ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Capital Dispatch

4 takeaways on housing ahead of inflation report

By Casey Quinlan
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NvM96_0j525DmE00

The costs of construction — from materials to labor — lead many developers to favor luxury home building over starter homes because they offer a higher return per square foot. (Photo by Getty Images)

Housing costs, including rental prices, are on the path to stabilizing but evidence of this won’t show up in inflation measures anytime soon, economists say.

The latest Consumer Price Index numbers, which are used to measure inflation, come out on Thursday morning. But the survey used to measure shelter, a large component of inflation, lags real-time data. The CPI increased 0.4% in September. The CPI rose 8.2% for the 12 months ended September 2022.

After the Federal Reserve raised interest rates again this month, Fed chair Jerome Powell was asked how the Fed considers private real-time housing market data when making decisions about interest rates. Powell said that although the Fed is aware of the data, it still looks at the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) to understand how it should respond to inflation because it’s important for the Fed to understand rent for all tenants, not just new leases. But he added that rent should start to come down eventually.

“One thing is that I think right now, if you look at the pattern of that series of the new leases, it’s very pro-cyclical. So rents went up much more than the CPI and PCE rents did and now they’re coming down faster,” he said. “ … The new leases are telling you there will come a point at which rent inflation will start to come down but that point is well out from where we are now … at some point, you’ll see rents coming down.”

Economists spoke to States Newsroom about what factors are affecting the health of the housing market right now.

A turning point

Month-over-month data from Rent.com for September, the latest month available, shows rent prices are finally starting to moderate. Year-over-year rent increases were up 8.8% in September compared to a 12.3% increase in August. In the states Rent.com looked at median month-over-month rent fell in more than 60% of markets.

John O’Trakoun, senior policy economist in the research department of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, said it’s possible that the moderation in rent prices is a good sign for the economy but added it could take more than a year for the private data to show up in lagging economic indicators.

“I think it is kind of encouraging. Hopefully, in like 18 months or so, we’ll start to see this inflection point in the asking rent to flow through into the CPI and PCE [ Personal Consumption Expenditures] shelter components. But in the meantime, we’ve got to keep the pressure going on inflation and slow down demand in order to better match with supply constraints,” he said.

Thomas LaSalvia, senior economist at Moody’s Analytics, said although he sees rent growth falling, he doesn’t expect to see a big change in rental prices unless there is a lot more stress in the labor market. The latest jobs report showed that in October, the unemployment rate rose by 0.2% and that the percentage of people working or actively looking for work hadn’t changed significantly from 62.3% in October to 62.2% in September.

LaSalvia and Lu Chen, senior economist at Moody’s Analytics, said in terms of housing affordability, on an average basis, they don’t see the rent burden “continually growing.”

Inflation creating the wrong incentives for builders

O’Trakoun said inflation is still exacerbating problems with the housing supply, including a lack of starter homes. He said if inflation goes down, it could stop affecting construction costs, which in turn hurts the housing supply.

“Part of that is because the cost of construction has gone up and finding construction workers and compensating them has gone up. I think it’s partly the choice of builders who are like, ‘Well look, it’s so expensive to build this, I’m going to build those properties that offer a higher return per square foot,’ and that’s why we’ve seen this kind of reallocation.”

O’Trakoun added that construction costs should level off once the Fed gets inflation under control.

The seasonally adjusted rate of privately-owned housing starts in September was 1,439,000, compared to 1,566,000 housing starts in August.

According to the National Association of Realtors, first-time home buyers made up 26% of the market in the year that ended July 22, a drop from 34% during the same period the previous year.

‘Pandemic darling’ markets are cooling down

Earlier in the pandemic, people from higher-income areas moved to cities with lower housing prices and caused those prices to soar, but Moody’s Analytics economists say those areas are finally beginning to cool down. They said to watch out for rental prices moderating in places like Miami, Orlando, Raleigh, Salt Lake City, Tampa, and Jacksonville, and in general, metropolitan areas in the Southeast and Southwest and the Mountain West.

“A lot of these markets went from rent growth in the market of 4% or 5% quarter over quarter — sometimes more than that — down to below average, and I think we’re getting to a point where that’s the emerging interesting story, is the deceleration in those pandemic period darlings. … They’ve lost the momentum of that in-migration of those higher income households,” LaSalvia said.

Chen said these “pandemic darling” markets are experiencing a correction in rental market prices now that fewer people are moving to these areas.

Mortgage rates helping home buyers?

The past few years of low interest rates, low inventory and investor speculation have been a boon to home sellers but priced many home buyers out of the market and helped push rental prices higher.

But with mortgage rates near their highest levels in 20 years , markets are starting to adjust.

“Investor housing p urchases appear to have plateaued just under the record high levels we saw in the third quarter of 2021,” O’Trakoun said.

He doesn’t expect investors to completely leave the market, however, noting that some may take advantage of less competition, and that will keep home prices from falling as rapidly as they otherwise might. The change could also affect the rental market, he said, as some investors will convert the homes they buy into rentals to take advantage of strong demand.

He added that because of high mortgage rates, some markets could see increases. That’s why it’s so important for the Fed right now not to bank on just one reading of the month-over-month listing of rents coming down and declaring victory on inflation too soon,”  he said.

The post 4 takeaways on housing ahead of inflation report appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect

Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West Des Moines corporation have been cited for major violations in recent weeks. The homes, which are owned and operated by Care Initiatives, are facing fines of up to $80,250, and additional penalties may yet be imposed by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The […] The post Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including spoiled shrimp and rodent droppings found on one eatery’s buffet line. The inspectors also found fly infestations, moldy cabbage, rodent droppings, refrigerated cow intestines, pieces of a disposable glove mixed into a chicken dish, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
CNET

Low Unemployment Numbers Are Bogus. Economic Hardship in US Is Far Worse

Is the US labor market as "healthy" as the headlines say? Not if you're looking at real lives. For months, we've been hearing how the US economy isn't in an official recession because of the strong job market and low unemployment. In the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released last week, October's unemployment rate ticked up only slightly to 3.7%.
TheStreet

Jeep and Chrysler Have Bad News

The race for electric vehicles is expensive for automakers. For legacy automakers, this often means adapting their factories and employees to a new culture if they want to compete with the upstarts which are disrupting the automotive industry. These startups have streamlined decision-making processes and rely heavily on technological innovations...
Newsweek

Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing

Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
Daily Mail

Republicans launch an investigation into Biden's 'misuse' of emergency oil reserves to lower gas prices after talk of ban on fuel exports after Saudi rejected call to delay OPEC deal

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have accused President Joe Biden of improperly tapping into the nation's strategic petroleum reserve to soften the blow of Saudi Arabia-led OPEC+'s decision to dramatically cut its oil production. The president announced the release of 15 million oil barrels earlier this month, just weeks...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hotel inspector finds signs of death, vermin and ‘gross,’ unsanitary conditions

The state has denied a license for a Charles City hotel where inspectors recently found evidence of a dead body, insect infestations and soiled bedding. The Hartwood Inn, located at 1312 Gilbert St. in Charles City, was cited for 23 regulatory violations – an exceedingly large number for a hotel or motel – during an […] The post Hotel inspector finds signs of death, vermin and ‘gross,’ unsanitary conditions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CHARLES CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Northern Iowa specialty soybean dealer files for bankruptcy

A Kanawha company that specializes in organic and non-genetically modified soybeans filed this week for bankruptcy, about three weeks after the state suspended its grain licenses. Global Processing Inc. estimates that it owes more than 150 people, banks and others a total of between $10 million and $50 million, according to its bankruptcy petition that […] The post Northern Iowa specialty soybean dealer files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KANAWHA, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy

An Iowa medical clinic that is facing a multimillion-dollar malpractice judgment has filed for bankruptcy. In March, a Johnson County jury awarded more than $97.4 million to the family of a boy who sustained serious brain damage during his birth at an Iowa City hospital. The boy’s parents, Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt, had sued Mercy […] The post After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CORALVILLE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Weed on the ballot: Voters could approve legal marijuana in 5 more states

Midterm voters in five states, including two of Iowa’s neighbors, will determine if they should join the growing list of places where recreational marijuana use is allowed, even as any use of the drug is still illegal under federal law. Referendums to legalize recreational use of marijuana are on Nov. 8 ballots in Arkansas, Maryland, […] The post Weed on the ballot: Voters could approve legal marijuana in 5 more states appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa will not receive $30 million in federal aid for child care

The state of Iowa is losing $30 million in federal money that would have helped families access basic child care services. The governor’s office says the loss of that money is the result of a deliberate decision to avoid having to commit $3 million in matching state funds toward child care. But a Democratic state […] The post Iowa will not receive $30 million in federal aid for child care appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Election recounts in two counties could affect close auditor’s race

The full election tallies of two Iowa counties are delayed by technical errors that will require recounts — with the potential to affect a very close state auditor’s race. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called Tuesday night for the expedited recounts of votes in Des Moines County and Warren County. Warren County supervisors held […] The post Election recounts in two counties could affect close auditor’s race appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Republicans win all but one Iowa statewide executive office.

Republicans have won all but one of Iowa’s statewide executive offices, but the state auditor’s race remains too close to call. Here’s where the races stood early Wednesday: Attorney general Republican Brenna Bird defeated longtime incumbent Attorney General Tom Miller by a narrow margin early Wednesday. Miller, a Democrat, told reporters he called Bird to […] The post Republicans win all but one Iowa statewide executive office. appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy