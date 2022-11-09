Read full article on original website
'No royals' will move into Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future while King Charles 'will only use Buckingham Palace as an office during five-year £369m renovation'
Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace are set to stay empty for the foreseeable future with King Charles III opting to keep Clarence House as his permanent residence. The monarch will reportedly not live in Buckingham Palace for up to five years and will instead wait for the completion of the site's £370m renovation in 2027.
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
EW.com
The secret history of Princess Diana's Revenge Dress
On the evening of June 29, 1994, the British TV network ITV screened Charles: The Private Man, the Public Role, a documentary about the Prince of Wales and future King Charles III. 18 months in the making, the show would be watched by 13 million people and prompt headlines for Charles' admission to presenter Jonathan Dimbleby that he had been unfaithful to his wife, Princess Diana, after their marriage had, as the Prince put it, "irretrievably broken down." But Charles was not the only member of the British royal family making news that day. Diana herself made headlines, albeit with her outfit rather than her words, when she attended a party at London's Serpentine Gallery wearing a black, form-fitting, off-the-shoulder dress that was considered eyebrow-raisingly risque for a member of the royal family.
Camilla Parker Bowles Set to Shun $1 Billion Crown for King Charles’ Coronation
Camilla Parker Bowles will be crowned queen consort during King Charles III’s coronation, on May 6, 2023.
Royal Expert Predicts Which Scene In The Crown Will Make Prince William 'Furious'
Fans are counting down the days until Netflix premieres Season 5 of "The Crown" on November 9. The British royal family, on the other hand, probably not so much. Their actual lives get enough scrutiny in the press to begin with, but it's said that they're even less pleased to have their personal history dramatized on the show. Despite its many awards and reviewer raves, "The Crown" has also been criticized for not clarifying that its scripts take liberties with actual events and conversations, although Netflix finally added a disclaimer to "The Crown" for this new season.
'The Crown' star Dominic West reveals Queen Consort Camilla's cheeky response to his role as Prince Charles
Dominic West has been cast to play the former Prince Charles in Season 5 of "The Crown" – and Queen Consort Camilla made it known she was aware. The 53-year-old actor spoke out in the latest issue of Radio Times magazine, which features co-star Elizabeth Debicki in character as Princess Diana. The actor told the outlet that when he saw Camilla in 2021, she greeted him as "Your Majesty," a nod to his casting as her husband.
msn.com
King Charles' Coronation Date May Cause Issues For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
In light of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, her eldest son, Charles, has now elevated to the throne as King Charles III. Like his mother before him, however, his coronation was not immediate upon his ascension. Although she became queen on February 6, 1952, for instance, Elizabeth's coronation did not take place for another 16 months, on June 2, 1953.
‘I never stood a chance’: The Crown season 5 trailer shows Diana and the royal family ‘at breaking point’
Netflix has dropped its first trailer for season five of its flagship drama The Crown.The newest season, which will have its global premiere on 9 November, is expected to be the series’ second to last. It is set in the 1990s, a decade that introduced manifold sources of instability to Buckingham Palace, many of which can be glimpsed in the trailer.“The royal family is in genuine crisis,” declares Martin Bashir – played by Ten Percent star Prasanna Puwanarajah – in the wide-ranging trailer, which depicts the marriage of Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and King Charles III (Dominic West) in...
EW.com
The Crown star Elizabeth Debicki loved filming scene when her Princess Diana first meets Dodi Fayed
Elizabeth Debicki has described recreating the romance between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed on The Crown with United 93 and The Kite Runner's Khalid Abdalla as "a joy." In real life, the Princess and Fayed began dating in the summer of 1997. On Aug. 31 of that year, the couple was killed in a car crash in Paris which also claimed the life of the car's driver, Henri Paul (Diana's bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones, was the only survivor).
Who Is Timothy Laurence? Princess Anne's Love Interest in 'The Crown'
Season five of Netflix's 'The Crown' introduces a new love interest for Princess Anne, but who is Sir Timothy Laurence in real life?
tatler.com
Reason behind The Crown’s bombshell storyline showing Prince Charles plotting against the Queen explained
The Crown Season 5 premiered on Netflix yesterday to mixed reviews from critics, viewers and royal experts, with some taking issue with the early storyline showing King Charles III – then Prince Charles – (played by Dominic West) plotting against the Queen (Imelda Staunton). The first episode depicts...
‘The Crown’ Under Fire For Alluding to Yet Another Prince Philip Affair In Season 5
Season 5 of The Crown will cover a dark and difficult decade in the royal family — including drama surrounding Prince Philip and Princess Diana.
Netflix's 'The Crown' Season 5 puts Camilla's scandalous romance with King Charles back in the spotlight
When Season 5 of Netflix's "The Crown" drops on Wednesday, all eyes will be on Camilla, the royal mistress who became queen consort. The scripted drama takes on the British royal family’s turbulent 1990s, which Queen Elizabeth II famously labeled "annus horribilis" – Latin for "horrible year." It is expected to focus on the breakdown of then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s doomed marriage and how the former Camilla Parker Bowles found herself at the center of the drama.
'The Crown': What Prince William Said About Controversial Diana Interviewer
Season 5 of the Netflix drama introduces the character of Martin Bashir, the journalist Prince William called a "rogue reporter" after his interview with Diana.
Why Does ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Open With a Claire Foy Cameo?
No, you’re not losing your mind. The Crown Season 5 doesn’t open with a look at our new Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) or anything in the 1990s. In fact, The Crown Season 5 opens in the 1950s with the original star of the Netflix show, Claire Foy, launching the Royal Yacht Britannia. It’s a flashback that serves as way more than a throwback. Foy’s cameo sets up one of the central themes defining The Crown Season 5. Basically, Queen Elizabeth II is old now and so is her Royal Yacht and maybe — just maybe — so is the monarchy...
Review: The palace intrigue of 'The Crown' will hold you spellbound
"The Crown" returns for a fifth season and is more addictive than ever.
ETOnline.com
9 Princess Diana Documentaries to Watch After 'The Crown'
Season 5 of The Crown is here, and with it a new perspective on Princess Diana's most tenuous decade. The latest installment of Netflix's historical drama covers the events of the 1990s, including the public dissolve of Diana's marriage to Prince Charles and the unprecedented explosion of media scrutiny on the royal family.
Popculture
'The Crown' Season 5 Reviews Are in the Midst of Controversies
The Crown Season 5 premiered on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and it plunged straight into controversy. Early reviews of the season couldn't help but mention the real-life grief surrounding the royal family as well as the increasingly ardent calls to abolish the monarchy in the U.K. The release left plenty of room for hot takes among critics.
Harper's Bazaar
Yes, The Crown's Tampongate Really Happened
Netflix's The Crown has never held back when it comes to the most scandalous aspects of royal life. Season 5 is no exception, with new episodes exploring the breakdown of Charles and Diana's marriage, as well as Charles' continued affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. Although it's a little hard to...
seventeen.com
Who Is Penny Knatchbull in “The Crown” Season 5?
The newest chapter of Netflix’s The Crown depicts the complex marriage between Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who wed in 1947 and remained married for 73 years until Philip’s death in April 2021. But season 5 of the drama series, inspired by the real-life events of England’s royal family, puts a lens on his relationship with another woman in his life, Penny Knatchbull.
