. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Missaukee by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 15:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Grand Traverse; Kalkaska; Missaukee WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with localized amounts of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Antrim, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Missaukee and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reductions in visibility within snow bands.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Butte, Harding, Perkins by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 07:49:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-12 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Butte; Harding; Perkins DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM MST THIS MORNING Observations and webcams across northwestern SD indicate rapidly improving visibilities this morning. While patchy fog may persist through mid-morning, visibilities should continue to improve. Therefore, the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire at the top of the hour.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allegan, Kalamazoo, Lake, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Allegan; Kalamazoo; Lake; Mason; Muskegon; Oceana; Ottawa; Van Buren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected, possibly heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest amounts of snowfall will be west of Highway U.S. 131.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern St. Joseph, Elkhart, Northern La Porte by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern St. Joseph; Elkhart; Northern La Porte; Western St. Joseph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts near 6 inches possible over northeast Berrien into western Cass counties. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest snowfall amounts will be east of US 31 in southwest Michigan.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Kidder, McHenry, Pierce, Ward, Wells by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 08:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-12 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Kidder; McHenry; Pierce; Ward; Wells DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one-quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...McHenry, Pierce, Ward, Kidder, and Wells Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 12:23:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-13 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Mountrail by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 08:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-12 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Burleigh; Emmons; Grant; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Sheridan; Sioux DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST/10 AM MST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one-quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and much of central North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST/10 AM MST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 18:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Inland Flagler and Eastern Putnam Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Guayanilla, Penuelas, Ponce by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 14:03:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-12 17:15:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Guayanilla; Penuelas; Ponce FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Guayanilla, Penuelas and Ponce. * WHEN...Until 515 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 203 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-13 03:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California A WEAK WINTER STORM WILL BRING LIGHT SNOWFALL AND BREEZY WINDS THIS AFTERNOON INTO SUNDAY MORNING * TIMING: Snow showers will continue to develop this afternoon into the evening. A few light snow showers may continue south of US-50 into Sunday morning, with other areas clearing between 8 PM and midnight tonight. * SNOWFALL: Overall snow totals will be light, with up to 2 inches possible. Locally higher amounts up to 4 inches are possible where heavier bands develop in the Sierra and portions of western Nevada south of US-50. There is also a chance for lake-enhanced snow bands forming south of Lake Tahoe and Pyramid Lake between 8 PM and 4 AM overnight. Concentrated snow accumulations within these narrow bands could be as high as 1-3 inches. The main impacts from this storm will be icy roads and travel difficulties where snow falls. Rain may briefly mix with snow below 5000 feet this afternoon, but snow is expected at all elevations this evening. * GUSTY WINDS: Southwest winds across the Sierra have decreased from their earlier peak, though it will remain cool and breezy in the mountains. Winds will turn north and then east overnight with gusts around 50 mph along the Sierra crest by daybreak Sunday. This will bring turbulence and wind shear concerns to aviation interests as well as sub-zero wind chills for winter recreation activities across exposed Sierra ridges. Choppy lake conditions are also expected on Lake Tahoe through this evening.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 10:17:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-12 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 3 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Comments / 0